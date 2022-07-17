Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman will be playing themselves and reuniting with Tom Brady for the first time on screen.

New England Patriots fans rejoice! The 2017 Superbowl team is reuniting for the road trip comedy 80 for Brady. Variety is reporting that former fan-favorite Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman are set to join Tom Brady in cameo roles in the film. 80 for Brady is a road trip comedy based on a true story. In the film, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin will be playing four lifelong friends and Brady fans who embark on a road trip to see their favorite quarterback play in the 2017 Super Bowl. Hilarious shenanigans occur as the trip does not go exactly to plan.

Gronkowski, Amendola, and Edelman will all be joining Brady in the film, playing themselves. The 2017 Super Bowl was a big moment for any New England Patriots fan. The Patriots were losing 28-3 when Brady led the team to the largest comeback victory ever in a Super Bowl, winning 34-28. The chance to relive that game, and to see these four players reunited, should be more than enough to get every butt in New England in a theater.

Gronkowski, Amendola, and Edelman will be right at home in 80 for Brady as they are no strangers to playing themselves. Gronkowski has played himself many times, doing it first in the Entourage movie and then again in episodes of shows like Family Guy. Additionally, Amendola and Edelman have both played themselves in the Dwayne Johnson sports comedy series Ballers.

In response to his former teammates joining the film, Brady had the following to say:

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together. We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

Brady also gave a comment about the film’s efforts to be accurate to 2017, including Edelman regrowing his iconic beard. Brady said:

“The costume team did an incredible job of keeping everything as authentic as possible. They had amazing attention to detail, even matching old team locker room photos to make sure we were recreating the scenes exactly as they were…When Danny, Jules, Gronk and I were on set wearing our old uniforms, it was such a great flashback. Like deja vu all over again.”

80 for Brady is being directed by Kyle Marvin based on a script he wrote with Michael Covino, which is based on a draft by Boomsmart writers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskin. Brady will be producing the film with Donna Gigliotti. Executive producers of the film will include Marvin, Covino, and Jeff Stott.

80 for Brady is scheduled for a 2023 release. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.