If you want consistently massive casts within one genre or period of time, you're probably best off glancing towards the 1950s and 1960s, when there were numerous epic movies, and plenty of those epics went all out with getting massive names attached to them. Films like The Great Escape, Lawrence of Arabia, and How the West Was Won all exemplify the idea of an “all-star cast” very well, but by no means are such casts limited to such a time or genre.

Looking toward the 1980s, this was a decade when epics weren’t made quite so often, but plenty of films that were popular – even if a little smaller in scale – nonetheless had some incredible casts. The following movies are considered below because they contain quality casting choices, and have noteworthy quantity, when it comes to having so many famous people show up. It’s not easy to pick a selection of the best casts from a decade, but that’s what the following ranking attempts to do regardless.

10 'Clue' (1985)

Starring: Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd

Clue doesn’t have too many characters overall, thanks to its relatively contained setting and straightforward premise, but pretty much all of those characters are played by notable actors. Some of the most recognizable include the likes of Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and, of course, Tim Curry, who steals many scenes here the way he so often does whenever he shows up in pretty much anything.

As for the story, it’s about a bunch of people inside a house and, while there, there’s a murder, and they have to solve it while also making sure they don’t themselves become victims. Clue is silly, fun, and continually comedic, and everyone here’s cast pretty much perfectly, and the chemistry everyone has (which ensures all the comedy soars) is also worth highlighting.