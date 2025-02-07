Casual fans might not realize just how popular Roger Moore's James Bond was for a considerable amount of time. The 1980s decade started with the Saint star and his softer take on 007 at the zenith of their popularity (1979's Moonraker was the highest-grossing Bond film ever without adjusting for inflation), and he'd appear in multiple successful installments in the series before Timothy Dalton briefly held the mantle, nearly into the '90s. Underappreciated by critics at the time, this '80s period of Bond films (with one notable, non-Eon exception) are generally rather unassuming but polished, a majority of them formulaic in the best and most comforting kind of way, often deliriously entertaining. There's a case to be made for this being the most rewatchable decade of Bond movies (well, the Eon ones at least). The following isn't a ranking by overall artistic merit or even cultural significance (that can be found here); the following ranks every '80s Bond movie by sheer replay value.

6 'Never Say Never Again' (1983)

Directed by Irvin Kershner