HBO Max has released the trailer for 8-Bit Christmas, the story of a child in the late 80s trying to get a Nintendo Entertainment System for Christmas, narrated by Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother).

Directed by Michael Dowse (Take Me Home Tonight, Coffee & Kareem), 8-Bit Christmas stars Harris as John Doyle as he tells a story about his childhood to his daughter. We mostly see a younger version of John in the trailer, who's played by Winslow Fegley (Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made), as he tells the story of the gift he wanted more than anything for Christmas: an NES. However, his parents banned having a Nintendo in the house, so John "needed a Christmas miracle."

The story takes place in the late 80s, as he does everything he can to try to get the Nintendo system. Young John joins a contest where the first prize is an NES, and it shows him going to various houses trying to sell Christmas wreaths, as well as excitedly playing one of the systems in a store. It's implied in the trailer that the adult John may be exaggerating parts of the story, as his daughter is questioning the validity of the tale. This trailer is almost reminiscent of A Christmas Story and its looking back at holiday's past, while the adult telling a child a story that they probably aren't that interested in reminds of The Princess Bride.

Along with Harris and Fegley, 8-Bit Christmas features June Diane Raphael (Long Shot), Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), and David Cross (Arrested Development). 8-Bit Christmas comes to HBO Max on November 24, just in time to add an NES to your Christmas list. Check out the trailer for 8-Bit Christmas below.

