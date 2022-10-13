Hollywood's most talented screenwriters labor endlessly to craft that perfect line -- that secret, elusive order of words that will consolidate all of a character's thoughts, motivations, pressures, loves, hopes, and despairs into a single declarative sentence. Sometimes, though, the best talking is done with fists.

RELATED: 10 Jaw-Dropping Fight Scenes That Will Leave You Wanting More

There's nothing quite like watching a character deliver a long-overdue knuckle wallop. From more obvious moments like Back to the Future to the less obvious inclusions (the phantom blow in The Godfather), these punches make audiences pump their fists in the air each time.

Hermione Punches Draco ('Prisoner of Azkaban')

After an incident with Buckbeak, Draco's complaints lead to the creature's death sentence. Hermione is so enraged she storms toward Malfoy and brandishes her wand just above his jugular. Lord only knows what unspeakable curse the young witch would've unleashed if Ron hadn't interceded. Luckily, she turns away. But when she hears Malfoy snicker behind her, Hermione spins on her heels and unleashes a right hook into his nose.

It's clear what makes this punch so satisfying. Draco deserves it, and Hermione's form is impeccable. Swing. Power. Extension. Contact. It's a thing of beauty, and Draco doesn't see it coming for a second. Had they been in a boxing ring, he would've bounced off the ropes and the match would've been declared TKO. Ali. Frazier. Forman. Granger.

George McFly Punches Biff ('Back to the Future')

There's too much context around this punch (time travel, Oedipal complexes, the invention of rock n' roll, etc). Here's the short version: When George discovers Lorraine being assaulted by the much larger, much stronger Biff, he squashes his primal instinct to flee and tries to fight. At first, he's no match for Biff. But when Biff goes too far and actually hurts Lorraine, well...enter the dragon.

RELATED: 10 Things You Never Knew About The 'Back To the Future' Films

Crispin Glover's appropriately campy performance culminates as a look of pure rage spreads over his face, best embodied in that expressive mouth of his. Biff doesn't think fast enough though and takes a face-full of fist. He spins once, topples onto the car, and crumples to the pavement in a heap. It's an exhilarating moment, punctuated by a tender one as George reaches for Lorraine's hand and asks "Are you okay?"

Rocky Puts Drago to the Floor ('Rocky IV')

Image via MGM / UA Entertainment Company

Rocky IV opens with one of the more shocking moments in film history: the death of Apollo Creed at the (gloved) hands of Ivan Drago. Perhaps not since Norman Bates slayed Marion Crane has a character's demise been so shocking. The rest of the film revolves around Rocky Balboa's pursuit of vengeance. It won't be easy though. Ivan Drago is an eight-foot-tall, 'roided-up Soviet powerhouse with 1% body fat and 110% body muscle. He has, in the words of commentator Kevin Harlan, "no regard for human life."

Some historians say this fight actually decided the Cold War, or at least that's what the film would have you believe. Drago wore shorts colored red and yellow like the Soviet flag. Rocky wore Apollo's Stars and Stripes. And the battle lived up to the billing. The two pounded away at each other with reckless abandon. No parries, no blocks. Just offense v. offense. It's not until Rocky goes for the body that the fight suddenly turns. Drago can't take it anymore. He stumbles around the ring, steadied only by Balboa's glove, which sets him up for right hook after left hook. The final satisfying punch spins Drago to the floor and, eventually, out of the ring. The referee waves his arms. The bell dings. Rocky lifts his arms. Music swells. The United States has won the Cold War.

Mongo Punches the Horse ('Blazing Saddles')

When the old West town of Rock Ridge gets a black sheriff, all hell breaks loose in Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy. The attorney general of the territory, Hedley Lamarr (no relation to Hedy Lamarr) wants to destroy Rock Ridge to run the railroad through the area, so he sends the meanest, biggest henchmen in the West, Mongo, to kill Sheriff Bart. And boy does Mongo live up to the billing.

Mongo rides into town on a massive gray Bull (with a "Yes" and a "No" on either butt cheek). When he ties up his bull outside the saloon, an oblivious townsperson rides up to tell the henchmen he can't park there. Mongo rears back and punches, not the man, but the horse. The beast crumples to the ground and looks up like, "What just happened?" It's one of the funniest moments in a comedy classic, a terrific character intro, and an all-time on-screen punch.

Holly Punches Thornburg ('Die Hard')

It's bad enough to be taken hostage, watch your boss die, and dangle from the side of a building by the clasp on your watch. But it all becomes too much for Holly Gennaro when sleazeball reporter Robert Thornburg outs her on television as John McClane's wife. Immediately, Hans Gruber and his terrorist henchmen realize that one of their hostages can be used as leverage against John.

RELATED: The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

After John saves the day, the pair of them trudge outside under an emergency blanket. They're exhausted, emotionally spent, and, basically, traumatized. So, of course, Thornburg chooses this moment to run up and badger them with a meaningless question about how they're holding up. Well, Holly remembers him. She pops Thornburg in the jaw, right on camera. In a movie in which a lot of terrorists die in gunfights and from 100-story drops, this might be the single most satisfying moment of the entire film: a jerk getting smacked in the kisser.

Welcome to Earth ('Independence Day')

After an epic dogfight that sees his best friend gunned down by aliens, Captain Stephen Hiller (played, of course, by Will Smith), finally downs one of the extraterrestrial spacecrafts. And, frankly, he's pissed. As he lifts the hood off the ship, an alien bursts out, tentacles brandished. Hiller throws him a look of disgust and...POW. Then, comes the line of the movie: "Welcome to Earth."

In a movie swollen with lasers, explosions, and visual effects, two practical touches -- the alien suit and Will Smith's real-life fist -- give this moment a grounded catharsis. Audiences just witnessed the evisceration of New York City, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. Nothing would feel better than thwacking one of these alien scumbags. So when Hiller does it, it's a major release of tension. And it also shows viewers that these aliens are just like people: getting punched hard hurts.

Sonny's Phantom Punch ('The Godfather')

This moment has a fairly simple setup. Sonny Corleone (played by James Caan) just found out that his brother-in-law, Carlo, beat his sister -- Carlo's wife. Carlo's been warned once before. Now, it's time for Sonny to even the score.

RELATED: The Best Sports Movies to Watch on Streaming Services Right Now

Watching Sonny thrash Carlo is, like many moments on this list truly satisfying. It's an impeccably staged scene in an impeccable movie. But ironically, the moment that makes this list is also the only punch that doesn't connect. Upon initial viewing, audiences might not notice it, however, a closer look shows one Sonny punch that misses Carlo's face by, well, a lot. Does it retract from the scene? Not much. It's still an iconic moment in the all-time classic. Still, those viewers who keep their eyes peeled will be immensely satisfied by the "Phantom Punch."

Bob Barker Fights Adam Sandler ('Happy Gilmore')

Image via Universal Pictures

Throughout Happy Gilmore, ex-hockey player Happy (Sandler) has been fighting everyone -- hockey players, golfers, etc. Yet, when he's being heckled in a celebrity golf outing, he turns his fury not on the heckler, but to none other than his partner: TV's Bob Barker.

There's not so much a single satisfying punch as a string of them. Bob Barker fights like a sixteen-year-old in a 1920s boarding school boxing match - "put up your dukes" style." And it completely outfoxes Happy. Gilmore wants to get in close and land body blows. Barker keeps him at a distance, using his length and precision to pummel the ex-hockey player. The scene's over in a minute or two, but every second is hilarious. And nothing's funnier or more gratifying than Barker finishing it with a kick to Happy's chin and a well-placed: "Now you've had enough...bitch."

NEXT: 7 Most Intense Martial Art Fight Scenes in Movies