A lot has happened since 2002, especially when it comes to glossy, onscreen interpretations of iconic artists. Diving into 8 Mile from a 2022 viewpoint of what it means for a star to come from nothing and make their name known, it felt like the essence of the story was there, but the emotion was lacking. Eminem stars as Jimmy Smith Jr., aka Rabbit, a white man stripped of privilege who still lives in his mother's trailer all while he longs for a ticket to get out of Detroit and into the music biz. The premise seems bland on paper and doesn't really excel when adapted to the screen. Yet, it is safe to say that when the film doesn't shy away from the hot topics and song choices, it presents a realistic portrayal of the hustle to the top. From prejudice within the rap community to the concept of hard work paying off, this Curtis Hanson-helmed project succeeds in keeping things simple, but that doesn't elevate the final product to an extraordinary status.

What Is '8 Mile' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

It all starts with a piercing stare in the mirror of a trashy bathroom, followed by the attitude, the unnerving jumps, and the arms banging up and down. Rabbit seems like he's got what it takes to face off his opponent onstage, much like a boxer ready to leave the mattress undefeated. That is when his expectations begin to go south. It is easier to exude confidence when alone in your own head, than actually coming up with rhymes on the spot that keep the audience effervescent and ultimately cheering you on. Speechless and unmotivated, Rabbit comes to the quick realization that it isn't just uttering lines to the beat that will gain him the respect. He must ultimately show that he belongs to the hood, despite being Caucasian in a predominantly black-driven music scene. "You're white with a mic." "Cause this is hip hop, you're just a tourist." The crowd screaming "choke." That all goes to show that as of now, all that his community sees is his skin color and that is enough to let them know that he will never belong to their crowd.

Setting aside the failed attempt to show off his rap skills, Rabbit leaves the shelter with nothing but a garbage bag bearing his clothing and a few taps on the back from his "homies" (particularly Future played by Mekhi Phifer). Other than that he is currently homeless, and essentially broke. That leads the tough-looking character to return to his mother's (Stephanie, played by Kim Basinger) trailer and ask his latest boss at the car factory to give him extra shifts. Once again, he is proven to be an intruder and undeserving of cutting any slack. If he wants to make it, he must put in the effort. This same theme prevails all throughout the film, with Rabbit relying on others to get him places and only practicing his rhyme schemes in sketchy parking lots and through handwritten lyrics on crumpled pieces of paper. That is until he meets Alex Latourno (Brittany Murphy), a charming and edgy wannabe model also craving to escape 8 Mile Road's doomed future. The two connect on a deeper level through the understanding that dreams come at a cost, and sometimes you must evaluate if the price is worth the investment. In Rabbit's case, he figures out at the end that it is better to achieve things according to his own terms than letting someone else's input define him.

Eminem's Performance Is Key to '8 Mile'

Image via Universal Pictures

As a critically acclaimed rapper and producer, Eminem slips into this main role without any stumbles along the way. On the contrary, he knows this territory so well that he is a natural at being the grumpy and reactive guy wearing oversized hoodies and pants. Yet, despite his frivolous complexion, Eminem also channels his softer side through his heartwarming interactions with the character's little sister, Lily (Chloe Greenfield). Despite rap fans and observers knowing about his capacity to utter words at a speed that is unimaginable, he accurately demonstrates the struggles to find the right things to say and do through his character's journey towards self-worth. Seeing Rabbit slowly unfold to a rapping mastermind, killing the enemy (a gang known as Free World) with the same weapon-like phrases that were used to detain him at the start is just so exciting that his victories in the battle become even sweeter. The soundtrack was cleverly crafted to accompany the various stages of Rabbit's evolution as an artist. The Academy Award that was attributed to the film's original song "Lose Yourself" was well-deserved.

The same level of appreciation for the acting and score should also be attributed to the cinematography. The gory, darker undertones of the ghetto that were crafted by Rodrigo Prieto contribute to setting the scene and showing how Black and white people alike aren't experiencing a glamorous reality in that town. Everything looks gloomy and industrial, which only strengthens Rabbit's argument that he isn't superior to his counterparts. No one stays at 8 Mile Road because it's a utopia, they stay there because that's where they were raised, and it is nearly impossible to find a way out. When Eminem's character embraces his underwhelming circumstances, he accepts that there is always going to be a part of him that relates to that lifestyle, but he doesn't conform to sticking with it for forever. He still seeks a better option, even if it is a step-by-step process that he must undergo by himself.

When reflecting on this film for its entirety, you can't help but praise its strengths (primarily attributed to the acting, music, and cinematography) and notice its major weaknesses. Although 8 Mile captures the gradual journey of a man with broken dreams to one who is hopeful of making it to the top, it falls into the trap of a narrative that everyone is accustomed to knowing. We've all witnessed someone who came from nothing and now tops the charts with hits, but that doesn't mean that you can't add a specific ingredient to the table to make people care. The story finds its strength when posing racial criticism through the epic rap battles (showing that talent is much more meaningful than the way you look), but its feistiness shifts away from what matters. Why does Rabbit want to become a rapper? Is it just because he just wants to get away or because rap is his heart and soul? The lack of emphasis on what makes rap special to the character beyond him being good at it is what keeps the film as an ordinary, one-time watch.

