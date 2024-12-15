As the playoff hunt is heating up within the NFL, Netflix is bringing four superstars back onto the field next year for another run. 80 for Brady, the road trip comedy movie starring the legendary quartet of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, will be available to stream on the platform starting on January 4, bringing in more comedy to start the new year. Released in 2023, the film hails from first-time director Kyle Marvin and writing duo Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, who took inspiration from the real story of longtime New England Patriots superfans who called themselves the "Over 80 for Brady" club and regularly gathered for games. It imagines a whirlwind trip to Super Bowl LI in 2017, full of colorful characters, friendship, and, of course, Tom Brady.

The premise of 80 for Brady is a simple one — four lifelong friends determined to live life to the fullest embark on a trip to Houston, Texas to watch their hero Brady march the Patriots to glory against the Atlanta Falcons. Though the game itself is quite infamous for being the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, earning the nickname "28-3," viewers spend most of the time following the similarly wild journey of the group as they make their way to the stadium. They take part in a wing-eating contest with Guy Fieri, play in a charity poker game, consume some edibles, and somehow manage to stumble their way into saving the game and meeting the man of the hour, along with a few of his teammates. It's billed as a heartwarming girls' trip all about being friends, enjoying football, and making unforgettable memories.

In addition to his appearance in the film, Brady produced the comedy under his 199 Productions banner. The core four Hollywood heavyweights and the retired quarterback are just the tip of the iceberg for the sheer talent in 80 for Brady too. Fieri, Billy Porter, Harry Hamlin, Sara Gilbert, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Patton Oswalt, and Jimmy O. Yang all appear in and around the stadium alongside a handful of NFL stars, including Patriots players Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Rob Gronkowski and former superstar Seahawks running back turned actor Marshawn Lynch.

How Does '80 for Brady' Hold Up?

Close

Critics' opinions on 80 for Brady were mixed overall, with a 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but viewers were more taken in by the charm of the film as indicated by the 89% audience score. Collider's Nate Richard had plenty of praise for it in his B- review, saying "At a little over 90 minutes, it never overstays its welcome and has that kind of sincerity that made us fall in love with shows like Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary. The corniness might become a little bit too much for some audience members, but for many others, 80 for Brady will feel like a game well played." At the box office, it managed to pull in $40 million total after a solid debut against M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin. It's one of a few projects to come out surrounding the Patriots since Brady's first short-lived retirement, with Apple TV+'s The Dynasty earlier this year providing a more grounded look into the dynamics, controversies, and more surrounding one of the greatest sports empires ever.

80 for Brady streams on Netflix on January 4. Stay tuned here at Collider for updates on the biggest titles coming to streaming throughout the year.

Get Netflix