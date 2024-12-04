The ‘70s gave the world David Bowie, Star Wars, and, most importantly, classic sitcoms like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Brady Bunch. Memorable for their laugh tracks, zany characters, and a never-ending list of feel-good moments, these trinkets of nostalgia bring audiences to simpler times when life wasn’t so complicated. But true to the saying—time’s change, people change. These classic ‘70s sitcoms remain iconic amid today’s film and TV options. However, they are not without their shortcomings.

From outdated stereotypes to oversimplified storylines, these imperfections reveal a lot about the cultural norms and storytelling limitations of the time. Reflecting on the shows of the past, here are 10 major flaws in ‘70s sitcoms that might go unchecked back then but are more noticeable now.

Example: 'Maude'

Image via CBS

Sitcoms like All in the Family might have addressed social issues head-on without sugar-coating the reality. However, others fumble their attempts to discuss these themes. With only approximately 22 minutes to spare each episode, this flaw is understandable. It’s hard to discuss hard and heavy topics within a short, limited span. When these sitcoms try to tackle social commentary, it sometimes comes off as shallow.

“Maude’s Dilemma” from Maude follows the titular character who discovers she is pregnant and would like to get an abortion. Considering the time of its airing, “Maude’s Dilemma” has been regarded as groundbreaking for its then-conservative audience. However, the episode’s handling of the topic was sometimes clumsy and heavy-handed, with the humor feeling forced to make the theme more palatable.

9 Excessive Emotional Manipulation

Example: 'M*A*S*H'

Image via CBS

It’s hard to make audiences laugh all the time, so the next best option is to make them emotional. Getting all sentimental adds a more humane touch to sitcoms. However, some sitcoms from the ‘70s would go for cheap emotional manipulation, often using overly dramatic situations to force an emotional response from the audience, without earning it through the development of the plot or characters.

In M*A*S*H’s “The Trial”, the episode follows the trial of a soldier accused of cowardice. As each character is put in morally compromising positions, the emotional tension is dialed up with dramatic monologues. For example, Hawkeye delivers an impassioned speech about the horrors of war, which feels slightly out of place given the show’s usual satirical tone. Instead of introducing a dramatic, emotional tone naturally that matches the show’s usual humor, this feels forced.

Example: 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

Image via CBS

Women were depicted to be one-dimensional, oftentimes leading towards “traditional” gender roles. The “humor” then would poke fun at their “far-fetched” aspirations. No matter how hard these female characters try to break the mold and think for themselves, they’d always be the butt of the joke for not being able to perform “domestic” roles.

Mary Richards from The Mary Tyler Moore Show is portrayed as an independent woman in the workplace, yet the show still often focuses on traditional gender roles in personal relationships. As Mary’s personal life is put under a microscope, she’s put under scrutiny for not being able to fulfill societal expectations of women - like marriage and family life.

7 Unrealistically Perfect Families

Example: 'The Brady Bunch'

Sitcoms from the ‘70s presented the idea of what it means to live in a perfect family. Even if there were problems, they’d immediately get solved within seconds. These idealized versions of families make audiences feel warm and good, but it was also all too perfect to be relatable today. In reality, families are much more complex, and family struggles are more nuanced.

No other perfect TV family comes close to the Brady family from The Brady Bunch. In “The Dropout”, Greg decides he wants to quit school to become a baseball player. Instead of facing any realistic consequences or a genuine struggle, Mike and Carol talk Greg out of it easily. Within minutes, Greg realizes his mistake and apologizes, and everyone laughs and hugs. The way the situation neatly wraps up feels too idyllic, lacking the messiness of actual family conflicts with no lasting tension for Greg’s impulsiveness.

6 Lack of Representation

Example: 'The Jeffersons'

Image via CBS

Unsurprisingly, the sitcom world back in the ‘70s was astoundingly white, straight, and middle-class. Characters who do not fit into that trope often become the sidekicks or comic relief, rarely enjoying full-fledged story arcs or depth. Either ignored or tokenized, it’s rare for characters outside the mold to take on the leading role in a sitcom - and when they do, it leans towards stereotypical narratives to amp up the comedy.

Sitcoms like The Jeffersons feature the prosperous, rich black couple George and Louise Jefferson. Unfortunately, George’s characterization is heightened to be unnecessarily brash and abrasive, giving off the sense that successful black people are loud and prideful. In “George’s Family Tree”, George tries to prove he’s descended from royalty to one-up his neighbor - implying that people like him are obsessed with status symbols and taking away the complex struggles of being a Black business owner in a mainly white society.

5 Limited Character Growth

Example: 'Three’s Company'

Image via ABC

Many sitcoms kept their characters in a perpetual state of status. No matter what life lessons they learned in an episode, audiences could count on them to make the same mistakes next week. Although this serves as the running gag of the sitcom, the repetitiveness of it grows dull.

Growth and development weren’t major priorities - what’s more important is keeping things funny.

One example is the constant recycled misunderstandings in Three’s Company. In “Mother Makes Four” Janet and Chrissy misinterpret Jack’s conversation with a woman, assuming he’s getting romantically involved with someone who will jeopardize their living arrangements. This misunderstanding is eventually cleared up, but this exact setup is repeated in countless episodes. Jack, Janet, and Chrissy never seem to grow from these experiences.

4 Lack of Continuity

Exmaple: 'The Partridge Family'

Image via ABC

Many ‘70s sitcoms treated each episode as a standalone story, which meant there was very little follow-through from week to week. Characters rarely changed or evolved over time, and there was no sense of a larger story arc. This lack of continuity could make it feel like the characters were stuck in a loop.

In The Partridge Family, even though the family is in a touring band, their life feels strangely static. For instance, in one episode, Keith falls in love with a girl who doesn’t like his rock-star lifestyle. The conflict resolves quickly, and Keith returns to his carefree, girl-crazy self in the next episode. There’s no sense of cumulative change or continuity in their relationships or careers.

3 Unrealistic Expectations of Romance

Example: 'The Brady Bunch'

Image via ABC

Just like families, ‘70s sitcoms are guilty of portraying an overly romanticized and idyllic version of human relationships. However, these idealized depictions do not reflect the complexities of what it means to fall in love. On top of that, rarely does it seriously touch on the issues of relationships, such as communication struggles, and marital problems, to name a few. What matters most to these sitcoms is selling an unattainable romantic fantasy.

In The Brady Bunch, Mike and Carol Brady are perpetually happy, and they never seem to have serious marital issues despite blending two families. In the episode “Call Me Irresponsible”, where Carol questions Mike’s professional ethics, the disagreement is resolved so quickly and neatly that it feels superficial and too good to be true.