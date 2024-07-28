The '80s is one of the most nostalgic decades for movie fans right now. The tubular decade is best known for its eclectic fashion, iconic music, and, of course, countless beloved films, many of which are widely regarded as masterpieces of cinema. From big-budget hits like Raiders of the Lost Ark to cult classics like Children of the Corn, there is plenty for fans to dig into.

However, particularly in the latter camp, some films might seem outdated by today's standards, which honestly makes sense; how could they not, considering it's been over thirty years? There are many reasons why a film might be close to obsolete, from outdated visuals to plots that no longer appeal to modern viewers. These are the most outdated cult classics of the tubular '80s, which might still have some fans, but even the most loyal can't deny these films' best days are long behind them.

10 'Tron' (1982)

Directed by Steven Lisberger

One of the most popular films among fans of science fiction movies of the '80s, Tron follows a programmer named Kevin Flynn as he tries to hack into the mainframe of a company to prove that he is the creator of the hit arcade games the company's CEO stole. However, he soon finds himself trapped inside a virtual world called the Grid, teaming up with various inhabitants called programs, including the titular Tron. Together, they attempt to overthrow a tyrannical program called the Master Control Program, or MCP for short.

Although the neon-powered visuals were once groundbreaking, they are now an unfortunate testament to its age. They are certainly impressive for the time, but modern audiences are used to photorealistic CGI, not actors in glow-in-the-dark suits being lit up by a primitive version of said CGI. Thus, Tron's visuals, highly steeped in the retrofuturistic aesthetic of the early '80s, are a hard pill to swallow for the audience. The early 3D graphics present throughout also don't help in this regard, but Jeff Bridges remains a compelling lead throughout.

9 'Children of the Corn' (1984)

Directed by Fritz Kiersch

Children of the Corn follows a cult of children that worship a corn demon and murder their parents as a result, taking over the town and creating a new society. Sometime later, a vacationing couple, played by Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton, accidentally end up in the children's domain. After unexpected success, Children of the Corn spawned a franchise comprising eleven entries.

In spite of being far from the worst entry in the Children of the Corn series, it's undeniable that the film has aged extremely poorly. A lot of the horror throughout relies on the unspeakable terror of secluded, rural communities, using the corn itself as a visual metaphor for the dangers lurking beneath. However, many more people have relocated to rural areas since the film was initially released, rendering this aspect potentially far less effective and appealing. Additionally, when the corn demon is finally revealed, it appears more like a cartoon character drawn on top of the live-action footage than a real, present threat. Furthermore, the town, at least in the abandoned state it's in for the majority of the runtime, was shot on what was very obviously a set.

8 'Swamp Thing' (1982)

Directed by Wes Craven

Swamp Thing is not only one of the first films from legendary horror director Wes Craven but also one of the first theatrically released movies based on a DC Comics character. However, being one of the first of its kind leads to some problems that later attempts tend to avoid. The plot follows a scientist named Alec Holland, who becomes the plant-like hero Swamp Thing and seeks revenge on Dr. Anton Arcane, the man responsible for his lab's destruction. He also tries to protect researcher Alice Cable as she is pursued by Arcane's men after she survives their attack.

Swamp Thing fans may find themselves disappointed by the relative lack of horror the comic is known for.

Part of the reason why Swamp Thing has aged so poorly is because of the titular character's design, which appears more like an action figure than an epic superhero. The pace is also very languid, which may turn away modern audience members who expect a more fast-paced action flick that recent superhero cinema is almost exclusively occupied by. Lastly, Swamp Thing fans may find themselves disappointed by the relative lack of horror the comic is known for.

7 'Cannibal Holocaust' (1980)

Directed by Ruggero Deodato

One of the first examples of the found footage genre, Cannibal Holocaust follows a New York University professor named Harold Monroe recovering footage shot by a documentary crew in the Amazon about cannibal tribes. He later discovers that almost all the footage had been staged. Infamously, director Ruggero Deodato was charged with murder shortly before the film debuted. He was later cleared, but the movie aged poorly for entirely different reasons.

While no humans were harmed in the making of this movie, it does, unfortunately, contain real footage of animal cruelty, making it an inherently difficult watch due to the unflinching nature of its content. Also, being one of the first found footage films leads to it appearing amateurish compared to more recent entries in the genre, potentially causing fans to be put off by the lack of technical prowess on display. This boredom is further exacerbated by the fact that Cannibal Holocaust is only partially found footage, potentially annoying fans even more.

6 'Silent Night, Deadly Night' (1984)

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr.