If you’re feeling excitedly anxious for the spring 2023 release of Book Club 2 or missing the hijinks of Grace and Frankie, Paramount Pictures has you covered with a trailer for their upcoming comedy, 80 for Brady. With a first-string lineup made up of some of the biggest names in acting, the feature looks like it will be a complete touchdown. Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, along with the titular quarterback Tom Brady, the movie will prove that age is just a number as the ladies have the time of their lives while attempting to get Super Bowl tickets.

The trailer introduces us to a group of four friends in their eightie who are growing bored with the repetition of their daily lives. Drawn together by a mutual love of the game, and the beefy studs who come with it, the ladies have their vision focused on the same iconic player: Brady. Realizing that the clock is ticking on feasting their eyes on the soon-to-be-retired footballer live in action, the quartet hatches a plan to make it to the Super Bowl and shake things up for once. Upon their arrival, they soon realize that obtaining tickets to the sought-after event may cost them more than they bargained for. But, with their gusto, drive, charisma, and heart, the ladies launch themselves out of their comfort zones in hopes of landing the ultimate prize: getting up close and personal with Brady and his teammates.

The trailer is a who’s who in celebrity as along with the legendary lineup of leading ladies, the first look also reveals the likes of Guy Fieri, Billy Porter, and Harry Hamlin to be crossing paths with the women on their quest. Also included in the cast are Sara Gilbert, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, and Sally Kirkland. Audiences will also catch glimpses of ex-teammates of Brady’s from his time with the New England Patriots such as Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman. Directed by Kyle Marvin, Brady served as a producer on the feature.

There’s just something about watching these legends of television and film in a later-in-life comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Each has worked alongside one another both on-screen and off, with Field even getting arrested during a climate change protest alongside Fonda back in 2019. While the script looks to be funny in its own right, throwing the women into hilarious situations that see them eating scorchingly hot wings and taking drugs, it’s their off-screen chemistry that will really make this feature stand out.

You can watch the trailer for 80 for Brady below and catch the entire thing when it runs its way into theaters on February 3, 2023.