Hit football comedy drama, 80 For Brady, is getting a digital and physical release. The comedy drama starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field will be available for digital purchase and on Premium Video-On-Demand from Tuesday, March 7, from Paramount Home Entertainment. In addition, Paramount has also revealed that 80 For Brady will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD in time for Mother’s Day on May 2.

The digital release will come with bonus content, which will include 45 minutes behind-the-scenes interviews and deleted scenes featuring the starring ladies. The bonus content will also include behind-the-scenes interviews of the crew and supporting cast, which consist of NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Billy Porter, Jimmy O. Yang, Guy Fieri, Sara Gilbert, Harry Hamlin and Patton Oswalt. Fans who purchase 80 For Brady on digital will have access to the making of the comedy film with an exclusive clip of Brady and his teammates reliving their epic comeback while telling amazing football stories.

80 For Brady is inspired by a true story, which follows four friends Trish, Maura, Betty, and Lou as they go on a football adventure. The longtime best friends are die-hard Brady fans who decide to travel to Houston, Texas, to watch the New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. 80 For Brady, which is targeted at an older audience, performed exceptionally well in theaters, grossing $12.5 million for its domestic opening weekend. The movie also received critical acclaim, landing an A rating on CinemaScore.

The Team Behind '80 For Brady'

The comedy film, written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern and directed Kyle Marvin, also stars Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, and Matt Lauria. Brady also serves as producer alongside Donna Gigliotti. Executive producers are Jeff Stott, Mike Covino, and Marvin. Paramount Pictures presents in association with Fifth Season.

With the digital release on March 7, as well as the Blu-ray and DVD arriving on May 2, fans of the movie can now enjoy the experience again in the comfort of their homes with an array of bonus content to sweeten the deal. In addition, 80 For Brady will also be available with Book Club in a 2-Movie Collection on digital for a special price. Checkout the trailer and see details on the bonus content below: