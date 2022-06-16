When the Avengers first came together in the Battle of New York, they showed what strength in numbers can accomplish. Of course, it's not just heroes that can come together for a united cause. When the baddies of the MCU decide to converge, chaos is sure to unfold.

While alien armies and street-level squads have been dispersed before, there's just no shortage of unholy alliances in the MCU. As Phase 4 rolls along, the next generation of intergalactic protectors and Earth's mightiest heroes would do well to scout some nasty, villainous groups. If these groups remain unchecked, civilians will be in peril, planets will be compromised, and the Multiverse will continue to tear at the seams.

Hydra: The Monster That Just Won't Die

In the post-Blip world, Hydra has not made a big splash thus far. Save for a one-episode appearance of former affiliate Dr. Wilfred Nagel in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the group has been pretty much silent. But is it, really? Hydra, of course, thrives in espionage, deceit, and infiltration. The faction once bannered by the likes of Red Skull, Arnim Zola, and Alexander Pierce always make sure that you never, ever see them coming.

It would be foolish, then, for the MCU's heroes to be complacent about Hydra's "inactivity." They are always lurking in the shadows, and they strike at the most opportune times. Perhaps Hydra will once again rear its ugly head to give Sam Wilson a miserable time in Captain America 4.

The Sovereign: A Vengeful Race

To be fair, The Sovereign were indeed wronged by the Guardians of the Galaxy when Rocket stole a stash of Anulax Batteries. However, in the grand scheme of things, the Guardians play an important role in thwarting cosmic threats. Though Rocket deserved some sort of punishment for his theft, the kill order issued by Ayesha might have been a bit much.

When the dust settled in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Rocket got the last laugh when he and Yondu orchestrated the defeat of Ayesha's entire fleet. However, if her post-credits scene is any indication, Ayesha is not relenting any time soon in her plans to exact revenge on the Guardians. Don't be surprised to see them pop up in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

The Ten Rings: A Legacy Of Crime

In the opening scenes of the first Iron Man film, The Ten Rings immediately flexed their might by taking billionaire genius Tony Stark as their hostage. This was but a glimpse of the clandestine terrorist group; thirteen years later, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showcased the broader extent of their prolific operations.

At the end of that film, Xu Wenwu—the group's long-lived leader—gave his life to defend his son Shang-Chi. Though Wenwu's death should have been the beginning of the end, it ended up breathing new life into the group. Wenwu's daughter Xialing, who had actually been tasked to tie up the loose ends, decided to succeed her father as leader of the organization. Looks like The Ten Rings isn't going away any time soon!

The Kree: It's All About Domination

Fascism is the name of the game when it comes to this highly advanced and militaristic race. The Kree are awfully fond of exerting their dominion over other civilizations across the cosmos. Not even a peace treaty with the Nova Empire could stop Ronan the Accuser from wanting to annihilate Xandar. Of course, Ronan would have done exactly that if it had not been for Peter Quill's "dance-off to save the world."

The last time that the Kree featured heavily in an MCU film, their forces were getting embarassed by a one-woman wrecking machine from Earth. Don't expect the Kree to take that lying down; look for them to seek revenge on Carol Danvers and the Terran race in 2023's The Marvels.

The Skrulls: Some Serious Trust Issues

Though the Skrulls who figured prominently in 2019's Captain Marvel were refugees who just needed a home, it's entirely plausible that some members of their race have bigger ambitions. Specifically, these Skrulls might have no qualms with using their shapeshifting abilities for nefarious purposes.

In all likelihood, the Disney+ series Secret Invasionwill feature an evil faction of Skrulls who are bent on seizing control of Earth. The series might also reveal that some beloved MCU characters have actually been Skrulls all along. Of course, that would beg the question: whom do you trust? If Talos and Soren could get away with impersonating Nick Fury and Maria Hill for an extended period of time, who else has been replaced by a Skrull?

The Council of Kangs: An Unheeded Warning

In the final episode of the Disney+ series Loki, Sylvie slays He Who Remains, the apparent orchestrator of the Time Variance Authority. Right before she did so, He Who Remains issued a strong warning: in the event that he perishes, a more ruthless variant (presumably Kang the Conqueror) will rise to seize control of the Multiverse.

The closing scene of the season finale reveals that this grim vision came to fruition. Loki can do nothing but helplessly stare at the gigantic statue of the terrifying variant in the middle of TVA Headquarters. If the Marvel comics are any indication, there's more where that came from; an entire council of Kangs might wreak havoc in every timeline that they inhabit.

Thunderbolts: A Formidable Initiative

If Nick Fury was the architect of the Avengers Initiative back in Phase 1, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine might just be his counterpart in Phase 4. The only difference is, Val might not be putting together a team to protect Earth from the battles that Earth can't fight. As a matter of fact, she might be assembling a group that protects only its own interests (not to mention the vested interest of their recruiters).

By the looks of it, Yelena Belova and John Walker are shoo-ins for this Thunderbolts group. Both of these individuals embody moral ambiguity, and they also happen to be highly skilled in combat and survival. Beyond these Black Widow and Captain America analogues, Val might also recruit the likes of Ghost, The Abomination, Taskmaster, and Helmut Zemo. If the Thunderbolts team can get all of them on board, the new Avengers would certainly have their hands full.

