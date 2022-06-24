Get ready for a trip to Flavortown. Earlier this year it was announced that seven-time Super Bowl-winning Quarterback Tom Brady would appear in and produce a road-trip comedy 80 for Brady. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting two very exciting names that have been added to the cast Billy Porter and Guy Fieri.

Based on a true story, 80 for Brady will star Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as four friends and New England Patriots fans who embark on a road trip to the 2017 Superbowl in Texas to see their hero Brady play. Chaos erupts as the trip does not go exactly as planned. Fieri is said to playing himself in the film and Porter’s character has yet to be announced. They are joining the previously announced supporting cast that includes Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, and Sara Gilbert.

Porter is an actor and singer whose career began to soar after winning a Tony for his performance in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots. Since then, he has won an Emmy while starring in the drama Pose on FX and has had roles in other series like American Horror Story and The Twilight Zone. Porter is set to make his directorial debut later this summer with the coming-of-age film Anything’s Possible.

Image via FoodNetwork

RELATED: 'Anything's Possible' Poster Teases a Story from the "Heart and Soul" of Director Billy Porter

Fieri is a nationally beloved chef known for his various shows on The Food Network like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games. He is also a best-selling author and Emmy-nominated producer. This will not be the chef’s first-time cameo as himself, already doing so on series like Fairfax and The Great North, and the movie The Interview.

80 for Brady is being directed by Kyle Marvin in his feature film directorial debut. His previous directing work includes episodes of the series All Wrong. Marvin also wrote the script for the film with Michael Covino, the pair previously wrote the 2019 indie-comedy The Climb together. Marvin and Covino wrote their draft of 80 for Brady based on a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, who wrote the critically acclaimed comedy Booksmart.

Brady will be producing the film through his production banner 199 Productions with Donna Gigliotti producing through Endeavor Content. Marvin and Covino will serve as executive producers through their Watch This Ready banner, alongside Jeff Stott.

80 for Brady has reportedly wrapped filming. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the project.