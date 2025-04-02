Old Hollywood might’ve died around the end of the 1960s, but by no means did the idea of a movie star die with it. Movies got exciting in a new way around the end of the 1960s and start of the 1970s, with some big-name actors continuing to find interesting roles, all the while plenty of fresher faces started making it big, in turn becoming some of the most recognizable movie stars of all time.

Anyway, to focus on the 1970s, these movies all came out in that decade and had some of the most impressive casts of any film released during that time. If you want to see lots of famous people in a single movie (and being at or near the top of their respective games, too), then all of these are essential watches.

10 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Starring: Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall