The new film The Sky is Everywhere on Apple+ is based on the hit novel by Jandy Nelson. The film may not become a blockbuster like Twilight, The Fault in Our Stars, or The Hunger Games, or gain a cult following like Love, Simon, Perks of Being a Wallflower or The Hate U Give, but it is a worthy adaptation of a great book. There are a handful of adaptations from fantastic books that flew more under the radar but are still quality films that are a good watch if you’re in the mood for some YA fiction.

RELATED: 'The Sky Is Everywhere' Review: YA Adaptation's Heart Is in the Right Place, But Becomes Overwhelmed With Quirkiness

The Spectacular Now (2013)

Image via A24

Based on the 2008 novel by Tim Tharp, this film stars Shailene Woodley as studious Amy whose life is turned upside down when she meets Sutter (Miles Teller). Sutter has a rough home life and a severe drinking problem, but there’s just something about Amy that makes him want to be better. Sutter seems bad for Amy, or maybe she’s exactly what he needs to become the exact person she sees in him. Woodley and Teller have unbeatable chemistry, and it’s quite clear why opposites attract in this film.

How I Live Now (2013)

Based on the 2004 novel by Meg Rosoff, this story takes us into a dark futuristic timeline. Daisy (Saoirse Ronan) arrives in England to spend the summer with her cousins. After a terrorist attack, martial law is imposed separating the family. Daisy rejects the offer to return safely home to America and instead sticks with her young cousin Piper (Harley Bird) as they search for her brothers Eddie (George McKay) and Isaac (Tom Holland). Even in an apocalyptic future, teen romance and family always find a way. This film is worth it to see the performances of Ronan and a young McKay and Holland before they became big stars.

If I Stay (2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’re in need of a good cry, this is a good option. Mia (Chloë Grace Moretz) is in a coma hovering between life and death following a car crash that killed the rest of her family. Her life is told through flashbacks as she tries to find a way to fight to survive and reunite with her boyfriend Adam (Jamie Blackley) and the rest of her extended family or let it all go. The film which is based on the 2009 novel by Gayle Forman is a complicated, yet beautiful telling of the space between as Mia navigates her conscience as to which path she wants to choose next. It’s not an easy undertaking to create the space between the real world and the unconscious world, but the result is a beautiful interpretation of Mia’s life as she knew it before and deciding if it’s worth it to build a new life or surrender to the bright light in front of her.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

The title doesn’t exactly scream comedy, but it’s actually a really sweet and poignant film about friendship. Based on the 2012 novel by Jesse Andrews, Olivia Cooke stars as Rachel who is sick with leukemia. Her childhood friend, Greg (Thomas Mann), and his co-worker Earl (RJ Cyler) decide to keep her company and entertain her with their weird quirks as she goes through treatment. Mortality isn’t something teenagers often have to think about, but when faced with it, the relationship that the three friends form is something beautiful even if only temporary. This touching film will tug at the heartstrings as it’s easy to get invested in such likable characters.

Paper Towns (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Based on the 2008 book by YA King, John Green, Paper Towns is the story of Quentin (Nat Wolff) who has the night of his life with his neighbor, Margo (Cara Delevingne). After being infatuated with her for years, he finally feels like they may have a future. Instead, she goes missing the next morning. He enlists the help of his best friends, Benjamin (Austin Abrams) and Marcus (Justice Smith) as well as Marcus’ girlfriend, Angela (Jaz Sinclair) to go on a road trip. Q has an idea of where she may be, and he thinks they’ll be able to find her before Senior Prom. The film encompasses a nostalgic feeling of a group of best friends having one last adventure together before high school graduation comes. John Green’s novel/film The Fault in Our Stars is probably his most famous work, but Paper Towns is often overlooked, and the film is a sweet adaptation of that story.

Everything Everything (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on the Nicola Yoon novel from 2015, Everything Everything is a familiar tale about forbidden romance. Maddy (Amanda Stenberg) can’t go outside due to a severe illness. When a handsome new neighbor, Olly (Nick Robinson) moves in, suddenly her temptation reaches a whole new level. With Maddy trying to evade her overprotective mother Pauline (Anika Noni Rose), and Olly trying to get away from his abusive home life, the two wonder if they can find a life together. The story itself takes a lot of dramatic twists and terms, but it’s hard not to root for these troubled teens to find some escape to happiness with all they have been through.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)

Image Via FilmRise

Set in 1993, Cameron (Chloë Grace Moretz) is outed and sent to a gay conversion camp by her conservative Christian Aunt Ruth (Kerry Butler). At the camp, Cameron is skeptical as to whom she can trust but soon settles on Jane Fonda (Sasha Lane) and Adam (Forrest Goodluck). Together the three of them struggle to stay true to themselves without falling under the wrath of the camp leader, Dr. Marsh (Jennifer Ehle). With a tough topic and a flashback to what life was like 30 years ago for gay teenagers, the film does the book justice in showcasing how far we have come and how far we still have to go.

Honorable Mention - Looking for Alaska (2019)

Image via Hulu

This is a limited series, so it doesn’t fit this category, but only one last John Green story could provoke an exception to the rule. A limited series of 8 episodes, Looking for Alaska is based on Green's debut novel from 2005. Miles (Charlie Heller) heads off to private school and is introduced to his new roommate Chip, otherwise known as “the Colonel” (Denny Love). Enter Alaska (Kristine Froseth) who Miles immediately falls head over heels in love with and immediately turns his life upside down. Without spoiling anything, Miles has to learn how to navigate his first experience with love, friendship, and grief all while being a long way from home. The entire series is available on Hulu.

'The Sky is Everywhere' Trailer Reveals a Girl Coping with Losing Her Sister The film comes to Apple TV+ just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email