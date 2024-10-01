Rewind to the early noughties, and there weren't many hotter artists than Eminem. Marshall Mathers' rise to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 was well-deserved for a man who soaked blood, sweat, and tears to reach the top of his game, although that didn't stop many from being surprised when learning he was ready to star in a Hollywood movie. 8 Mile made for a fantastic moment in Eminem's career, where the world of film blended with his musical genius for a visceral experience that touched on many an important theme. Now, after 22 years, the film is back on Netflix as of October 1 and ready to enjoy all over again.

Excitingly, back in 2023, 50 Cent admitted that he and Eminem were hard at work on a series adaptation of the movie, with the rapper telling Big Boy TV that the show would offer a modern and more detailed look at Eminem's life, saying, "I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details, things that you would say in an interview or different things that you've already used, that you put out there, and stuff like that. You'll see those kinds of things surface and the temperament of the characters."

'8 Mile' is Based on Eminem's Real Life, and You Can Tell

One of the greatest hip-hop artists of his generation, Eminem certainly didn't strike many as a Hollywood actor before 8 Mile was released in 2002, but the story's subject matter made for the perfect place for him to showcase his talents. Specifically, Eminem's life was used as a loose basis for the movie's narrative, making for a viewing experience that feels almost documentary-like at points. Gritty, honest, and soaked in a rapper's delight - with "Lose Yourself" even becoming the very first rap song to win an Academy Award - Eminem's work in the film is the stuff of legend, something touched on in Isabella Soares' review for Collider:

"As a critically acclaimed rapper and producer, Eminem slips into this main role without any stumbles along the way. On the contrary, he knows this territory so well that he is a natural at being the grumpy and reactive guy wearing oversized hoodies and pants. Yet, despite his frivolous complexion, Eminem also channels his softer side through his heartwarming interactions with the character's little sister, Lily (Chloe Greenfield). Despite rap fans and observers knowing about his capacity to utter words at a speed that is unimaginable, he accurately demonstrates the struggles to find the right things to say and do through his character's journey towards self-worth."

8 Mile is officially available on Netflix and can be accessed via the link below.

