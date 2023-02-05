Paramount Pictures’ 80 For Brady has been well received by audiences in theaters, with the movie grossing $12.5 million at the box office for its domestic opening weekend just behind Knock at the Cabin which grossed $14.2 million. Despite targeting older audiences 80 For Brady has performed well and become a phenomenal success for Paramount Pictures, following in the footsteps of movies like Book Club, Las Vegas and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

The film had limited sneak previews on Saturday, January 28, along with a special screening on Tuesday, January 31, and on Wednesday, February 1, before finally opening with Thursday previews. 80 For Brady fulfilled its goal of targeting an older audience as the film’s largest audience comes from people who are 55 and above. 80 For Brady's $12.5 million profit shows that it is following in the footsteps of Book Club and Going in Style, movies that also targeted an older audience.

For comparaison, Book Club grossed $13.5 million while Going in Style grossed $11.9 million a little lower than 80 For Brady. The movie also received more female audience than male, with 68% being female and 32% male. 80 For Brady has received positive reviews from 86% of its viewers, with 70% recommending it and 37% saying it exceeded expectations, receiving 4.5-star review on PostTrack and an A rating on CinemaScore.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: '80 For Brady': Cast, Plot, Release Date and Everything We Know So Far About the Star-Studded Comedy

What Is 80 For Brady About?

The comedy film stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. It is inspired by the true story and follows four friends Lou, Trish, Maura, and Betty on a football adventure. The best friends, who are die-hard fans of Tom Brady, travel to Houston, Texas, to watch the New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl Ll. And, like every girl’s trip movie, the girls had way too much fun, from getting high to flirting with a younger man. Their love for the NFL quarterback is so great that watching him play has helped them through difficult times in their lives.

80 For Brady also stars Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, and Matt Lauria, as well as Brady, who also serves as producer alongside Donna Gigliotti. Jeff Stott, Mike Covino, and Kyle Marvin serve as executive producers. The movie is written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern and directed by Marvin. Paramount Pictures presents in association with Fifth Season.