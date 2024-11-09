Crime shows have been around since the early days of television. They cover every facet of the law, from criminals to the police who capture them and the lawyers who prosecute or defend the accused. Some shows focus on specific areas of crime, and some dive into all three.

Many of the best crime shows on TV today were inspired by, or are even direct reboots of, great crime shows from the 1980s. In fact, that decade was arguably one of the best for the genre. There were lots of iconic shows that have managed to stand the test of time and are still referenced to this day.

10 'The Equalizer' (1985-1989)

Created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim

CBS

Edward Woodward starred as Robert McCall in The Equalizer, a retired intelligence agent who uses his fantastic skills to help take down criminals. He also has a secretive past that keeps coming back to haunt him. People either want to settle scores or need his assistance and know he’s the right man for the job.

The Equalizer was so popular that it not only spawned three movies but also a newly reimagined series. The new crime drama The Equalizer premiered in 2021 starring Queen Latifah as the gender-swapped titular character and is now in its fifth season. While both creators of the original returned to create this reboot, Richard Lindheim passed away in 2021, and the show remains dedicated to his memory.

9 'Hawaii Five-O' (1968-1980)

Created by Leonard Freeman

Image via CBS

Technically, Hawaii Five-O, one of the best police procedural TV shows, ended its run just as the ‘80s were beginning. But it continued to air in reruns and was just as popular through that decade. Logically set in Hawaii, the police procedural drama centers around a task force taking down criminals. Many episodes ended with the memorable phrase “Book ‘em, Danno!” because they always got their guys. The two main characters were played by the late Jack Lord and James MacArthur.

Yet another show that was brought back, the slightly differently named Hawaii Five-0 premiered in 2010 and ran for 10 seasons through to 2020. The series offered up much the same premise with the task force answering to the governor and given full reign to take down criminals by any means necessary.

Hawaii Five-O Release Date September 20, 1968 Creator Cast Jack Lord , James MacArthur , Kam Fong , Herman Wedemeyer , Harry Endo , Zulu , Richard Denning , Al Harrington Seasons 12

8 'Knight Rider' (1982-1986)

Created by Glen A. Larson

Image via NBC

While David Hasselhoff gained a legion of new-generation fans on Baywatch in the ‘90s, the role that he’s also often equated with is that of Michael Knight from Knight Rider. He’s a crime fighter who works alongside his high-tech Pontiac Firebird Trans Am called KITT, which stands for Knight Industries Two Thousand. KITT was an AI, self-aware vehicle decades before such technology had bubbled to the surface for consumer cars, much less other consumer products.

Way ahead of its time, Knight Rider followed Knight, who was really a police detective named Michael Arthur Long. After saving billionaire Wilton Knight, the wealthy man provides him with extensive plastic surgery so he can take on a new identity. Knight now works for Wilton as a field agent in the experimental Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG) public justice organization. While Knight is highly skilled himself, his companion KITT is the most technologically advanced partner imaginable. It’s fascinating to watch how far ahead of its time Knight Rider is. It’s no surprise fans rank the show as one from the ‘80s that deserves a reboot or remake.

7 'T.J. Hooker' (1982-1986)

Created by Rick Husky

Image via ABC

The younger generation knows William Shatner as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, but he was first in the police drama T.J. Hooker, which aired for five seasons and remains one of the most underrated ABC shows. He’s a police sergeant navigating the world of crime fighting alongside co-workers and rookie officers, including one played by Heather Locklear.

The main angle for the show is that Hooker has become obsessed with ridding the streets of criminals after his partner was killed while they were trying to stop a bank robbery. So, he decides to don his patrolman uniform once again instead of operating in plain clothes to exert his authority on those looking to do wrong. As is standard with Shatner’s roles, his character and the show overall offer a nice balance of grit and humor.

T.J. Hooker Release Date March 13, 1982 Creator(s) Rick Husky Cast William Shatner , Adrian Zmed , Heather Locklear , James Darren , Richard Herd , April Clough Seasons 5

6 'CHiPs' (1977-1983)

Created by Rick Rosner

NBC

Set in California, the name of the show is based on the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Officer Francis Llewellyn “Ponch” Poncherello (Erik Estrada) and Officer Jonathan “Jon” Andrew Baker (Larry Wilcox) are partners who ride on their motorcycles, patrolling the roads. In a typical odd pairing, Ponch is the swoon-worthy rebel in CHiPs while Jon is the more by-the-book officer.

Fans love how the show delivers both comedy and drama along with plenty of unbelievable scenarios, especially considering the Los Angeles freeways weren’t even technically open yet in the city. The show spawned a buddy cop action movie in 2017 that was written, directed, and starred Dax Shepard alongside Michael Peña, though it was widely panned. The series, however, along with the characters of Ponch and Jon, remain part of pop culture history.

5 'Murder, She Wrote' (1984-1996)

Created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson, and William Link

Image via CBS

Angela Lansbury remains to this day one of the best and most well-known female detectives from a TV show, and she’s not even a detective. Technically, she is a mystery writer in Murder, She Wrote who loves to help law enforcement solve crimes thanks to her amateur sleuthing skills.

Airing in syndication to this day, Murder, She Wrote remains popular. Lansbury broke records for her role of Jessica Fletcher, earning 10 Golden Globe nominations and winning four, and earning 12 Emmy Award nominations. The series spawned four TV movies, several video games, and even a book series based on the show.

Murder, She Wrote

rent

Release Date September 30, 1984 Cast Angela Lansbury Seasons 12

4 'Columbo' (1968-2003)

Created by Richard Levinson and William Link

Image via NBC

Columbo flipped the script on the typical cookie-cutter police procedural by doing things a different way. Rather than showing the crime and having the episode include the journey to solving it, the episode begins by showing the crime and who did it, then following how the person is caught instead. It was a groundbreaking format at the time, and Peter Falk as Lieutenant Columbo was perfect casting as the observant detective. His signature beige raincoat, cigar, and catchphrase as he leaves the room, “just one more thing…” are synonymous with the character.

While Columbo has yet to be brought back, there are lots of mystery shows like Columbo. Peacock series Poker Face, for example, is inspired by the same inverted detective format with Natasha Lyonne at the helm. Though there are major differences between the shows, it’s clear Poker Face is an homage to that show that paved the way for the "how did they get caught" angle versus traditional whodunit.

Columbo

rent

Release Date September 15, 1971 Cast Peter Falk , Mike Lally , John Finnegan Seasons 7

3 'Hill Street Blues' (1981-1987)

Created by Steven Bochco and Michael Kozoll

Image via NBC Studios

Holding the record for the most Emmy wins for a debut season for almost two decades until it was beaten by The West Wing in 2000, Hill Street Blues is widely believed to have inspired so many other serial police procedurals that have premiered since. Unlike others, the city in which the show takes place is never revealed. But fans know they’re following those in a local police department who wear those signature blue uniforms. There were storylines wrapped up in a single episode and some that carried over to many.

Often named among the best TV shows of all time, Hill Street Blues won a total of 26 Emmy Awards through its seven-season run and earned the Outstanding Drama Series award four times in a row.

Hill Street Blues

rent

Release Date January 15, 1981 Cast Daniel J. Travanti , Taurean Blacque , Bruce Weitz , Joe Spano , Kiel Martin , Betty Thomas , Charles Haid , Veronica Hamel Seasons 7

2 'Miami Vice' (1984-1990)

Created by Anthony Yerkovich

Image via NBC

Don Johnson’s signature white suit in Miami Vice goes down in history as one of the most iconic and recognizable outfits on television. He plays James “Sonny” Crockett alongside Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, two officers working for the Metro-Dade police department in Miami. Heavy on the “new wave” pop and rock music with big artists at the time like Peter Gabriel, Pink Floyd, and U2, the more modern visual style made the show “cool” for the younger audience.

Making full use of color TV, Miami Vice became a popular Halloween costume and Sonny’s style and swagger one that guys wanted to emulate in their real-life wardrobes. An action movie followed in 2006 whereby Colin Farrell played Sonny and Jamie Foxx as Rico. It initially received mixed reviews but eventually became dubbed a cult classic.

Miami Vice Release Date September 16, 1984 Creator Anthony Yerkovich Cast Don Johnson , Philip Michael Thomas , Michael Talbott , Edward James Olmos Seasons 5

1 'Magnum P.I.' (1980-1988)

Created by Donald B. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson

Image via CBS

Tom Selleck and Magnum P.I. go hand in hand in this crime drama as he portrays the iconic character Thomas Magnum. He’s a private investigator in Hawaii living on a beachfront estate and working his various cases. He’s working for the estate’s owner Robin Masters, effectively in exchange for residing on the luxurious property. Interestingly, Masters is rarely seen on screen.

As one of the most popular shows on television during its run, Magnum P.I. remained as popular while it aired in syndication as well. The series was remade in 2018 with Jay Hernandez playing the title character. That show was canceled by ABC after four seasons but was resurrected by NBC for two more seasons.

Magnum P.I. (1980) Release Date December 11, 1980 Creator Donald P. Bellisario, Glen A. Larson Cast Tom Selleck , John Hillerman , Roger E. Mosley , Larry Manetti Seasons 8

