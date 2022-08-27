We all love a good crime documentary to sink our teeth into, especially ones that shock us to the core. Some express the shocking morals and values that some evil people hold; some simply want to hurt others for selfish reasons. If you love documentaries that show the worst of the world, then keep reading.

RELATED: 9 Best Serial Killer Documentaries on YouTube (That Will Keep You Up at Night)

Some shocking documentaries included are Don't F*ck With Cats, Three Identical Strangers, Girl In The Picture, and Night Stalker. On the streaming service, there's no shortage of docs displaying the good, the bad and the ugly of human nature.

'Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer'

Don't F**k With Cats

Don't F**k With Cats is a crime documentary series that won one Primetime Emmy. This series follows a group of online justice seekers who take it upon themselves to track down a guy, Luca Magnotta, who posted brutal videos of himself killing cats - and yes, they show most of the video.

This series escalates to an extreme situation when he begins videoing himself doing more and more terrible things, ending in a video killing Jun Lin. It's a thrilling documentary, but you should be warned, it has extremely violent and shocking scenes, but if you are looking for a documentary to shock you to the core then this is truly the one.

'Abducted in Plain Sight'

Abducted in Plain Sight

Abducted in Plain Sight is a crime documentary following a story in the 1970s where a small-town family creates a friendship with their neighbor Robert Berchtold. He was a manipulative evil man who abducted the family's child, Jan Broberg, but this story gets a lot more complicated and shocking the more you watch.

Jan is abducted and abused many times throughout her childhood by Robert, but her parents seem to do very little to stop it from happening due to unexplained attraction to Robert and blackmail. Jan has a shocking life from when she is little right up to her 16th birthday when she realizes what truly happened to her.

'Three Identical Strangers'

Three Identical Strangers

Three Identical Strangers is a bizarre nature vs. nurture documentary following three strangers who coincidentally meet in college. This becomes very confusing as they all look identical to each other. They soon find out they all were adopted from the same agency and are in fact triplets.

RELATED: 'Three Identical Strangers' Reveals One of the Most Shocking Documentaries You'll Ever See

The triplets look into how they were separated which unravels into a crazy story influenced by the evil minds of the adoption agency. Their lives are documented from a young age and the documentary follows them up until the real timeframe when they are adults with families and extremely different lives, yet similar interests and personality traits.

'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey'

Keep Sweet Pray and Obey

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is a shocking crime documentary following a community in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This community follows very strict rules and are obsessively controlled by their leader, Warren Jeffs.

RELATED: 'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey' Trailer Reveals The Truth About a Religious Cult

When this community's secrets are unraveled it is found that the leader is a money-loving, power-hungry abuser who manipulates his followers in any way he can. He mistreats the whole community, especially the children and women, and is soon caught for his actions.

'Our Father'

Our Father

Our Father is a crime documentary where a woman finds out she has many half-siblings due to taking an at-home DNA test. The documentary unravels many secrets behind the mystery, including who the notorious father is.

RELATED: 'Our Father' Trailer, Netflix Documentary Promises To Make Your Blood Boil

She discovers a shocking scheme has taken place involving the sperm donor and the loved fertility doctor who seemed to be an expert in increasing fertility chances. It is a shocking documentary that could make you second guess any doctor you come in contact with after.

'Girl in The Picture'

Girl In The Picture

Girl in The Picture is a documentary that takes you by surprise once the truth has been unraveled. It follows the mystery of young mother Tonya Hughes' death, and her son's kidnapping. This investigation was only the tip of the iceberg as the detectives take a closer look.

This documentary shows how they found the woman's real identity and her other life before this and uncovers the mysterious, murderous mastermind behind her whole life. It creates a huge amount of empathy for Tonya, as even before her murder, she had no life due to this man.

'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez'

Killer Inside

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is a crime documentary that follows the life and fall of Aaron Hernandez in a three-part series. He started as a loving family man who worked hard to get into NFL but took a turn for the worst.

RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Netflix's Next True Crime Sensation, The Aaron Hernandez Doc

Hernandez fell into the wrong crowd, or maybe he chose this lifestyle himself, either way, his previous family values went out of the window, and he turned to a life of shocking, unexplainable crime and violence. This series ends with his death and still many unanswered questions.

'Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer'

Night Stalker

Night Stalker is a crime documentary following a cop's chase of an infamous serial killer. It follows his killing throughout his lifetime, how he was caught, and his reactions and mindset towards his actions. It is a shocking watch that will ensure you lock your doors at night.

RELATED: 'Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer' Reveals a Gruesome True Crime Case

This is a limited docu-series from the 1980s that includes documents, photos, and videos from the time these crimes occurred. It also includes a recording of the killer's mindset and why he believed he murdered these people. He was extremely hard to catch as he had very few patterns to his killings, making him an anomaly to serial killers.

NEXT:8 Unsolved Crime Documentaries That Will Keep You Up At Night