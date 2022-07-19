Audiences often fall in love with television characters more easily than with movie characters. Over multiple episodes varying in runtime and most often several seasons, viewers become attached to their favorite TV personalities, devastated when a show ends or is abruptly canceled. In the age of network hopping, varying streaming platforms have revived fan favorites after the networks that established the series dropped it.

Without resurrecting characters killed off, there are plenty of series where a singular character deserves a second shot onscreen with a new cast and fresh take on their stories. If the television genie gave us seven wishes, it would be to see these characters brought back by their original actors or new faces for spin-offs, reboots, or sequel shows.

Dr. Gregory House - 'House, M.D.'

TV's favorite doctor with no filter has been thoroughly missed since his departure in 2012. Nominated for 25 Primetime Emmy's, House, M.D. took home five during its eight seasons on Fox. Perhaps it was the limp, the looming stature, or sarcasm as a second language, but Dr. Gregory House is one of the best characters written and portrayed in television history. Hugh Laurie's ability to expertly hide his natural British accent makes his portrayal of the revered diagnostician all the more incredible.

While House faked his death in the series finale, many fans of the series would love to find House in some small town helping the "idiots" with puzzles for him to solve. What would House's take be on today's current events with the pandemic? How is House coping following Wilson's eventual death at the hands of cancer? More importantly, is House happy? For the entirety of the series, House was never truly happy or if he was, it was short-lived.

Samantha Stephens - 'Bewitched'

Before there was Wandavision, there was Bewitched. While Disney's series about Wanda and Vision nods to the tropes of classic American television, the household witch we need back onscreen is Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery) The original series aired from 1964 to 1972 about a married couple, Samantha and Darrin, as they navigate domesticated life with Samantha's magical powers and equally magical family.

It's time for the iconic nose wiggle to return to the screen. Audiences caught a glimpse of a modern-day Samantha in the 2005 movie starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. The retelling was a flop with critics and audiences, seemingly ruining the legacy built by Montgomery and the original cast. With a large budget streaming studio like Netflix or Hulu, the story could be brought to this generation as a freshly married witch trying to adjust to the convenience of modern technology against the convenience of magic.

Alan Shore - 'Boston Legal'

A fantastic legal mind, Boston Legal's Alan Shore needs a comeback onscreen. While it's been many years since James Spader donned the suit, tie, and briefcase for the attorney, his acting skills haven't aged a day as he continues to blow audiences away with his portrayal of Raymond Reddington on The Blacklist. Spader as Alan Shore was an excellent showcase of his acting chops, earning him three Primetime Emmy nominations with two wins.

If The Blacklist concludes after its tenth season (renewed earlier this year), Spader could easily step back into Alan's persona. The series could be named "Off Shore" and return to him following the death of his longtime friend (and husband) Denny Crane (William Shatner). Perhaps Alan is retired but is called back to the legal game, but is forced to navigate the troubled profession without Denny's advice. Fans of the show would give anything to see him argue before the U.S. Supreme Court again. Alan was a pit bull in the courtroom and deserves another shot onscreen today.

Alexis Rose - 'Schitt's Creek'

We all need a little bit more Alexis Rose in our lives. Perhaps one of television's most realistic character arcs came from the youngest sibling of the Rose family. A role that put Annie Murphy on the radar, Alexis evolved over Schitt's Creek's six seasons. She experienced real love, loss, and growth in that small town she'd never otherwise found herself in.

When audiences met her in season one, Alexis was the epitome of a spoiled rich girl with no work ethic. As the show progressed, Alexis found herself in many ways from getting her diploma to discovering her calling with PR and marketing. Season one Alexis would never have bet on herself and turned down a chance for a successful boyfriend by her side. Murphy expertly portrays the arc of Alexis while still maintaining the characteristics that made her so lovable. What do Alexis's new life and new career look like?

Detectives Karen Duvall and Grace Rasmussen - 'Unbelievable'

While there are contributing factors to why the series was only one season, these two detectives deserve to establish footing in the television detective genre. In the mini-series Unbelievable, Colorado detectives Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) and Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) take on a case involving a series of rapes against young women where they were not believed because of the lack of evidence and eyewitness encounters. The characters and story are based on true events and real detectives.

The police detective or criminal investigation genre is bogged down with a lot of male-led series or "buddy cop" comedy shows. The onscreen working chemistry between Wever and Collette was too good to only last for one project. Audiences would love to see them together again as Duvall and Rasmussen or for a crime drama series all their own that Netflix can make happen.

Thor Lundgren - 'Nurse Jackie'

First, there was Nurse Jackie, now we want to see "Nurse Thor." For seven seasons, Edie Falco led the cast of Nurse Jackie as Jackie Peyton battled a drug addiction while trying to keep her life and her hospital together. Alongside Jackie for all those years was Thor Lundgren (Stephen Wallem), always keeping rowdy patients in check with his size and strength. During the final season of the series, Thor marries his partner Ruben.

Audiences were only given glimpses into Thor's life in passing but always knew the reliable male nurse would be around whenever Jackie or the other doctors needed him. A spinoff show called "Nurse Thor" would be a perfect way to showcase how the newly married male nurse is handling the medical field these days, keeping Thor's (and Wallem's) flair for the theater in mind with a few episodes, bringing more representation to the screen.

Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell - 'Sister, Sister'

With the original sisters having indicated they are not producing or returning for a reboot, there is a need for these characters to return for the next generation. Tia Landry (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) and Tamera Campbell (Tamera Mowry-Housley) were twin sisters separated at birth that reunite as young teens forcing their respective adopted parents to co-parent with each other. The sitcom aired from 1994 to 1999, but once purchased by Disney became a regularly scheduled program into the 2000s.

This storyline is still realistic and plausible for this generation and much like Disney's remakes of their original classics could merge the original viewers with the new viewers. Since Disney did not produce the original show but owns the rights, it would be hard for another production company to pen a reboot. If Disney can write a new series with as much heart and proper comedic timing as the original, Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell deserve a comeback.

