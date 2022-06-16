Happy endings or feel-good endings in films may not mean that every issue was solved, or that every character received closure. Occasionally, there will be films where supporting or minor characters will die before even making it to the end of the film.

Movies such as Hard-Boiled(1992), The Last Samurai(2003), and Kingdom of Heaven(2005) might feature over 100 deaths with characters running into battle or suffering a mass casualty incident. Though Benjamin Franklin's famous quote, "A man may not escape death, and a man cannot escape paying taxes," can even ring true for the heroes of films as they might not even survive in the end. Ranked by Tomatometer-approved critics, here are noteworthy movies that conclude with a heroic death.

8. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) — Superman

Superheroes are viewed as protectors of their city where they shield the innocent citizens from the formidable supernatural forces that destroy everything in their paths. In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), the citizens believed that Superman (Henry Cavill) might have gotten carried away with how much leisure he had as a superhero, where his missions caused severe destruction.

Batman (Ben Affleck) was determined to take down Superman. In this head-to-head battle, Superman ultimately lost his life after Doomsday wedged a spear through Superman right when Superman intended on killing Doomsday. Luckily, this wasn't the last time viewers were able to see Superman on-screen. 29% of critics and 63% of audiences rated Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, and it is available on Hulu.

7. Déjà Vu (2006) — Doug Carlin

Those who experience Déjà Vu claim that they already experienced the exact situation moments ago. The film Déjà Vu (2006) began at the scene of a deadly attack. Doug Carlin (Denzel Washington) took part in an experimental mission where he was sent back in time to determine the person responsible for the attack, and if there was any way to prevent the disaster.

Doug stopped the murder and saved the passengers from the ferry explosion; however, he died in the explosion underwater. There was no possibility that he could have escaped prior to the explosion, as he couldn't escape the sunken car. Déjà Vu may be one of the few movies where, despite Doug's death, he does appear at the end of the film arriving at the scene of the explosion. His behavior mirrored his behavior from the beginning of the film. 56% of critics and 73% of audiences scored Déjà Vu 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is currently on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

6. Braveheart (1995) — William Wallace

The loss of a loved one can provoke some to seek revenge, such as the main character in Braveheart (1995). William Wallace (Mel Gibson)'s love, Murron (Catherine McCormack)'s throat was slit by English soldiers. Destined for payback, William, from Scotland, waged a war with England.

Braveheart was known for the "freedom" speech spoken by William to his troops moments before attacking England during the Battle of Stirling Bridge. His quoted speech, "From this day to that, for one chance – just one chance – to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!" inspired the soldiers to fight. In the end, William was publicly executed for betraying the king. 76% of critics and 85% of audiences rated Braveheart 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Gladiator (2000) — Maximus

Spectators watched the gladiatorial combat from afar as fighters in an arena welded their weapons against ferocious animals or other fighters. Maximus (Russell Crowe) was a respected general selected by the Emperor as his next heir to the throne in Rome in Gladiator (2000). After the Emperor's son murdered the Emperor, Maximus fled his arrest and found his family murdered.

Fueled with anger, Maximus trained to become a gladiator. As he participated in local tournaments, he became more resilient and stronger. "Death smiles at us all. All a man can do is smile back," was one of the most iconic quotes that Maximus said in the film, and later in the film, he met death as the executioner stabbed him. 78% of critics and 87% of audiences rated Gladiator 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes and it is available on YouTube.

4. 12 Monkeys (1995) — James Cole

In 2035, a virus contaminated the surrounding air. Not everyone survived, and those that did survive had to relocate to underground communities. With hopes of preventing the future, scientists offered James Cole (Bruce Willis) an option to be sent to the past to obtain information about the virus, and in return, his prison sentence would be commuted.

The scientists and experts had difficulty believing James when he informed them about the future disasters that the virus caused. James died when he wanted to stop the person tied to the outbreaks. He fell to his knees as a gunshot hit him, while several feet away his younger version witnessed his death. 88% of critics and 88% of audiences rated 12 Monkeys a 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, and 12 Monkeys is available on Hulu.

3. 3:10 to Yuma (2007) — Dan Evans

Set in the 1880s, Ben Wade (Crowe) was a wanted man convicted of several felonies in 3:10 to Yuma (2007). When a drought affected his land and he needed to provide for his family, rancher Dan Evans (Christian Bale) agreed to transport Ben to a train in Yuma for a $200 reward. Along their journey, they were ambushed with Ben attempting to escape.

At one point, Dan was approached by a man willing to pay him off. Dan refused and intended to keep his promise of getting Ben on the train. Luckily, his son was by his side and saw his father as a hero who delivered on his promise and who believed that everyone should get a trial. 89% of critics and 86% of audiences rated 3:10 to Yuma a 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, and it is available on Hulu.

2. Saving Private Ryan (1998) — Captain Miller

Saving Private Ryan (1998) told the story of soldiers who endured the tragedies of war and the bonds that the soldiers kept sacred. The film was set during World War II, in 1944, the United States arrived at Omaha Beach as part of the Normandy Invasion. Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) gathered his men to find Private Ryan.

What might have come as a surprise for many was Captain Miller's sudden death. As the enemy continued to shot on the battlefield, they shot Captain Miller in the chest. In his last breaths, Captain Miller shot the enemy tank and his comrades ran to his aid. 93% of critics and 95% of audiences rated Saving Private Ryan 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoesand it is available on Netflix.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019) — Black Widow and Iron Man

Half the world's population disintegrated into dust at the hands of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Not all the lives lost in Avengers: Infinity War were gone forever, but Avengers: Endgame did have at least two permanent deaths that still haunted the rest of the heroes.

In an attempt to retrieve the Soul Stone (as part of the gauntlet), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) traded her soul by jumping off a cliff. Her death might have appeared earlier in the film, but she can be regarded as a hero. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) can be regarded hero as he held the Infinity Gauntlet with all the stones locked in, and his snap brought almost everyone back. He parted ways peacefully with his friends at his side. 94% of critics and 90% of audiences rated Avengers: Endgame a 3.5 or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, and it is currently on Disney+.

