Getting into the groove can have a different meaning for everyone. The groove is a personal vibe and a measure of fun or a relaxed, chilled-out state. While the "groove" became a thing around the 1960s, largely thanks to a popular Madonna song, it evolved into a major driving force in art over the next decades; 1970s art brought about more introspection, reflection, and revolutionary themes, but the mood shifted during the 1980s. Artists began celebrating their former revolutions, creating a more laid-back, party-time vibe and following the true nature of "the groove."

The '80s groove was reflected in art, movies, music, and fashion– big hair, neon colors, dance anthems, raunchy comedies. When observing '80s comedies through a focused lens, a lot of the prototype school, rock band, and party comedies were made at the time, embracing that particular '80s groove. The best '80s comedy movies guaranteed to get you into the groove are iconic, memorable, and blueprints for good comedy. Whatever getting into the groove means to you, honor it by watching these great movies.

10 'Weekend at Bernie's' (1989)

Directed by Ted Kotcheff