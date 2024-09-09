Stars from two of the biggest vampire franchises in the world have an upcoming project that just got a major release update. 72 Hours, the action-thriller starring Twilight veteran Cam Gigandet and True Blood star Sam Trammell, has officially been acquired by Brainstorm Media and is set for a November 1, 2024 theatrical and on-demand release. This model was popularized during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people enjoyed the option to either watch new movies at the theater or from the comfort of their own home. 72 hours will follow two brothers — one an FBI agent and one an international money launderer — who must put aside their differences and come together to save their family by saving them from the clutches of a dangerous drug kingpin.

72 Hours was written for the screen by Sean Crayne, with Roberto Sanchez taking credit for the story and Christian Sesma also receiving a writing credit. Crayne most recently worked on Day Labor, the action-thriller starring Danny Arroyo and Chris Ashworth, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. Sanchez, who is best known for playing Roberto in 2 Fast 2 Furious (Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson), will make his feature writing debut in 72 Hours. Sesma, who also directed 72 Hours, recently helmed Danny Trejo in The Night Crew, the action horror film currently streaming on Prime Video. He also teamed up with Dolph Lundgren and Dermot Mulroney on Section 8, the one-person-army action thriller which also features Mickey Rourke and Scott Adkins.

What Else Have Sam Trammell and Cam Gigandet Been in Lately?

Image Brainstorm Media

After starring in all seven seasons of True Blood, Sam Trammell featured as the President in the Showtime series Homeland, and also starred opposite Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern in the coming-of-age teen drama, The Fault in Our Stars. As for Cam Gigandet, he also starred alongside Djimon Hounsou and Amber Heard in Never Back Down, which released the same year as Twilight, and also starred in Priest (Paul Bettany, Karl Urban) and The Roomate (Minka Kelly, Leighton Meester) in the years following his breakout performance in the 2008 vampire flick starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

72 Hours stars Sam Trammell, Cam Gigandet, Nicky Whelan, and Jana Kramer, and was written by Sean Crayne and Roberto Sanchez and directed by Christian Sesma. The film is set to release in theaters and on digital platforms on November 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Trammell in all seven seasons of True Blood, now streaming on Max.

WATCH ON MAX