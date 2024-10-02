It's never a bad time to check out an action-thriller movie, which is why Collider is excited to share an exclusive trailer from Brainstorm Media. This November, they're releasing 72 Hours, a movie that stars Sam Trammell (True Blood) and Cam Gigandet (The Magnificent Seven) as brothers on opposite sides of the law. The movie is scheduled to have a simultaneous release in theaters and On Demand on November 1. The official logline reads:

"Two brothers, one an FBI agent and the other an international money launderer, put aside their differences and band together to save their family by going after a perilous extraction deep in kingpin territory."

In the story, Alex (Gigandet) and Sebastian (Trammell) couldn't be on more antagonistic ends of the law. While Alex runs an international crypto money laundering scheme for a crime lord, Sebastian is an FBI agent who has no idea of his brother's shady deals. All of that changes when Sebastian sees Alex during a mission, but he turns a blind eye and lets his brother escape. The problem is that the situation becomes much, much worse when other people get involved.

After Alex tries to double-cross Tye Revello (Pierson Fodé), the crime lord quickly shows that he's not playing around and kidnaps the man's daughter. Sebastian then decides to put family first, put differences aside, and team up with his brother to save his niece. The duo decide to put together a rescue team with the best of the best to fight fire with fire. The trailer makes it clear that it won't be an easy mission, but that will make for a thrilling ride for us on the other side of the screen.

Who Is the Team Behind '72 Hours'?

72 Hours is directed by Christian Sesma, who previously helmed other action-thrillers like Lights Out starring Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Section 8 starring Dolph Lundgren (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), and Take Back starring Mickey Rourke (Iron Man 2). So, it's safe to say that Sesma has a pretty strong hold on the genre. The filmmaker also co-wrote the screenplay of 72 Hours and recruited Sean Crayne (Day Labor) to help him pen the script.

In an official statement, Brainstorm Media CEO Michelle Shwarzstein teased that there is "a lot to be excited about: kinetic action, an excellent cast, and a unique take on a classic premise that audiences will love.” Additionally, Sesma himself revealed his excitement for people to see his new production. He stated:

“Shooting a tight, action thriller in South Georgia with the team at Workhorse Cinema really allowed us to stretch the scope of our production and bring the crime heist genre to life. I’m very much looking forward to the general public’s response to what we really made sure was a family story about two brothers and their loyalty to one another above all else."

72 Hours premieres in theaters and on Demand on November 1. You can check out the trailer above.