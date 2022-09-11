The Friends are there for each other. Bill and Ted are excellent. Woody and Buzz got a friend in each other. Everyone loves fictional friendships, but what makes a fictional friendship even more special is when the bond lasts after the director calls cut.

So many fictional BFF's are actually best friends in real life, whether they were friends before they worked together like a certain Full House duo or became inseparable during the making of their projects like half of the One Tree Hill cast.

Millie Bobby Brown And Noah Schnapp As Eleven And Will ('Stranger Things')

Sure, Eleven and Max have formed a special bond and Will and Mike will always be best friends despite their angst, but in recent seasons, it seems no friendship on Stranger Things is stronger than Eleven and Will. Especially after Eleven moved in with The Byers at the end of Season 3, Will found himself looking out for the superpowered girl until she was finally reunited with her boyfriend.

But in real life, this friendship may be even more profound than it is on screen. Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have made their BFF status no secret since day one, always appearing on each others' social media and often hitting up red carpets together.

B.J. Novak And Mindy Kaling As Ryan And Kelly ('The Office')

Ryan and Kelly on The Office tend to go from friends to enemies to off-and-on-again lovers throughout the show's nine seasons, but their chemistry cannot be denied. While they're great together, they might just be even better not together, but that doesn't stop them from finally being together in the end.

Ryan's and Kelly's portrayers B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling, however, may not be enemies, but these two were once lovers who wound up being best friends. Despite both growing up in Massachusetts, these two didn't meet until 2004 while working on the mockumentary comedy and have been BFF's ever since.

Bob Saget And Dave Coulier As Danny And Joey ('Full House')

Danny Tanner and Joey Gladstone were best friends since elementary school when a nerdy neat freak and an unpopular class clown wound up bonding over being bullied. As adults, they were still a neat freak and a clown, now finding their friendship stronger than ever and living together in Danny's house after his wife's unexpected passing.

But Dave Coulier andthe late Bob Saget were friends long before becoming BFF's Joey and Danny. These two real-life comedians met at a young age and remained friends for decades during the filming of Full House, Coulier's guest appearance on Saget's show How I Met Your Mother, and later on the Full House reboot Fuller House for five seasons.

Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush And Bethany Joy Lenz As Peyton, Brooke And Haley ('One Tree Hill')

One Tree Hill was full of rivals and friendships from the very first episode, but over the show's nine seasons, many of those rivals turned into good friends. While Peyton and Brooke were mostly BFF's throughout the series, it's Haley who went from an outcast to turning that duo into a BFF throuple.

In real life, the girls' portrayers - Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz - have remained best friends since starring on the show in 2003. Not only did they have a mini OTH reunion on Bush's show Good Sam, but the three also host a podcast together where they spill the tea on every episode of their old stomping ground.

Zach Braff And Donald Faison As J.D. And Turk ('Scrubs')

J.D. and Turk on Scrubs were the friendship everyone wished they had. After becoming college roommates and fast friends, these two applied to work at the same hospital to save lives together despite their incessant immaturity.

But the bond doesn't stop with J.D. and Turk. Zach Braff and Donald Faison share the ultimate bromance in real life, remaining just as close as their characters since Scrubs ended in 2010, doing everything from spoofing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Vogue cover to starring in a 2022 Superbowl commercial together.

Steve Burton And Bradford Anderson As Jason And Spinelli ('General Hospital')

General Hospital may be full of supercouples ever since its debut in 1963, but the show is also full of notable friendships. Josslyn and Trina, Britt and Brad, Mac and Kevin, and most memorably, Jason and Spinelli. This hunky hitman and dorky web-hacker have been best friends since Spinelli's GH debut in 2006, despite often getting on the stonecold character's nerves.

In real life, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are just as close off-screen as they have been on screen for the last two decades. Not only did these two lead a band made up of other GH alum, but they also host a podcast where they interview beloved soap opera actors and hit the road on comedy tours every year.

Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff As Will And Jazz ('Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air')

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air had a hilarious ensemble cast with some unexpected drama behind the scenes. But despite Will Smith's controversy with Vivian's original portrayer Janet Hubert, it was all love between the character Will and his best friend Jazz.

Jazz was portrayed by Smith's real-life BFF and musical partner DJ Jazzy Jeff throughout the show's run. Smith and the DJ formed the Grammy Award-winning hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince in 1986 and made music together until 1994, but have performed together as recently as 2019.

Steve Martin And Martin Short As Lucky And Ned ('Three Amigos!')

No Hollywood BFF's are closer than actors Steve Martin and Martin Short. These two have starred together in several projects over their decades-long careers that have since turned into a decades-long friendship.

It all started in 1986 when Martin and Short played two of the Three Amigos! (alongside Chevy Chase). From there, Short appeared in Martin's film Father of the Bride, where they played acquaintances-turned-good friends, and the two have most recently worked together on Hulu'sOnly Murders in the Building as neighbors and crime-solvers Charles and Oliver alongside their new friend Mabel, played by Selena Gomez.

