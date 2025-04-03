The 1970s are often regarded as the heyday of television. The decade is known for groundbreaking series, including All in the Family, Happy Days, and Taxi, which forever changed the landscape of television. While television wasn't a new forum, the shows of the '70s are widely recognized for boldly addressing the shifting social norms of their time, covering uncomfortable and controversial topics, inevitably playing a crucial part in society.

Throughout the '70s, there was an abundance of series that made their way into American living rooms, some more short-lived than others and many becoming the cornerstone of modern television. When it comes to noteworthy shows of the 1970s, hits such as Maude, Laverne & Shirley, and The Jeffersons reigned as some of the most popular and, today, are among the decade's all-time best shows.

10 'Little House on the Prairie' (1974–1983)

Created by Blanche Hanalis