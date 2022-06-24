The Munsters is a classic. Airing between 1964 and 1966, the sitcom follows the misadventures of the ghoulish yet wholesome family through their hijinks and comical shenanigans.

Family-friendly, light-hearted fun isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when we think about Rob Zombie – we’re still wrapping our heads around his attachment to the upcoming feature-length adaptation. With an expected release date later this year, there’s no time like the present to prepare for seeing The Munsters back on our screen!

The Addams Family (1991)

Everyone’s favorite creepy and kooky family received a big-screen revival in 1991 with a star-studded cast including Christopher Lloyd, Anjelica Huston, and a young Christina Ricci taking up the mantle. The eponymous Addams’ live a less than conventional lifestyle where dark and dreary is the latest fad; sibling rivalry is taken to extreme levels; alluring romance is blossoming, and a new mystery presents itself to the family.

In this fun-filled caper, the Addams family finds themselves on another spooky adventure when the long-lost Uncle Fester (Lloyd) returns home while a vindictive lawyer sets out to destroy the Addams’ legacy. Casting for the movie is impeccable; you fall in love with the family as you desperately wish to be a part of their shindigs. Even the sequel fairs well alongside its predecessor with laughs rolling in at the exaggerated, and adult, comedy.

The Monster Squad (1987)

Hammer Horror meets The Goonies in this adventurous black comedy that sees a group of youths team up against Count Dracula and his band of classic monsters: the Wolfman, The Mummy, The Gillman, and Frankenstein’s Monster before they can take over their hometown. The Monster Squad is every bit as hilarious as it is scary; featuring a whole load of witty one-liners and heart-warming nostalgia, it’s one that you can always rely on for a great time.

The dynamic between the kids is fantastic; they’re living out our wildest childhood fantasies, and they’re doing it in style. The Monster Squad is an all-around good time for monster lovers and fanatics of those early horrors like Dracula. There’s enough cheesiness to go around for everyone here, but in all honesty, who doesn’t love to mouth along with “Wolfman has nards?”

The ‘Burbs (1989)

Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher are a formidable duo as the married couple who grows increasingly suspicious of the new family on the block as Hanks’ Ray comes to believe they are a part of a Satanic cult. Hanks embodies the neurotically stressed persona of Ray; it’s a literal cult classic in every sense of the term. The zany quality of the film drives you to the verge of belly laughing whenever Hanks expresses his concerns.

Sure, the plot might lack some originality within it, but we’re more than happy to turn a blind eye thanks to a wacky bunch of characters. The ‘Burbs is the kind of film you grow up watching relentlessly and as we get older, we begin to understand and relate to Ray’s dilemma – he’s just an ordinary guy looking for a way to kick back and relax. To say it’s a diamond in the rough may just be an understatement.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Rob Zombie’s directorial debut is nothing short of a grotesque, brutal, horrifying homage to horror films of the 1970s. House of 1000 Corpses takes on the road trip trope when a group of friends picks up a seductive hitchhiker (Sheri Moon Zombie) and are invited to meet her family of sadistic murderers. Granted, the direction can feel messy at times, however, Zombie captures the aesthetic of the 70s flawlessly.

This film is definitely not for the faint of heart; Zombie raises the stakes at every turn. While it’s not exactly the vibe we’ll be expecting to see in The Munsters, it’s a strong starting point for viewers to familiarize themselves with the work of Zombie and appreciate his admiration for the horror genre that reflects clear as day through the screen.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Mel Brooks is a master of comedy, and the parody film Young Frankenstein is no exception to his whimsical slapstick magic. Following the grandson of the renowned albeit maniacal scientist Victor Frankenstein, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Gene Wilder) accidentally uncovers the reanimation process whilst trying to clear his grandfather’s name.

Not only is Young Frankenstein a giddy spin on the classic tale, it stands asone of the stronger parody movies of all time. This is the film that gets you in the mood for a great time; you simply cannot contain the joy at witnessing Wilder doing what he does best, and that’s to deliver a genuinely enjoyable and entertaining experience.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Nothing screams gothic horror nearly as much as Michael Keaton's wisecracking, vulgar poltergeist from the world beyond. A recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) make a deal with the titular spirit to spook the new occupants of their home and take back what belongs to them – with unexpected consequences.

Beetlejuice is a must-see and necessary addition to the horror collection. Keaton is hilarious to watch; there’s truly no one who fits the role as well as he does, bouncing between the characters with witty quips that leave you – and them – stunned over his brash personality. There’s a lot to love about the 1988 favorite; it’s a party classic, and watching the dinner table scene just gets better and better – raise your hand if you can nail the choreography!

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

It’s Dracula as you’ve never seen him before as the infamous Count opts to open up a resort and goes into full dad mode when a guest takes an interest in his daughter. Hotel Transylvania is light-hearted, easy viewing ideal for a family night in.

Maybe not the most riveting of stories, but the film holds no false pretenses. You’re signing yourself up for family-friendly gags, and if you haven’t managed to get your fill with one trip to the Count’s latest venture, there is a bundle of sequels to sink your teeth into and keep up with the monsters.

Little Monsters (1989)

Remember back in the day when finding a monster under our beds would be the worst thing to happen in the world? Well, Little Monsters quells that fear and by the time the credits are rolling, we hope we’ll spot the boogeyman and become fast friends just like Brian (Fred Savage) and Maurice (Howie Mandel).

The film is a guilty pleasure for sure. Little Monsters is playful and magical, and though it tries to delve into a darker third act, we aren’t too worried about these monsters coming back for vengeance.

