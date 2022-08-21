Documentaries like 13th (2016), The House I Live In (2012), and Lock-Up: The Prisoners of Rikers Island (1994) gave viewers a glimpse of what life looked like behind bars. These films showed the harsh realities of what prison looks like and what crimes were these people serving.

Besides documentaries, there are television shows and movies that centered on complex characters who tried to navigate their new life in prison. Not all prisoners wanted to serve their terms though, Prison Break(2005 - 2017) and Escape From Alcatraz(1979) shows how some prisoners will do anything to escape. Yet these films only showed what prison looks like for men, what about the prisons designated for women convicts?

'Wentworth' (2013-2021) (8.6/10)

In the same year that Orange Is The New Black was airing on Netflix, the Australian drama thriller, Wentworth (2013 - 2021) debuted, as well. Wentworth was set in Wentworth Correctional Centre, a correctional facility that housed women inmates. While the main character of the show started with Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack), each episode featured a different inmate and how their decisions lead them to Wentworth.

The television show won several awards including the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) award for Favourite Television Drama in 2021 and an Astra Award for Most Outstanding Performance by an Actor-Female that Danielle Cormack won in 2015 for season 2. Based on about 22,169 IMDb users' reviews, Wentworth scored an 8.6 out of 10. Wentworth is available on Netflix.

'Locked Up' ('Vis a vis') (2015 - 2019) (8.2/10)

Sometimes innocent people are tricked by others to commit crimes, and in the end, only one of them is punished and the other, walks free. Locked Up, or Vis a vis, was a Spanish drama where Macarena Ferreiro (Maggie Civantos) was found guilty of committing tax crimes. She only committed these crimes because she was loyal to her boss.

Each episode showed parts of prison life as well as how prison guards treated the prisoners. Not only did she have to adjust to living in prison, but she also informed her family members and friends of her crimes. According to IMDb, Locked Up averaged 8.2 out of 10 based on 22,050 IMDb users' reviews. The Spanish-language series, Locked Up, is available on Netflix.

'Orange Is The New Black' (2013-2019) (8.1/10)

Four Primetime award-winning show Orange Is The New Black (2013- 2019) with a cast that included Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, and Taryn Manning among others, was the show almost everyone was watching in 2013. The first episode started with Piper Chapman (Schilling) who turned herself into Litchfield Penitentiary after her guilt was creeping up on her. Her crimes involved smuggling $500,000 to Belgium, and this was part of her girlfriend's drug smuggling scheme.

The prison was new territory for her. No longer could she see willingly see her fiancé, Larry (Jason Biggs), or enjoy a nice warm bath alone. She needed to learn to toughen up, otherwise, she would be eaten alive by the other women. Orange Is The New Black ran for seven seasons and delved into the backstories of the other prisoners. Orange Is The New Black scored 8.1 out of 10 based on 229,082 IMDb users' reviews. Orange Is The New Black is available on Netflix.

'Female Prisoner #701: Scorpion' (1972) (7.2/10)

Meiko Kaji starred in the Japanese thriller drama Female Prisoner #701: Scorpion (1972). Kaji portrayed Nami Matsushima was sentenced to prison after she tried to kill a man that tricked her, Sugimi (Natsuyagi Isao) in a Tokyo Metropolitan Police station. While in prison, she learned that she still wasn't safe. Sugimi wanted to kill her so she wouldn't reveal Sugimi's crimes.

Female Prisoner #701: Scorpion was a revenge story about a woman who didn't fear that she was a target. Yet she had to keep her eyes open to who she wanted to trust since anyone in the prison could be working for Sugimi. According to 4,190 IMDb users' reviews, Female Prisoner #701: Scorpion scored a 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Female Prisoner #701: Scorpion is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Dead Boss' (2012) (6.3/10)

Dead Boss (2012), the six-episode miniseries, isn't as dark of a series as the title suggested. Dead Boss was a comedy starring Sharon Horgan as Helen Stephens. Helen was guilty of killing her boss, Eric Bridges, and sentenced to serve her time. As she arrived in prison, she was not intimidated by the other convicts.

She believed that with her trusted lawyer, she wouldn't have to sleep another day in a cell. In reality, no one wanted to help Helen. When she soon realized that no one was planning to file an appeal, she took the matters into her own hands. Based on 608 IMDb users' reviews, Dead Boss scored 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Dead Boss is available on Hulu.

'Clink' (2019) (5.5/10)

Not every prisoner has only enemies. Sometimes, prisoners might make friends or find some people inside that they can trust. In Clink (2019), women were living inside the walls of BPS Bridewell women's prison. Each woman had a distinctly different past, but their choices ultimately led them to the same place.

They were drug dealers, murderers, and thieves, but after looking past their crimes, they were women struggling with issues or challenges. Pregnancy, self-harm, and mental issues were some of the challenges that these women had to face. Yet they knew if they bonded together, they wouldn't have to conquer these challenges alone. According to IMDb, Clink scored 5.5 out of 10 based on 189 IMDb users' reviews. Season one of Clink is available on Tubi.

'Caged Heat' (1974) (5.3/10)

Sometimes the enemies are the people in power. Caged Heat (1974) starred Erica Gavin as Jacqueline Wilson who was sent to Connorville, a prison that also functioned as a work camp. If these inmates didn't fall the rules, they were subject to partake in the "Corrective Physical Therapy" experiment run by the prison's doctor. This therapy left the inmates helpless and in a vegetable-like state.

The prison guards tortured these women if they didn't submit to their desires. Some women grew tired of the prison's rules and planned their escape. Their plan backfired, and only Jacqueline was able to run free but decided to find a way to return to prison and help her other friends escape too. Based on 2,641 IMDb users' reviews, Caged Heat scored 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Caged Heat is available on Pluto TV.

'Intergalactic' (2021) (4.3/10)

Most fictional television shows that include penitentiaries are built to based on real penitentiaries and are set in the present. The 2021 series, Intergalactic, was set in the future, specifically in 2143, where a group of women was convicted and sent to a prison located on a different planet. The show centered on Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn). She was a police officer and a model citizen up until she was framed for a crime she didn't commit.

Ash and the other women were transported by ship to the other planet. The ship served as a prison cell for them as well, where there were endless tunnels and blocked-off square cells. These women don't intend on arriving at their designated destination, they seized their ship and headed for Arcadia, a planet where there were no laws. Based on 2,383 IMDb users' reviews, Intergalactic scored 4.3 out of 10. Intergalactic is available on Peacock.

