If there is one word to describe the 1980s, it would be excess. This decade had the flashiest cars, the craziest music, the biggest stage productions, and the biggest blockbuster movies. The culture of the decade emphasized high emotion, marketable new concepts, and above all, style. With the exception of the 30s, no decade has defined the horror genre in the popular lexicon as much as the 1980s.

With taboos of the 50s-70s now lifted, on-screen violence wasn’t just highlighted, it was practically broadcast in bright neon. The 80s was the time when the baton held by socially-minded, independent terrors of the 1970s was passed on to the slashers. Icons of the decade such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Ash Williams have become synonymous with the likes of Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man. The films of the 80s popularized a whole new set of tropes while providing refreshing updates to more ancient horrors.

10 ‘The Lost Boys’ (1987)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

While vampires have always been outsiders, it was The Lost Boys that made vampires unapologetically punk. Two brothers move with their mother to Santa Carla, CA, a town secretly populated with vampires. The older brother (Jason Patric) becomes acquainted with the vampires, who operate mostly in a biker gang, who slowly try to turn him into one of them. The younger brother (Corey Haim) befriends a pair of nerds who recruit him in their crusade to stop the town’s undead.

The Lost Boys brought vampires into the then-modern era, with blood-suckers that don’t live in ancient castles, but hang out on the beach, wearing leather and mullets instead of capes and widow’s peaks. With themes such as the struggles between a chosen family & biological family and the struggles of adolescence, and a style that is peak Joel Schumacher, The Lost Boys is a vampire film for the 80s with all that implies.

9 ‘The Evil Dead’ (1981)

Directed by Sam Raimi

The directorial debut of cult favorite Sam Raimi, The Evil Dead can be summed up in one word – carnage. Five college students plan to spend their spring break vacation at an abandoned cabin in the woods, only to discover an ancient book buried in the basement. The book’s passages are read aloud, and they must fight for their lives as an ancient evil force possesses and kills them one by one.

The Evil Dead has the standard setup for a horror story, but it still thrills and chills over 40 years later with amateurish charm. It carries a far more serious tone than the rest of the franchise, and Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) has neither his chainsaw hand, his cocky attitude, nor even a sense of courage. But the film still perfectly establishes the threat and personalities of his enemies, and the Deadites would only grow more powerful in the later films.

8 ‘The Thing’ (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

The Thing was initially critically reviled when first released in 1982, but has since become recognized as one of John Carpenter’s best films. A group of American researchers in the Arctic save a dog from a Norweigan helicopter pilot – only to find that the dog is a shape-shifting alien monster seeking to escape into the rest of the world. This creature can imitate any other life form perfectly, without its new host even knowing that it is happening.

A remake of the classic science fiction film The Thing from Another World, The Thing is a cold film in terms of setting, tone, and character. It’s a film that deals heavily with paranoia and suspicion, with characters that are not a tight-knit group but are right on the edge of breaking down. It all ends on a quietly bitter note, less focused on conclusively stating whether or not the monster is dead, but rather just showing survivors with mutual distrust stuck in the cold.

7 ‘Poltergeist’ (1982)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Poltergeist begins with a family living in a small planned community, living simple lives when a strange series of seemingly paranormal events begin to occur. The family soon discovers their home is haunted by ghosts, and these spirits are not exactly friendly. When the spirits go as far as kidnapping their youngest daughter, they must figure out not only how to get her back, but what has been causing these hauntings in the first play.

Poltergeist is a collaboration between director Tobe Hooper with a story co-developed by Steven Spielberg. While the film has Spielberg’s knack for family as the central theme, Hooper’s experience with terror makes the film’s scares still fondly remembered. The ghosts are not some silly, floating cartoon sheets moaning and groaning, but borderline eldritch forces more than willing to cause harm if it means their end goal is achieved. It’s a ghost story for the modern age, reminding us that these horrors could happen to anybody at any place at any time.

6 ‘Hellraiser’ (1987)

Directed by Clive Barker

Hedonist Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman/Oliver Smith), seeking to find the ultimate form of pleasure, purchases an unusual puzzle box. But the box quite literally tears him apart when he solves it, dragging him to a dimension where pain and pleasure are one and the same. When Frank’s old flame (Clare Higgins) unwittingly brings him home without his complete body, they form a plan to lure men to her abode for his consumption. But when Frank’s niece Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) discovers what’s going on, she may have to make a deal with the beings inside the box to stop him.

Hellraiser is an interesting cross between a slasher film and an erotic thriller. Despite being the most iconic character in the franchise, the being known as Pinhead (Doug Bradley) is not the main killer and is more of a chaotic neutral than the true threat. Even still, the decidedly taboo nature of the characters’ actions makes this an unusual horror piece.

5 ‘The Fly’ (1986)

Directed by David Cronenberg

When it comes to remakes of science fiction b-movies, it’s hard to think of one that radically improved on its source material more than The Fly. Eccentric scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) reveals to his new flame Ronnie Quaife (Geena Davis) his greatest creation – two untested teleportation pods. After a misunderstanding, he drunkenly decides to teleport himself, which at first seems to succeed with no problems. But thanks to an unintended second passenger, a common housefly, he slowly begins to transform into a monstrous freak of science.

The Fly takes a schlocky story of a man’s head and body being switched around with a fly’s due to a teleportation mishap and turns it into a Shakespearean tragedy of a man slowly losing his mind and body to changing biology. David Cronenberg’s knack for bodily horror is on full display, with some of the most disgusting special effects seen in recent memory. Top that off with heartbreaking performances from Goldblum and Davis, and The Fly will make you puke as well as cry.

4 ‘An American Werewolf in London’ (1981)

Directed by John Landis

From the director of Animal House and The Blues Brothers comes the scariest of all horror comedies. Two American students, David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne), are traveling in England when they are suddenly attacked by a large beast. David survives while Jack becomes a ghost, warning his friend that he will become a werewolf at the next full moon. Once Jack finally does transform, in the grizzliest transformation sequence in movie history, it’s only a matter of time before his hellhound form stalks the streets of London looking for prey.

When people think of An American Werewolf in London, the first thing that comes to mind are the makeup and creature effects by Rick Baker. The werewolf in this film looks less like a man in furs and more like a rabid animal that crawled straight out of hell. But beyond that, the film comfortably sits in a tone all its own. American Werewolf has genuinely disturbing scares, violence & gore, but also hilarious comedy and an upbeat musical soundtrack that provides a fun contrast to the carnage onscreen.

3 ‘Evil Dead 2’ (1987)

Directed by Sam Raimi

While the original Evil Dead is an undisputed independent masterpiece, Evil Dead 2 truly set the tone and style for the rest of the franchise. Set immediately after the events of the first film, Ash (Bruce Campbell) is still stuck in the cabin trying to stay alive, with evil forces trying to break his body, soul and mind. Soon, the daughter (Sarah Berry) of the cabin’s owner, her boyfriend (Richard Domeier), and a hillbilly couple (Dan Hicks & Kassie Wesley) join in the carnage as they try to survive until the break of dawn.

Evil Dead 2 has an even more outlandish tone than its predecessor, mixing excessive violence with cartoonish levels of slapstick. It also marks Ash’s official transformation from a bumbling final guy into a rare hero for a genre that’s usually all about the villains. Capping it off with one hell of a twist ending, and you’ve got one of the wildest bloodbaths ever put on screen.

2 ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

The kids of Elm Street don’t know it yet, but someone is coming to get them. Someone wearing a red and green striped sweater, a bladed glove, and a face straight out of a literal nightmare. Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) notices her friends are getting attacked or killed in their dreams, and must figure out what is going on, and why her parents seem a little too keen to keep certain secrets in the dark.

A Nightmare on Elm Street reinvented the slasher genre with one character – Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). Freddy is a killer who was specifically designed to be the opposite reaction of the silent, lumbering slashers created in the wake of Jason or Michael. Freddy had a sadistic personality, and a voice and wore his hideous face for all the world to see. His method of killing people in their dreams makes for a unique concept, as that is the one place the human body is truly helpless. Despite an infamously rushed ending, A Nightmare on Elm Street still makes for an iconic break from the typical slasher.