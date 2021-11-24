With director Michael Dowse’s 8-Bit Christmas now streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Neil Patrick Harris and Winslow Fegley about making the family-friendly, holiday film loaded with ‘80s nostalgia. Written by Kevin Jakubowski (and based on his book), 8-Bit Christmas takes place in the late 80’s when the Nintendo NES was the video game console everyone wanted, and the film follows ten-year-old Jake Doyle’s (Fegley) desperate quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas. The film also stars June Diane Raphael and Steve Zahn as Fegley’s parents, and David Cross also appears. 8-Bit Christmas was produced by Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Madelbaum, Nick Nantell, and Jonathan Sadowski.

During the interview, Neil Patrick Harris and Winslow Fegley talked about what they were both desperate to own as kids, how the film has A Christmas Story energy to it, how the film is more sentimental than Harris was expecting, the video games they’d bring with them if trapped on an island, if Fegley knew what a Nintendo NES was before filming, and more. In addition, Harris talks about how he got cast in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections.

Image via WB

Watch what Neil Patrick Harris and Winslow Fegley had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Neil Patrick Harris and Winslow Fegley

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done before what is the first thing they should watch and why?

Did Harris think he was being punked when he was asked to be in a Matrix movie?

Did Fegley know what a Nintendo NES was before making this movie?

Do they feel like the film has A Christmas Story energy to it?

Harris on how the film is more sentimental than he expected after reading the script.

What were they both desperate to own as kids?

If they were trapped on an island what video games would they want with them?

Image via WB

