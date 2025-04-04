The 70s were filled with films that could be best described as "paranoid thrillers"— ones that often involved conspiratorial plots, talk of assassination and governmental cover-ups, and where the very nature of political institutions is being questioned. Films like All The President's Men, The Parallax View, and The Day of the Jackal appeared with mystery and thrills aplenty, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats the entire time.

In 1973, one of the stranger and quirkier entries, and one with possibly the best tagline in cinema history, into the canon of 70s thrillers emerged, starring the Oscar-winning George C. Scott. Scott plays a scientist in The Day of the Dolphin, a sci-fi political thriller about a plot to train dolphins to assassinate the President of the United States. The film was one of the first marine thrillers to appear in cinemas too, paving the way for Steven Spielberg's game-changing Jaws to emerge two years later. The Day of the Dolphin, directed by Mike Nichols, is a distinctly 70s thriller but one that still impresses to this day.

What Is 'The Day of the Dolphin' About?