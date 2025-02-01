The 1970s were a great, if not a defining, decade for horror. It was a time of some of the biggest cult classics, which are now a template for all other features in the genre (and various subgenres). From folk to supernatural and slasher horror, the genre (and its subgenres) bloomed in this decade. The directors of most of these cult films surely weren't aware they were making a future classic, but that's part of the beauty - doing it out of love instead of for fame is often what drives horror filmmakers to create.

For anyone just getting into horror and discovering "new" features, watching those from the 1970s is the best place to start. Fans will see that they've influenced horror and its subgenres so much in later years, that other movies will later seem redundant. Starting with the originals is always a great idea, and the essential horror movies of the 1970s are also among the best movies of all time, depending on who you ask.

10 'The Wicker Man' (1973)

Directed by Robin Hardy

Folk horror must find its way onto the list, and the best movie to represent it would be The Wicker Man, a small movie in terms of production and larger than life in its themes and significance to the horror genre. Christopher Lee considered The Wicker Man some of his best work in horror, while the movie itself became a cultural staple over time, with festivals featuring wicker man figures, and modern musicians, filmmakers, and artists referencing the movie in various ways.

The Wicker Man follows Sergeant Neil Howie (Edward Woodward) visiting the Scottish island of Summerisle for the purpose of investigating the disappearance of a young girl. On Summerisle, no one's ready to give him an answer, and everyone on the island seems to be preparing for a special event. The movie is quite eerie since viewers are put into Sergeant Woodward's shoes; they know as much as he does, and everything that happens takes place quickly and without explanation. The themes of faith, death, and rebirth are ever present in folk horror, and many modern movies in the subgenre can definitely thank The Wicker Man for its influence.

9 'Suspiria' (1977)

Directed by Dario Argento

Dario Argento's Suspiria is a work of art, though Argento himself is a shocking filmmaker in many ways. The Italian master of horror and giallo, Argento made plenty of slasher and horror movies that could enter the iconic landscape, but Suspiria is one of his best. It's a movie about female rage, woven with beautiful colors and a powerfully original soundtrack (made by Argento's friends, the band Goblin). It's also messy and chaotic, but remains visually inspiring until the end. In terms of it being an essential 1970s horror movie, it helped people focus on European horror a lot more, as well, giving chances to foreign filmmakers.

Suspiria shows an American student, Suzy Banion (Jessica Harper), arriving to a dance academy in Europe, where things seem to be a little weird. When unfortunate events turn to people dying, Suzy finds herself in the claws of a dangerous witch coven. Alongside female rage, the movie also shows themes of matriarchy and generational guilt, which are often best depicted with a predominantly female cast; horror has been shown to be the ideal genre for exploring deep emotional and psychological topics, which may or may not be thanks to Suspiria.