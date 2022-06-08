Society tends to put women in a box, and there are several instances of this in television and film. Archetypes like the 'nerd girl", the "cool girl" and the "weird girl" only aid in this process of generalization. However, as more and more women have entered the filmmaking industry, audiences are starting to see a change in the way women are portrayed, with much more accurate representations.

One especially endearing change that has been made to the zeitgeist includes female friendships coming more and more to the forefront of entertainment, meaning the nerd girl, the weird girl, and the cool girl are all becoming friends on screen. What this says about these characters is that despite each woman having a different archetypical personality, they all have aspects of character that relate to one another, therefore blurring the line that society has set up for women and creating in general, a much more nuanced representation of female friendships.

Lindsay And Kim (Freaks And Geeks)

Paul Feig and Judd Apatow's coming-of-age comedy revolving around a group of teenagers attending high school in the '70s was canceled after one season, and it is unfortunate because the show has some great relationships at its center, both platonic and romantic. Arguably the best of these is the friendship between the two leading ladies, Lindsay Weir (Linda Cardellini) and Kim Kelly (Busy Philipps).

Lindsay and Kim have a rocky relationship in the beginning, as Kim's rough edges and Lindsay's well-behaved personality clash repeatedly. However, as the show progresses Lindsay begins to see Kim's softer side, and Kim opens Lindsay's mind up to the importance of breaking down societal boundaries and marching to the beat of your own drum. The show's ending, serving as both a season finale and a series finale, sees the two young women embarking on a trip together to find themselves, and frankly fans would love to see a sequel about that adventure.

Cece And Jess (New Girl)

Zooey Deschanel has made a career out of being quirkily adorkable, and her character on New Girl, Jess, is one of the most prominent examples of this. Jess is a grade-school teacher who fits perfectly into the 'nerd girl' archetype, while her friend Cece (Hannah Simone) is a partying model who so elegantly represents the 'cool girl'. The viewers get some insight into their relationship, namely that they became friends when they were children, creating a bond that even their polar opposite lifestyles couldn't break.

Despite the two women having very different personalities, they are practically inseparable. Jess is always there for Cece when she needs a shoulder to cry on and Cece always has a glass of wine ready for Jess during a particularly bad breakup. The two unconditionally support each other, no matter what. There is no backstabbing, there is no jealousy, they are not threatened by one another at all, in fact they live to hold each other up. Now that's a good female friendship.

Beth And Jolene (The Queen's Gambit)

Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy), the chess prodigy at the show's center, definitely checks some boxes of the nerd girl, but she is also a young woman struggling with addiction and mental health, which isn't something that is often explored with the nerd girl archetype. The Queen's Gambit, being released in 2020, is much more nuanced in its representation of women, addiction, mental health, and the pressures of being brilliant. This, among other reasons, is why the show is so good.

Be that as it may, if Beth is the chess prodigy, then her foul-mouthed best friend she met in foster care, Jolene (Moses Ingram), is definitely the cool girl. Jolene is smart, emotionally adept, and extremely chill, while Beth is analytically intelligent and hot-headed with an addictive personality. Although the two part ways when Beth is adopted into a new family, they later reunite at a troublesome time in Beth's life, and Jolene helps her come to terms with her traumatic past, as well as the anxieties surrounding her present.

Erin And Kelly (The Office)

Most viewers of The Office wouldn't consider Kelly (Mindy Kaling) a typical cool girl, but we all know she definitely sees herself that way, so we'll let it slide. Of all the characters in the show, Erin (Ellie Kemper) and Kelly are on pretty opposite sides of the spectrum, but for whatever reason these two get along.

Kelly is ultra-feminine, immature, and extremely outgoing. Erin is childish, timid, and frankly more than a little weird (we don't often agree with Michael, but he was right in that regard). It may be because Kelly isn't threatened by her, or it may be because Erin is so timid she is more than willing to follow anyone who wants to lead her, but either way the fact remains that these two are BFFs in the office. There isn't a lot of screen time these two have that explores any change or growth in their relationship, but there are enough tidbits for the audience to know that they are friends, and we love an unlikely friendship.

Janis And Cady (Mean Girls)

Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan), along with her friend Damian (Daniel Franzese) is an outcast at her high school, making her the coolest girl of all in Tina Fey's teen comedy. Her edgy personality, cynical views on the high school experience, and genuine hatred of the popular girl, Regina George (Rachel McAdams) ensure that Janis will be remembered as one of the best cool girls in cinema.

However, despite her rough edges, Janis does genuinely care about her friends, even the nerdy girl, Cady (Lindsay Lohan). Although Cady is much gentler than her terrifying BFF (at first, anyway), the two share a connection over the outlandish social rules one must adhere to in order to survive the chaotic wilderness of high school. Although they do go through a rough patch in the film, both girls undergo a transformation by the end and move on from their differences.

Lindsay And Millie (Freaks And Geeks)

By the end of Freaks and Geeks,, Lindsay has found herself to be much more of a wild spirit than anyone ever suspected, and it is most evident in the evolution of her relationship with her childhood best friend, Millie (Sarah Hagan). Millie's uptight and judgmental personality doesn't necessarily bode well with Lindsay's newfound independence, and the two inevitably drift apart. However, by the end they learn to appreciate each other for what they are, and cherish the times they had together. We all have that one best friend from childhood...

One such instance sees Lindsay calling Millie for help in babysitting when she smokes a joint beforehand and undergoes a panic attack/existential crisis. Being the loyal friend she is, Millie comes right over, and the two have a discussion about God and the meaning of life. Millie may be a total geek, but Lindsay appreciates her helpful nature and the bond the two will always have, despite them going their separate ways.

Needy And Jennifer (Jennifer's Body)

Jennifer's Body is a campy film that wasn't taken very seriously upon its release, but the way in which the film explores complex female relationships was actually quite nuanced. To this day, the film is severely underrated. The comedy focuses primarily on the co-dependent relationship of its two female leads, Needy (Amanda Seyfried) and Jennifer (Megan Fox), after an otherworldly incident goes awry. The two teens' relationship is tested when Jennifer is mistaken for a virgin and sacrificed to a demon so a local boy band can gain national popularity, and Jennifer is turned into a man-eating (literally) monster.

A lot of older and less keenly written films portray female friendships as something to be feared, with one girl (usually the nerdy one), being secretly jealous of the popular, pretty one. Jennifer's Body explores this analysis, but it presents itself as the polar opposite of the trope. Rather, it is the pretty popular one, Jennifer, who needs her childhood friend so badly that she is constantly threatened by Needy's beloved boyfriend, Chip (Johnny Simmons). The two girls' friendship undergoes an intense metamorphosis, and without giving too much away, things get pretty messy.

Jenna And Liz (30 Rock)

Jenna (Jane Krakowski) is more downright crazy than actually cool, but like Kelly, she sees herself as the ultimate Queen B. Despite Jenna being a constant source of stress and frustration for Liz (Tina Fey) for the majority of the show's run, the two do have their good moments. Like many of the entries on this list, the bond between the two women is due to the extended duration of their friendship. The two were BFF's for a long time before Liz got cynical and Jenna got crazy.

Despite Jenna being so vain and self-centered that she rarely understands what is going on around her, she does know Liz the best out of everyone at 30 Rock, excluding Jack (Alec Baldwin). One episode even explores the ways in which they have grown apart, and a particularly nasty stunt pulled by Jenna creates a schism in their relationship. By the end though, they realize they need each other, whether it be as enemies or as friends.

