The 1980s had some of the most defining films of the action genre, with hits like The Terminator and Raiders of the Lost Ark creating franchises loved by fans for decades after. While those movies have aged well and are still referenced to this day, others have not fared as well, looking more silly than serious when compared to modern offerings.

Silly isn’t a bad thing because a little bit of cheese can make for an entertaining evening with a retro dose of action. From comic book adaptations to barbarians shooting laser guns, these are some of the silliest '80s action movies we can’t watch with a straight face.

10 'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via 20th Century Studios

A truck driver stumbles into a world of mysticism and supernatural threats in the quirky action flick Big Trouble in Little China. Jack Burton (Kurt Russell) is a truck driver who travels to Chinatown to collect on a bet, but he soon finds himself out of his depth when he’s caught in the middle of a conflict between two warring groups. Rather than try to understand his surroundings, Jack puts his effort into surviving the gauntlet of monsters and ancient spirits trying to attack him.

Big Trouble in Little China didn’t find success at the box office for director John Carpenter, but cable and home video allowed an audience to slowly find the film and give it a second life. The film will never be accused of taking itself too seriously, with over-the-top set pieces punctuated by broad performances from its stars, ultimately creating a fun movie that has high replay value. A melding of action, fantasy, and comedy, this is a great old-fashioned adventure to watch.