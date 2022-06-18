It's one thing for characters to break out in song at several points throughout a movie musical. It's what you'd expect, really, even though it would look odd in any other film genre. But it's another thing entirely to watch a musical and realize, by the end of it, no one technically broke out in song, because the whole time, everyone was singing.

It's quite rare to get musicals that are 100% singing, or at the very least, contain almost no spoken words. These musicals effectively have to make sure all the dialogue that moves the plot forward and develops the characters is sung, which could take some time to get used to for some viewers. The following eight titles are examples of film musicals that end up being completely sung (with some leeway given for dialogue that's half-sung, half-spoken, or the odd one-off line of dialogue sprinkled infrequently throughout).

Les Misérables (2012)

Russell Crowe "singing"

The 2012 version of Les Misérables is based on a 1980 musical, which itself was based on an 1862 novel. It tells an epic story of a police officer hunting down a thief seeking redemption after he breaks parole. This story crosses over with numerous other characters, most of them struggling with poverty and a desire to be free in an often cruel and difficult world.

At over 2.5 hours long, Les Misérables has a ton of singing, and not all of it's great, either. Russell Crowe gets most of the criticism for his gruff delivery of Javert's songs, but other actors - like Eddie Redmayne - sound just a bit off, too. The film has other problems, too, but it is ambitious, and admittedly some of it works. And it stands as one of the biggest and most expensive all-sung film musicals of all time, for what that's worth.

Pink Floyd – The Wall (1982)

Some may argue that Pink Floyd – The Wall is not a musical in the traditional sense, and maybe they'd have a point. It takes the famous Pink Floyd concept album of the same name and matches images to the music and further explains the album's narrative, playing out a bit like a feature-length music video in the process.

But there are songs the whole time, some of them are directly sung by the characters of the film, and it uses music as a way to present heightened emotions and tell a story. In that way, it is a musical... just not the first thing that would pop into most people's heads when they hear the term. It's also a great deal darker and more despairing than the average musical whilst also being an engaging and visually stunning watch that blends animation, rock music, and live-action footage into something thrillingly unique.

Hamilton (2020)

Hamilton, released on Disney+ in 2020, is a filmed version of the stage musical of the same name. The almost three-hour musical recounts the life story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, with particular focus given to what he did during and after the American Revolution in the late 1700s.

It breaks from historical accuracy in several regards, most notably the fact that not everyone sang all the time back during the American Revolution. It's an acceptable break from reality, though, because the songs are so catchy and well-written that most viewers will surely be thankful all the musical's dialogue is sung and/or rapped. It was a great way to allow everyone to experience the otherwise expensive and exclusive stage musical too, and hopefully more stage musicals will be put onto more streaming services in the future.

Tommy (1975)

Musical version of The Who's album

Tommy's approach to the musical genre is similar to that of 1982's Pink Floyd – The Wall. It takes the classic 1969 album of the same name by The Who and transports it into the film world, shedding light on what is a pretty tough to grasp story, if you happen to listen to the album separate from the movie.

What makes the story tough to grasp? The whole premise, really, which involves a deaf, mute, and blind boy growing up to become both a pinball champion and the leader of a strange religious cult. It's out there and hard to explain, but the film's striking visuals and over-the-top performances from a great cast (including Jack Nicholson and Elton John!) make it a fun watch and another musical where all the dialogue is sung, this time through lyrics written by The Who.

Cats (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Cats is a fairly direct film adaptation of the famous stage musical of the same name. With the original stage version being a divisive but still popular musical, perhaps it would have been better off staying on the stage, as 2019's Cats became instantly infamous for being strongly disliked by just about everyone; even Cats fans.

From the lack of a story (it's just about cats doing cat things, and then after two hours of cats being cats, it ends) to the repetitive songs to the uncanny valley character designs to the awkward humor, Cats was a disaster, all in all. It could satisfy those who want to see something that's so bad it's good, but it's otherwise best to steer clear of it, even if it can claim to join the ranks of film musicals that are almost entirely free of spoken dialogue.

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem (2003)

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem is a science-fiction musical that uses the beloved Daft Punk album Discovery as its music. It ends up making Discovery something of a concept album, in hindsight, with a simple story about an interstellar pop band getting abducted by aliens. It's also definitely not to be confused with the similarly titled Christopher Nolan movie from 2014.

Interstella 5555 might not be a great watch for viewers who aren't big Daft Punk fans, but that's okay, because it's really made for fans of the French dance music duo; especially for fans who love Discovery as an album. It's a colorful and unique anime film that works well as a musical that uses the simple yet charming (and often sampled) lyrics of Daft Punk over any spoken dialogue.

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

A darkly funny and gory genre-bending musical, Repo! The Genetic Opera depicts a dark future where widespread organ failure leads a sinister corporation named GeneCo to finance organ replacements through insurance, with the catch being people are murdered - and their organs forcefully removed and repossessed - if they fail to pay properly.

RELATED: Why 'Repo! The Genetic Opera' Deserves Another Look

It doesn't shy away from having a twisted sense of humor and buckets of blood, so it's likely not for everyone. But as promised in the title, it's an opera through and through, with all of its bizarre story told through equally bizarre songs. It's definitely worth a watch for the rare person out there who loves musicals and horror films in equal measure.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a unique example of an all-sung musical, as not only does it lack spoken dialogue, it also lacks real, definable "songs". Instead, it feels almost like a single song extended over a 90-minute runtime, as characters "talk" back and forth to each other in a way that sounds halfway between talking and singing, with background music constantly behind them.

It's an interesting experiment that mostly works, and it suits the bittersweet tale about young love gained and then lost quite well. It's also proven to be influential and a classic of French cinema, with British director Edgar Wright being a big fan enough fan to write a musical screenplay that's apparently similar. Whether that one will ever see the light of day or go the way of Wright's Ant Man? Only time will tell...

