How important is a good first impression? For a television series, its pilot episode is the first episode that viewers see - it's the TV series' first impression and will determine whether viewers will tune in each week to watch a new episode or skip it altogether. Spin-offs such as The Flash (2014 -), and Frasier (1993 - 2004) are shows that are somewhat tied to an existing show but focus on a new set of characters.

RELATED: From 'Riverdale' To 'Revenge': 7 Shows Where The Best Episode Is The Pilot

Spin-offs can have their pilot episode or a "backdoor pilot." A "backdoor pilot" is an episode that introduces a potentially new series (a spin-off) series within an existing series. These episodes move the focus from the main protagonists to the supporting characters.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (Criminal Minds) -- 7.0/10

Image via CBS

From 2005 to 2020, the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit (B.A.U.), analyzed and solved the most horrific and often disturbing cases. Often their lives intertwined with the cases they investigated and threatened their team. Their tight-knit team cared for each other like family, and it was bittersweet when a few of the members left.

In Season 10, Episode 19, the BAU flew to Barbados and worked with the international team to find the unsub responsible for murdering families on vacation. This episode introduced the team that starred in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders(2016 - 2017). Season 10, Episode 19 of Criminal Mindsscored 7.0 out of 10 on IMDb. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders is available on PlutoTV.

Private Practice (Grey's Anatomy) -- 7.0/10

Image via ABC

Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) appeared throughout Grey's Anatomy (2005 -). Her most recent appearance on Grey's Anatomy was in season 18, where she planned a transplanted uterus surgery on her patient at Grey Sloan's Memorial hospital. She returned to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when the hospital was on probation.

In season 3 of Grey's Anatomy, Addison left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly known as Seattle Grace Hospital) in Seattle to work in a clinic in Los Angeles. Season 3, Episode 22 of Grey's Anatomy became the backdoor pilot for Private Practice(2007 - 2013) and scored a 7.0 out of 10 on IMDb. In Private Practice, Addison worked as an Attending OB/GYN at Oceanside Wellness Group alongside other specialists. Grey's Anatomy is on Netflix. Private Practice is available on Hulu.

The Finder (Bones) -- 7.4/10

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) partnered up to solve the murders on Bones (2005 - 2017). Dr. Brennan utilized her vast knowledge of anthropology to investigate the cause of the death based on the skeletal structure and the impact the bones suffered. Agent Booth would interrogate possible suspects to find the killer. Throughout the series and the numerous cases they solved together, Dr. Brennan and Booth's relationship evolved on Bones.

RELATED: 10 Of The Most Memorable Pilot Episodes From The 21st Century

In Season 6, Episode 19, Dr. Brennan and Agent Booth traveled to Florida, where they found a dead body in the Everglades. This episode became the backdoor pilot for the series The Finder(2012), where Booth asks Walter (Geoff Stults), a former wartime colleague, who possesses the power to find lost items or people. Season 6, Episode 19 of Bones scored 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The Finder is available on Disney+.

Station 19 (Grey's Anatomy) -- 7.4/10

Image via ABC

Throughout Grey's Anatomy, several interns joined Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Some interns became trained surgeons and stayed, while others left for better personal or professional opportunities like Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) who became the Chief Medical Officer and Director of an institute in Switzerland. There were a few interns and doctors who weren't cut out to work in the field.

Benjamin Warren (Jason George) transitioned from an anesthesiologist to a surgical resident to a firefighter. Ben revealed to Bailey that he would be attending the Seattle Fire Academy at the end of season 13 of Grey's Anatomy. In Season 14, Episode 13 of Grey's Anatomy scored 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb and served as the backdoor pilot for Station 19 (2018 -), where Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Ben arrived at the hospital in an ambulance with two boys in critical condition. Station 19 is on Hulu and it's been renewed for season 6.

Pearson (Suits) -- 7.8/10

Image via Universal Cable Productions

Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) landed himself in an interview for an associate position at a New York City Law firm after nearly escaping a drug deal. Mike aced the interview by showing off his photographic talent, but there seemed to be one issue, he didn't have a law degree. Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) took a chance and hired him anyway, but anyone who deliberately knew of Mike's secret and didn't report it faced the possibility of being disbarred.

Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), the managing partner for Pearson Specter Litt in season 7 of Suits(2011 - 2019) was disbarred from practicing law in New York City. In the season 7 finale, which served as a backdoor pilot for the show Pearson(2019), Jessica moved to Chicago to practice law. Season 7, Episode 16 of Suits earned 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb, and Pearson is available on YouTube.

The Originals (The Vampire Diaries) -- 8.6/10

Image via CBS

Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) were the vampires that returned to Mystic Falls, Virginia, and met Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev). The sibling relationship evolved throughout The Vampire Diaries (2009 - 2017) even when they both fell in love with Elena. Though they weren't the only vampires to appear on the show, other supernatural beings appeared on the show and went off to star in a spinoff.

RELATED: 10 TV Pilots That Surprisingly Managed To Greenlight A Series

The Originals(2013 - 2018) was a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, and viewers were introduced to the characters in season 4 of The Vampire Diaries. In the season 4 finale, Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan), a vampire and werewolf hybrid returned to New Orleans. The Originals continued in New Orleans with the focus on Klaus and his brother, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) as they wanted to eliminate Marcel from ruling over New Orleans. Season 4, Episode 20 of The Vampire Diaries scored 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The Originals and The Vampire Diaries are currently available on Netflix.

Legacies (The Originals) -- 9.1/10

Image via The CW

In The Originals, Klaus Mikaelson, a vampire and werewolf hybrid, and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin), a werewolf, became the parents of a hybrid baby. In season 5 of The Originals, Klaus and Hayley's daughter, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) began experiencing a backbreaking transformation. She would attend the Salvatore School for Young and Gifted in the spinoff.

Legacies(2018 - 2022) was introduced as a backdoor pilot to a series that was also previously introduced as a backdoor pilot. Season 5, Episode 12 of The Originals, focused on Hope and introduced Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi), a human and phoenix hybrid, who would be one of the main characters in Legacies. Season 5, Episode 12 of The Originals, scored 9.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Legacies is available on Netflix and Hulu.

Better Call Saul (Breaking Bad) -- 9.2/10

Image via High Bridge Productions/AMC

Walter White (Bryan Cranston), diagnosed with lung cancer, takes a chance at entering the meth trade business. As a chemistry teacher, he knew the ingredients of what goes into methamphetamine while his accomplice Jessie Pinkman (Aaron Paul) knew the business. They couldn't keep their business a secret for too long as it began to attract the attention of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and drug gangs.

Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) steps into the picture in season 2 of Breaking Bad(2008 - 2013) as an attorney representing drug distributors. Season 2, Episode 8 of Breaking Bad served as the backdoor pilot for the seriesBetter Call Saul (2015 - 2022). Better Call Saul focused on Saul and his clever scams. Season 2, Episode 8 of Breaking Bad scored a 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Both of these shows are available on Netflix.

NEXT: From 'Better Call Saul' To 'Angel': 6 TV Spinoffs That Are Better Than The Original