After two seasons of watching our favorite forensic psychologist Dr. Kirsten Bouchard (Katja Herbers), priest-in-training, David Acosta (Mike Colter), and technology contractor (Aasif Mandvi) team up to investigate extraordinary occurrences, Evil is back with its third season, and we couldn’t be happier. While the episodes will be released weekly on Paramount+ from June 12, 2022, there are some other supernatural dramas you can watch in between the latest season of Evil. Here are seven similar shows you can check out if you love all the elements of exorcism and demon possession and other creepy things Evil has to offer.

Created and directed by Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass follows the life of Riley Flynn, who returns to his isolated hometown on Crockett Island after serving some time in prison for killing someone during a drunk-driving incident.

But, as Riley returns to rebuild his life, a mysterious young priest also arrives, and soon, the small town begins to experience miraculous events and horrific omens. The miniseries was released on Netflix on September 24, 2021, and it was met with critical acclaim and won several awards including Critics' Choice Television Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, and Critics' Choice Super Awards.

Midnight Mass stars Hamish Linklater, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Samantha Sloyan, and Henry Thomas.

We can’t talk about religious horror shows without mentioning The Exorcist. Although the show was short-lived and canceled after just two seasons, it gave us many scares. The first season of The Exorcist tells the story of Angela Rance, who suspects the presence of evil in her house after having frightening nightmares, so she turns to the progressive and compassionate Father Ortega and the abrasive and relentless Father Keane for help.

The second season focuses on Father Ortega and the newly collarless Keane as they get on the road to seek out and destroy evil. Their journey leads them to a former child psychologist who runs a group home for at-risk foster kids where one of the children is consumed by a powerful force.

Like Evil, The Exorcist tells an exorcist story and tackles demonic possessions, and uses the marriage of science and religion to keep viewers on their toes. The Exorcist was created by Jeremy Slater and stars Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Brianne Howey, and Geena Davis.

Constantine (2014 - 2015)

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Constantine tells the story of a demon hunter called John Constantine. John is struggling with his faith while haunted by his past sins and believes there’s no point in fighting for good anymore because his soul belongs to the netherworld.

But, all that changes when one of his closest friend's daughter, Liv is targeted by demons. Constantine was developed by Daniel Cerone and David S. Goyer and stars Matt Ryan, Lucy Griffiths, Angélica Celaya, Charles Halford and Harold Perrineau.

Although Constantine lasted for only one season, fans of Evil will enjoy the show for its exorcism and occult elements.

With 15 seasons containing 327 episodes, this long-running fantasy drama about two brothers hunting demons, ghosts, and other supernatural beings is just what fans of Evil should dig into next.

Created by Eric Kripke, Supernatural follows Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as they walk in their father’s footsteps as hunters who fight off supernatural evil from the earth. Other cast members of Supernatural include Jim Beaver, Misha Collins, and Mark Sheppard. Supernatural aired on The WB from 2005 to 2006 and moved to The CW where it aired from 2006 to 2020.

Supernatural has been nominated for and has won many awards including People's Choice Awards, Constellation Awards, SFX Awards, and 3 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Based on the comic book series of the same name which was created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, Preacher was developed by Sam Catlin, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen for AMC and follows a hard-drinking chain-smoking preacher called Jesse Custer. Custer gets extraordinary powers and to better understand his powers and literally find God, he enlists the help of a vampire and his ex-girlfriend.

Preacher ran for four seasons and was nominated for many awards including the Saturn Awards for Best Horror Television Series for two consecutive years. The show stars Dominic Cooper, Joseph Gilgun, and Ruth Negga.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural horror show based on the Archie comic book series of the same name written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The show was developed by Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix and was produced by Craig Forrest, Ryan Lindenberg, and Matthew Barry.

The show follows the Archie comic character, half-human half-witch Sabrina Spellman, who must choose between her new witch world where her family is and her human world where her friends are. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Tati Gabrielle, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Richard Coyle, Miranda Otto, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Although Netflix canceled the show in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you enjoyed Evil, you will enjoy watching Sabrina fight to take her place in her family’s legacy in the Church of Night.

American Horror Story: Asylum is the second season of the horror anthology series, American Horror Story, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Although the season intercuts between different timelines from the past and the present, the show is set mostly in 1964 at a fictional mental institution called Briarcliff Manor and focuses on the stories of the staff and inmates who occupy the institution. American Horror Story: Asylum stars Jessica Lange, Zachary Quinto, Lily Rabe, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, and Dylan McDermott.