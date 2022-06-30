The phrase ‘movies that are so bad they’re good’ is often misused. Some may say the original Top Gun is ‘so bad it’s good’ because of some cheesy dialogue and camp value. However, Top Gun is still a well-made and competent movie, delivering what became one of the biggest cultural icons of the 80s.

Related: The 10 Best Action Films That Defined the 80s

Movies that are so bad they’re good need to have obvious flaws. It could be the editing isn’t right, the tone is schlocky, the music is over the top, or it’s just not very well-made at all. However, as action movies they are highly entertaining, mainly because they have consistent action beats that entertain the audience. It's arguable that some action sequences in these types of movies surpass most action movies because of their ludicrous and over the top nature. Action movies of the 80s did this better than any other decade and these are the 7 best.

'Commando' 1985

Possibly the most well-known entry on this list and stars none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger plays John Matrix who has to rescue his daughter from an old war buddy, Bennett, who wants him to assassinate the South American president but of course he’s having none of that.

Related: Most Phenomenally Ridiculous Montage From 80's Movies

When people talk about over the top action movies they often mention Commando. Everything about this movie is ridiculous, whether it be Schwarzenegger’s character’s name, Matrix surviving a 10 feet jump off an airplane and landing into a river as deep as a kiddie pool, James Horner’s strange score that has too many saxophones for its own good, or Vernon Wells as Bennett hamming it up into hilarity. Still the movie features one of the best shootouts of all time and has so many memorable lines and sequences you can't help but love it.

'Death Wish 3' 1985

After the gritty disturbing drama that was the first Death Wish, Cannon films acquired the sequel rights. In this entry Paul Kersey has no luck in life and therefore resorts to extreme measures to kill off a gang of thugs in a ravaged New York.

The second film was highly controversial for its gratuitous use of sexual violence. While there’s some of that in Death Wish 3 it’s not the focus, and it’s more of an over the top comic book film than anything. New York has turned into what looks like a post-apocalyptic future even though in reality it’s really just the cold streets of London. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page does well emphasizing the adrenaline in the action scenes. Kersey takes on a gang in the finale with an old machine gun and various booby traps deployed by himself and the neighborhood.

'Ninja III: The Domination' 1984

This is another third entry from Cannon films, this one having little to do with the other Ninja films. A ninja goes on a killing spree. He is shot by police and has his soul transported into a female aerobics instructor. The ninja soul possess her to avenge his death by killing the policemen who shot him. James Hong makes an appearance in the film to try to rid of the evil spirit in a scene that homages The Exorcist. However, only another Ninja played by Shô Kosugi can defeat her.

This is the best Ninja possession movie ever made. Full of schlocky special effects including a floating sword that’s obviously on wires, this is one strange and entertaining flick.

'Hell Comes to Frogtown'

Roddy Piper stars in this post-apocalyptic adventure where mutant frog people inhabit the Earth and the majority of men have been eradicated. Those who have survived are used as slaves to boost the human population. Sam Hell's mission is to rescue the women who have been captured by the mutant frog people.

Related: Cinema's 9 Greatest Visions of Dystopia From Mad Max to 1984

There were plenty of movies in the 80s that ripped off Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior and this is no exception. Both movies have women who are used to reproduce and a man who must rescue women them from evil tyrants. Could George Miller have been inspired by this or is it just coincidence? Regardless, this is one bombastic film full of strange imagery, and it’s one entertaining ride.

'Hard Ticket to Hawaii' 1987

The story follows two female DEA agents who discover a drug trafficking ring in Hawaii and need to take on the kingpin.

This is perhaps Andy Sidaris' wildest and most exciting movie he ever made. This has many action highlights, most notably a man on a skateboard getting hit by a car and then blown up by a rocket launcher. There’s also a not entirely convincing killer snake that adds some extra hilarity to the movie. This is one guilty pleasure you must see to believe.

'New York Ninja' 2021

Once John Liu’s wife is killed in New York, he becomes a ninja that tackles violent crime in New York. He then comes across the Plutonium Killer, a man whose radioactive powers are the cause of a string of murders. John must fight the Plutonium Killer and rescue the women he has captured.

While not released, this movie was made in the 80s. The reason is director John Liu, who also plays the New York Ninja, couldn’t get funding for its final release in 1984. Considering much time has passed, the sound mix did not survive, and therefore an assembled version was created with dubbed sound and voices. The result is very amusing and one of the best "so bad they’re good" action flicks of the 80s.

'Miami Connection' 1987

A Taekwondo rock band named Dragon Sound confront a group of motorcycle ninjas that have connections to Miami’s drug ring. A war starts because “only through the elimination of violence can we achieve world peace”.

Miami Connection is the perfect example of a "so bad it’s good" movie from the 80s. It may not have the best acting, production value or special effects, but you can tell star and co-director Y.K. Kim has an incredibe passion for the story he's telling, and it comes off the screen. There’s no dull moment, everything in the movie is so charming even though it’s technically not very good. This is a must-see for 80s action fans you won’t be disappointed, and you will have one great time.

Next: Why Miami Connection and Its Endearingly Kind Hearted Vibes Have Aged Like Fine Wine