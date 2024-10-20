It doesn't take long to feel entertained while watching a horror movie from the 1980s. Indeed, it was an exciting decade that produced some of the most enjoyable and thrilling films imaginable. Classics like The Shinning, Evil Dead II, and Poltergeist represented some of the most compelling of this time, but there are so many that still wow audiences with how ridiculously fun they are today.

While there have been many critically acclaimed horror movies to come out of this time, the '80s were defined by their cheesiness, with many campy and goofy horror flicks made during this decade. They didn't always have the most original plots or convincing effects, but these movies were wildly entertaining and celebrated by fans for being the schlocky masterpieces they are. They may not be the most well-put-together films, but that's why audiences love them. So sit back, grab some popcorn, and take a look at the cheesiest '80s horror movies ever made, ranked by how fun, absurd, and embarrassingly enjoyable they are.

10 'Bad Taste' (1987)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Before making The Lord of the Rings trilogy, director Peter Jackson perfected his talents in horror when creating Bad Taste, an independent 1987 splatter comedy that doesn't skimp on the gore. It's about a strange-looking alien race that descends upon a small New Zealand town to use humans as meat for their interstellar fast-food restaurants.

With a ridiculously bizarre premise like that, it's no wonder the film has become a standout over the years. Bad Taste is a goofy, gory cheese fest with hilarious dark comedy and some creative effects. Jackson would, of course, go on to create much more prominent work in the future. Still, this neat little flick continues to be an interesting and quirky addition to Jackson's filmography. Word of advice, though: don't watch this movie on a full stomach.

9 'Night of the Comet' (1984)

Directed by Thom Eberhardt

In Night of the Comet, the world is left in post-apocalyptic ruin after a deadly comet passes by Earth, disintegrating half the population and turning most of the survivors into mindless zombies. Through the chaos, two sisters, Regina (Catherine Mary Stewart) and Samantha Belmont (Kelli Maroney), are left to roam the barren streets of Los Angeles, fending off zombies and other dangerous survivors.

Despite flying under most audiences' radar, this low-budget '80s gem can't be ignored. Night of the Comet is a genuinely singular survival horror movie with the right amount of '80s cheesiness. It has a unique style, and the effects, while not all too impressive, look quite interesting and help make the story stand out. It's thrilling and fun, with even some decent zombie horror to keep viewers invested.

8 'The Stuff' (1985)

Directed by Larry Cohen

The Stuff is a 1985 satirical body horror comedy directed by iconic B-movie filmmaker Larry Cohen. When a sweet-tasting and addictive white substance is discovered seeping through the Earth, it's turned into a popular consumer product called "The Stuff," which instantly flies off the shelves. But when looking into where it came from, an FBI investigator shockingly discovers that The Stuff is a parasitic alien organism invading people's bodies to produce more of its kind.

Enough disgusting body horrors and hilarious comedy are here to keep up the excitement. The Stuff is a uniquely bizarre movie that entertains with its wild story and goofy, gory visuals. Sure, most of the practical effects look pretty cheesy and fake even by back-then standards, but that only adds to why it's so memorable and enjoyable. The Stuff is a killer ice cream flick that knows how ludicrous it is and enjoys not taking itself too seriously.

7 'Maximum Overdrive' (1986)

Directed by Stephen King

Maximum Overdrive is a horror cult classic written and directed by the legendary author Stephen King. Featuring a unique ensemble including Emilio Estevez and Pat Hingle, it follows a group of gas station workers and motorists as they hunker down for survival after a passing comet turns Earth's machines and vehicles into relentless killers.

It's an absurd comedy that feels out of place when thinking of Stephen King, the King of Horror. It was a critical and commercial flop that most audiences couldn't connect with at the time, and today, it is often unjustly cited as one of King's weaker efforts. However, it has also recently developed a significant cult following from fans who recognize its cheesy brilliance. Maximum Overdrive is a wild ride full of fun, over-acted performances, and neat campy spectacles. It can't help but make viewers laugh.

6 'Critters' (1986)

Directed by Stephen Herek

After the smashing box office success of Joe Dante's Gremlins, many horror comedies wanted to capitalize on its mini-monster formula. While there have been some atrocious attempts, like the abysmal Hobgoblins and Ghoulies, the one outlier seemed to be Critters, a 1986 dark comedy directed by Stephen Herek. It follows a simple premise of an alien race of mischievous little furry monsters who crash-land on Earth and start spreading mayhem through a small farming town.

Critters is a mind-numbingly stupid but wonderfully entertaining knock-off that is anything but dull. It's campy to the extreme and doesn't apologize for its absurdity, nor does the audience want it to. The performances are hilarious and memorable, and it's fun to see the cast have a blast with the story, not once looking bored and relishing the ridiculousness. Interestingly, the screenplay for Critters was written before Gremlins entered production, and even after, it had to change a few things to not appear like a copycat. By the time it eventually came out, the similarities became too apparent.

5 'Chopping Mall' (1986)

Directed by Jim Wynorski

Some bad horror movies out there are just too much not to enjoy. One of those is Chopping Mall, an incredibly cheesy but exciting 1986 sci-fi horror comedy directed by Jim Wynorski. It's about a high-tech mall that becomes the scene of a grizzly massacre when its state-of-the-art security robots go haywire and start attacking the shoppers.

It never stops getting amusing to watch a sci-fi camp classic like Chopping Mall every now and again. Considered one of the greatest so-bad-it's-good movies of the 1980s, this goofy, wacky flick embodies the spirit of the neon-colored decade. Everything from the style and clothes to the hammy acting to the clumsy visual effects lets the viewer know they are in for a cheesy thrill ride that won't disappoint.

4 'The Monster Squad' (1987)

Directed by Fred Dekker

The Monster Squad sees famous movie monsters, led by the sinister Count Dracula (Duncan Regehr), invade a small middle-American town in search of a hidden magical amulet that can help the forces of darkness take over the world. However, standing in their way is a group of horror-obsessed kids known as "The Monster Squad," who aren't going to let them win without a fight.

Cool kid horror movies like this one dominated the '80s, and The Monster Squad is a hilarious joyride full of action and adventure. It encompasses everything exciting and lighthearted about the decade, and its intended purpose is all about having fun with its unique monster premise. Sure, it's incredibly clichéd and dated and could kind of be considered a Goonies knock-off, but it never tries to take itself seriously. The Monster Squad doesn't require much thought to get invested, and it simply works as an enjoyable popcorn flick.

3 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Directed by Stuart Gordon

Based on an iconic short story by cosmic horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, Re-Animator is a 1985 cult classic sci-fi horror B-movie directed by Stuart Gordon, starring the delightfully talented Jeffery Combs. It follows an unhinged, ambitious mental student, Herbert West (Combs), as he enrolls in a prestigious medical school to test his latest experimental serum, which can bring the dead back to life. However, things quickly spiral out of control when his greedy rival, Dr. Carl Hill (David Gale), tries to take the serum for himself.

Re-Animator is a blood-soaked splatter classic that amazes audiences with how gory it gets. It has a perfect mix of dark comedy and shocking body horror effects that still look unique and creative today. Though it has a low-quality feel and, admittedly, some of the effects don't hold up, they don't detract from the film, as it is a genuinely exciting viewing experience. Re-Animator is often seen as one of the most iconic horror comedies of the decade, and it's not hard to see why.