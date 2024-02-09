The term art house often eludes those who are casual movie watchers. Some think they are boring and pretentious, though what they offer provides a deeper meaning than a traditional blockbuster. Still, it doesn’t mean it can’t go on to become lucrative. And the best ones are just as exciting! In an era where films become formatted and rebooted, these stand out from the rest. Seeking to deal with the taboo, often giving a unique character study in the process.

This list sets out to show some of the best films that were around in the eighties that you wouldn’t necessarily have seen in your multiplex. These movies are represented on this list because of their one-of-a-kind narratives brought to life by courageous auteur directors. They come from a variety of countries offering something more thought-provoking than the typical Hollywood movie. Since art generally evokes emotion, these films rank based on their level of visceral, from making you burst out laughing to being potentially traumatized.

10 ‘Eating Raoul’ (1982)

Director: Paul Bartel

This irreverent dark comedy follows a moral, uptight Los Angeles couple who decide to kill swingers and steal their money as a way to fund their dream restaurant. At first, the couple, played by Paul Bartel himself and Mary Woronov, convince themselves that what they are doing is alright because the swingers are societal heathens. That’s until a corrupt handyman gets involved, making both characters question their morals.

Eating Raoul is celebrated as an arthouse film for its blend of dark humor and social satire. An unconventional story infused with Bartel’s quirky and offbeat style creates cringe humor ahead of its time. The film is effective in its take on eating the rich - literally. A series of irreverent rendezvous with wealthy Los Angeles creeps makes us wonder who out there may really be insane. This hilarious movie is worth checking out as an underrated film from the eighties.

9 ‘Stranger Than Paradise’ (1984)

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Winner at the Cannes Film Festival marked Jim Jarmusch’s arrival in the arthouse world. The story of a Hungarian immigrant, his cousin, and their friend as they navigate life in the United States. On a road trip from New York to Cleveland and Florida, the three engage in deadpan humor and the mundane moments of the average citizen. Existentially like the French films of the sixties, this movie is told in three parts: “Strange to Meet You,” “I’m a Stranger here myself,” and “Stranger than Paradise.”

A commentary on the monotony and alienation of modern life in the United States. Coming from an immigrant's perspective, the movie explores mundane aspects of everyday existence to emphasize the isolation felt by citizens, especially those who are foreign. Their detachment reflected in their humor reflects this existential conundrum they possess. The film is incredibly endearing and even has the possibility of rubbing off on the viewer. This style of films led to early mumblecore and slice of life, which among filmmakers like Greta Gerwig and Richard Linklater.

8 ‘Ran’

Director: Akira Kurosawa

A true epic from Japan that draws inspiration from William Shakespeare’s play ‘King Lear.’ Akira Kurosawa adapts a harrowing story about an aging warlord who decides to divide his kingdom among his three sons. However, the distribution leads to power struggles among siblings. In the film's exploration of unchecked ambition, we see betrayal and consequences unfold. These universal themes explain why the film is relatable to a global audience.

The use of color and composition contributes to the films' overall grandeur. With renowned breathtaking cinematography that captures the epic scale of the story, fully immersing the viewer. Costume Designer, Emi Wada, won at the Academy Awards for her colorful and era-sensitive pieces. In this portrayal of human nature in the face of political and familial turmoil, Kurosawa creates a stunning portrait to look into. The movie is perfectly crafted with no leaf left turned over, earning it a spot on this list.

7 ‘Blue Velvet’ (1986)

Director: David Lynch

A surreal artist in his own right, David Lynch is one of the most unique directors around. His films are predicated on weird, unexplainable stuff happening to the main characters. Sometimes for social commentary, sometimes to disturb, and other times just to be silly. Blue Velvet is all of those things as it revolves around a man who discovers a severed ear in a field, becoming entangled in a dark and mysterious underworld in a seemingly quaint town. The plot unravels a moral dilemma between the girl next-door, played by Laura Dern, and the salacious sex-worker, played by Isabella Rossellini.

Lynch puts the audience into his surreal imagination. Creating a dreamlike atmosphere, the film sets out to explore the darker aspects of suburban life. Delving into themes of voyeurism, sexual obsession and the hidden darkness beneath the surface of a seemingly normal existence. Effective in the ability to evoke strong emotional responses, this movie will definitely linger in your mind due to its provocative visuals and situations.

6 ‘Raging Bull’ (1980)

Director: Martin Scorsese

What Marty thought to be his last movie happened to just turn into his first masterpiece. In an era when the industry of making movies was changing, Scorsese came out with the ultimate character study about the infamous middleweight boxer Jake Lamotta. Exploring themes of unbridled violence and aggression within someone, this biopic sets out to show how self-destructive behavior comes to impact relationships.

In reminiscent black and white, Scorsese directs the movie just as intense and visceral as Robert De Niro’s transformative performance. Offering such a raw and powerful portrayal of a flawed character, earned De Niro an Oscar. Scorsese’s use of slow motion inside a boxing ring puts the sport into perspective, while the POV shots make audiences feel like they are in the ring. What is possibly the greatest sports film ever, successfully puts the viewer through a boiling cinematic experience.

5 ‘Paris, Texas’ (1984)

Director: Wim Wenders

The drama is set around a mysterious mute drifter, Travis, played by Harry Dean Stanton. He reappears in the Texas desert after being missing for four years. After finding his son, they embark on a journey to find his estranged wife. Crossing the American landscape, the film explores the complexities of the family’s relationship and why Travis went missing.

With acclaimed cinematography, the striking images capture the vast and desolate landscape, contributing to a beautifully woven aesthetic of the visuals and the narrative. With a sense of mystery and anticipation, the slow pacing fits well against the characters' backgrounds and attributes. Making the top five for its evocative appeal to audiences, the strong message of redemption brought audiences of drama aficionados to cinephiles.

4 ‘Sex, Lies, and Videotape’ (1989)

Director: Steven Soderberg

Starring Annie MacDowell and James Spader, this late eighties film began a revolution in independent cinema in the 90s. The film centers around Spader's character, who records women discussing their sexual experiences on videotape. Exploring the romantic complexities of keeping secrets within a relationship, Sex, Lies, and Videotape’ won the Palme D’or making Soderberg the youngest solo director to win, at 26.

Steven Soderberg uses a digital video camera as a narrative device to allow the characters to express themselves in secret. Striking a nerve in audiences, they gravitated towards a fresh perspective, capturing the intricacies of human beings experiencing their honest desires and vulnerabilities. Almost like a confessional in modern day reality television, this caused a yearning for different kinds of movies in audiences, earning it a top ranking.

3 ‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989)

Director: Spike Lee

Another film that helped to awaken the independent movement in the 90s was the stylistic films of Spike Lee. His third feature Do the Right Thing was produced, directed, and starred him. Going on to be nominated for two Academy Awards, this ninety-minute masterpiece takes place on the hottest day in the summer in Brooklyn, New York. As racial tensions flare up between the African American community and the Italian community. Centering around Sal’s Famous Pizzeria.

Iconic for many reasons, the narrative develops perfectly as the day unfolds into the complexities of race, prejudice and social injustice. Providing a powerful commentary with its cast of colorful characters showing how these prejudices are ingrained. Examining how racial tensions can simmer and erupt in urban environments. The film acts as a piece of history as the nineties saw many civil upheavals and injustices in them. Spike is ahead of his time, offering many humorous moments as well as an explosive finale.

2 ‘Come and See’ (1985)

Director: Elm Klimov

A cinematic experience from the moment you start, this film makes you horrified at what man can do, shocked at the violence of war and drags you along through the entirety of it. The Soviet film set during World War II follows a young Belarusian boy who joins the Soviet partisan forces fighting against the German occupation. The title comes from a biblical reference urging people to witness the atrocities of war.

The harrowing portrayal of these brutalities examines the emotional toll it takes on people. Personified by the main character, a young boy who begins the film playing a soldier to become one himself, having to face the realities of dehumanizing destruction. The glimpses into genocide provide a stark realism to a powerful anti-war message. The ability to convey the devastating effects of war ranks this near the top as one of the most intense war films ever made.

1 ‘Possession’ (1981)

Director: Andrezej Zulawski

This psychological horror film by a Polish director takes the top spot with its surrealist depictions and unconventional narrative. Centering around Mark and Anna, played by Sam Neil and Isabelle Adjani, a couple going through a painful divorce. Known for its themes of possession and love, this film shows the psychological unraveling of a woman. The visceral performance evoked strong emotional responses from audiences to the gut-wrenching conditions we see the character go through.

Adjani, who won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, is the main driving force. As she experiences the torment of a supernatural force, that can only be categorized by her intense and visceral emotions. Possession is ahead of its time as the narrative techniques and surreal elements create a haunting atmosphere both compelling and disorienting. Challenging viewers, this masterpiece leaves a lasting impact by creating a visual nightmare.

