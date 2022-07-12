There's no denying it, Friends fans: Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) isn't the sharpest knife in the drawer. While you can always count on him for full-belly laughter or even hired muscle, you can probably ask one of the other friends to help you out with matters of the mind. For obvious reasons, it's rather difficult to put any stock in Joey's claim that he is "pretty wisdom-ous."

But every now and then, Joey had his moments of intellectual brilliance. There were times when common sense, practical know-how, or even life lessons went over his buddies' heads, and only he had access to the universe's wisdom. With an irresistible charm that only an actor of his caliber can muster, Joey (believe it or not) has served up one golden nugget after the other.

"Grab A Spoon!"

In the very first episode of Friends, Joey showed off his inner Yoda (sprinkled with some Han Solo, because this is Joey after all). While Joey and Chandler (Matthew Perry) were helping Ross (David Schwimmer) put together his furniture, the newly divorced Ross expressed his fears about not finding love again. It seemed as though Ross would go on and on for hours (like he usually does), when Joey stopped him in his tracks.

After a very raunchy metaphor that involved ice cream flavors, Joey dropped the nugget: "Grab a spoon!" In essence, Joey was telling Ross to leave his divorce drama behind, and to move forward with his life by trying new relationships. Ross' response? "I honestly don't know if I'm hungry or horny."

Joey, The Champion Of Tolerance

Who would've thought that one piece of unisex accessory would bring out the best in Joey? In season 5's "The One with Joey's Bag," Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) helps him out with an audition by lending him a nice-looking handbag. Seeing a fresh opportunity to taunt Joey, Chandler opines that the bag will get Joey "a date with a man."

After defending the bag's merits, Joey dishes out a surprisingly powerful line: "Just because you don't understand something, doesn't make it wrong." Did Joey utter the perfect counter to all forms of discrimination back in 1999? Yes, and he looked rather fashionable while doing so.

The Time That Joey Refused Chandler's Help

In season 6's "The One on the Last Night," a roommate shuffle began to unfold after Chandler and Monica (Courtney Cox) decided to move in together. Chandler, in particular, would have to leave behind his long-time roommate Joey. Always looking out for his best bud (sorry, Ross), Chandler offered to leave behind a nice chunk of cash so that Joey could cover his expenses for a few weeks. Joey, however, rejected the money. (Seriously, he did.)

Chandler opted for a more subtle strategy: to trick Joey into receiving the money by playing a made-up game called "Cups." As the episode neared its end, Joey finally caught on to what Chandler was trying to do. With breathless eloquence, Joey illustrated why Chandler was missing the point: "I'm not gonna miss you helping me out with money. The only thing that I'm gonna miss...is you."

Let's Talk About Your Work Ethic...

Don't mistake Joey's fun-loving personality for a lack of diligence in his chosen profession. When it comes to his acting career, Joey toes the line and does what is expected of him. Sure, he can go to the wrong audition and flub his accents time and again, but generally, Joey has proven himself to be quite the professional.

As such, when he opens his mouth about work ethic, his friends listen. Take Season 6's "The One with Ross' Teeth," for example. While lounging around at Central Perk, the gang pondered a question: why do their bosses hate them so much? Feigning a speculative tone, Joey said, "Maybe it's because you're all hanging around here at 11:30 on a Wednesday." Coming to their senses, his buddies promptly left their seats and headed back to work.

Joey Is A Practical Whiz, Part 1

In a thousand different ways, Dr. Ross Geller is way smarter than Joseph Francis Tribbiani. But there were a couple of instances when Joey absolutely schooled his paleontologist friend on matters of practical wisdom. One such occurrence happened in Season 6's "The One Where Ross Dates a Student," when Ross wanted to find out which of his students called him "the hottie of the paleontology department" in their anonymous evaluation.

Dr. Geller could only wish that he knew the identity of his admirer. Joey, on the other hand, thought of a solution right away. Upon finding out that Ross still had his students' final exams, he suggested that Ross find the admirer's handwriting among the exam papers. Ross' jaw dropped, and in all likelihood, he was wondering why his brilliant mind had not come up with that idea.

Joey Is A Practical Whiz, Part 2

Another scene highlighting Joey's practical ingenuity came in Season 7's "The One Where They're Up All Night," when Ross and Joey got stuck on the rooftop of their apartment building. What did Ross do to try to fix the situation? Yell at the top of his lungs as the panic sets in.

And what did Joey do? In a nonchalant voice, he told Ross the easiest option at their disposal. "I was thinking, we'd just go down the fire escape." Realizing that Joey was right (again), Ross yelled back to the people on the pavement (if there were even any, at that late hour) that they'll be just fine.

Saving A Marriage

Beyond secret admirers and rooftop predicaments, Joey's wisdom came in handy at a critical juncture in his friends' lives. In Season 7's "The One with the Truth about London," Monica confesses that she had been looking for Joey, not Chandler, on that fateful night across the pond. This admission upsets the perpetually insecure Chandler, who tells Joey that he can no longer officiate the ceremony.

To his credit, Joey didn't reciprocate Chandler's hostility. Displaying a different level of maturity, he makes the first move to mend fences with his best friend. When Chandler once again brings up Monica's intent to be with Joey that night, Joey readily points out that her "feelings" had merely lasted "for like a half an hour, one night." Then, he drops the bombshell: "Chandler, she wants you for the rest of her life." With this uncharacteristic stern tone—not to mention undeniable truth—Joey may have just saved the marriage of the future Mr. and Mrs. Bing.

