The '70s were a decade when television was like a campfire that the family gathered around, an early age of television, where the networks NBC, ABC, and CBS practically distributed all major shows, paving the way for television in later years. Transitioning into the 70s, shows became more aware of the events going on beyond the screen, bringing the country's political affairs onto TV for the first time.

Straying away from the more innocent and idealized portrayals of family life, sitcoms in the '70s shifted to a realistic and socially relevant dynamic of what real-life families are like. The decade opened doors for a wider range of shows that promoted diversity and awareness of many social issues. The best '70s sitcoms have left behind rich legacies of characters, catchphrases, and theme songs that are still parodied and influential in major network syndication.

10 ‘Taxi’(1978-1983)

Creators: James L. Brooks, Stan Daniels, David Davis, Ed. Weinberger

A workplace comedy, Taxi showed the employees of the Sunshine Cab Company in New York City. The show touched on the lives of cabbies with varying ambitions and personalities, from a compassionate and philosophical driver to a good-hearted boxer and aspiring actors and artists. Following their daily lives in the bustling city, it showed the perfect dynamic of relevant issues while maintaining a blend of humor and heart. The motley crew won multiple Emmys throughout their run.

Taxi broke ground with innovative storytelling techniques and structures. The show's format allowed episodes to delve into the storylines of characters, exploring more complex issues than its contemporaries. Taxi pushed boundaries by showcasing the depth and versatility of the sitcom format, becoming a cultural touchstone as its characters and catchphrases became ingrained in pop culture.

9 ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ (1972-1978)

Creators: David Davis, Lorenzo Music

“Oh, hi, Bob!” The Bob Newhart Show brought therapy into the mainstream. Starring the comedian as a psychologist living in Chicago, the show primarily revolves around Bob’s life both at home with his wife, Emily (Suzanne Pleshette), and his therapy practice. Most episodes mainly consist of his interactions with his eccentric patients and colleagues, touching on issues of mental health in a decade when the concept was still foreign.

Known for his dry humor, Newhart brought his deadpan comedy over, commanding scenes with his witty dialogue and subtle punchlines. The show was very well received despite never being an awards darling. Still, The Bob Newhart Show's legacy remains untouched; it created a fun and exciting work environment audiences want to learn from. Above all, the show has a wonderful arc over six seasons that gets viewers attached to evolving relationships.

8 ‘Sanford and Son’ (1972-1978)

Developers: Bud Yorkin, Norman Lear (Uncredited)

The classic sitcom portrays the life of a father and son as they run a salvage yard in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. Humor often arises from the comedic interactions the duo have as they navigate their business and personal lives while dealing with the struggles of generational differences.

The show's dynamic between a grumpy dad and his more affable son creates some of the funniest banter to ever appear on television. This dynamic, mixed with hilarious and silly situations, made Sanford and Son a hit with audiences. The show's groundbreaking representation as one of the first American sitcoms with a predominantly Black cast is also a crucial part of its legacy, as is its willingness to tackle relevant social issues, such as race and class, with a healthy dose of humor.

7 ‘The Brady Bunch’ (1969-1974)

Creator: Sherwood Schwartz

The Brady Bunch was loved for diverging from a standard family dynamic to a blended one. The Bradys consist of a widowed father and mother who bring their children together, three boys and three girls, forming the Brady Bunch. The family navigates the ups and downs of family life, including sibling rivalries, crushes, and misunderstandings.

As an evolution from shows like Leave It to Beaver, The Brady Bunch aimed to show the kids' point of view. A refuge for many who hoped to turn off the tumult of the outside world and hang with their other family on screen, The Brady Bunch has become synonymous with '70s Americana. The show spawned other huge successes, like The Partridge Family. Indeed, Brady's wholesome, family-friendly humor became a staple, not to mention its theme song, which can easily get stuck in the heads of viewers.

6 ‘Happy Days’ (1974-1984)

Creator: Garry Marshall

Harping on what teen life can be like, Happy Days reflects on the days of American Graffiti, when times were supposedly simpler. Following Richie Cunningham and his friends in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the show chronicles their comings and goings. Their central hangout spot, Arnold’s Drive-In, created the popular sitcom trope of having a place where all the characters gather to socialize.

By the mid-70s, people were getting tired of the excessive realness on television. Happy Days is a nostalgic throwback to the mid-50s, then nearly twenty years old and possibly a world apart. With rising stars Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, the show explored what friendships and family life are like as a developing, changing teenager. Immensely popular for Fonzie’s catchphrases, like “Aaay,” and the times of the 50s and 60s that many yearned for, Happy Days is to modern audiences what stuff like American Graffiti was to Happy Days' fans.

5 ‘Laverne & Shirley’ (1976-1983)

Creators: Garry Marshall, Lowell Ganz, Mark Rothman

“Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated," a Yiddish-American hopscotch phrase that set up for one of the most iconic series of the 70s. Laverne & Shirley follows the lives of two single women who work as bottle cappers in a fictitious brewery called Shotz. The series explores Laverne and Shirley’s misadventures, romantic pursuits, friendships, and personal lives throughout their seven years on television.

Like other spin-offs of the era, Laverne & Shirley were born from an appearance they made on Happy Days. Besides a memorable theme song, the show was a hit, thanks to its slapstick humor and the silliness of adolescence. Laverne and Shirley became two of the decade's most relatable characters, as the humor derived from the contrasting personalities. Laverne & Shirley is among the all-time best TV spin-offs, cementing its place as a highlight in a decade full of them.

4 ‘M*A*S*H’ (1972-1983)

Cast: Alan Alda, Wayne Rogers, and Loretta Swit

Set during the Korean War, the show revolves around the staff of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, otherwise known as M*A*S*H, stationed in South Korea. Following doctors and nurses who work in the unit, the show blends comedy, drama, and social commentary while exploring the absurdity and tragedy of war.

With M*A*S*H, audiences learned television could be cinematic. From Robert Altman's feature film, the show is able to provide more heart than the movie. Millions of people tuned in each week; in fact, M*A*S*H's finale remains the most-watched in TV history, a record that'll probably never be beaten. The show used its freedom of speech to make statements on the current affairs of the country and touched on concepts of medicine and international conflicts, which had not been done before.

3 ‘All in the Family’ (1971-1979)

Creator: Norman Lear

All in the Family is home to the infamous Archie Bunker, a conservative, working-class man who lives with his family in Queens, New York. His interactions with his more liberal-minded family and neighbors created a new sitcom format that was new to audiences. Challenging the status quo, the debut show of legendary producer Norman Lear kicked off a generation of sitcoms that pushed the limits.

A truly groundbreaking effort, All in the Family had many television firsts, like hearing a toilet flushing in the first episode or showing a gay character coming out. The show was culturally on point in each episode, as Archie faced his comeuppance most of the time or at least learned a lesson. With huge success, All in the Family sparked other famous shows such as Maude and The Jeffersons. It remained number on top of the TV rankings for a long time, allowing Lear to influence television for decades.

2 ‘The Jeffersons’ (1975-1985)

Developer: Norman Lear

Ever the visionary, Norman Lear took the opportunity to capitalize on a set of characters the American audience was already familiar with to showcase a new side to the Black experience. The Jeffersons were the neighbors of Archie Bunker for a few years before picking up their bags and moving across town; thus, a new age of television began.

As a spin-off from All in the Family, The Jeffersons saw the titular family going from Queens to a luxury apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The Jeffersons is among the most revolutionary shows on television. It dealt with deep issues, especially for the time, as the family interacted with their more affluent neighbors. The Jeffersons broke boundaries, appealing to a wide audience for its witty humor, prominently featuring an upper-middle-class African-American family as well as inter-racial couples. Few shows can claim to have the same level of impact as The Jeffersons, and its legacy lives on in the many stories it inspired.

1 ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ (1970-1977)

Creators: James L. Brooks, Allan Burns

To put it simply, The Mary Tyler Moore Show is the 1970s, and Mary Tyler Moore was the main event. The show follows Mary Richards, a woman who moves to Minneapolis to pursue a career in television and journalism. Groundbreaking for showing a single woman in her dating life, Mary deals with her relationships in the newsroom as well as outside.

Displaying the workplace habits of the sexes and what being older and single is like, The Mary Tyler Moore Show was a true step forward for female on-screen representation. Moore showed her workplace was like family, and she didn’t need anyone else in her life. Initially supposed to be divorced, the network refused to allow the idea because it was still controversial at the time. Ultimately, what made the show great was the casting and brilliant writing, arguably the best in the decade. With a sensibility towards a female audience, The Mary Tyler Moore Show made a relatable set of circumstances for an audience that was otherwise isolated.

