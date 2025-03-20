There's a reason that modern cinema has such an infatuation with 1980s nostalgia; it was an especially fantastic decade for movies. In terms of film, the '80s was a time of diversity and amusement—that 10-year stretch from 1980 to 1989 produced a higher volume of unabashedly fun entertainment than any other period in movie history. Whether it was the spirited whimsy of an adventure movie such as The Goonies or the adrenaline-pumping, high-octane thrills of Top Gun, going to the movies in the 1980s was a truly special experience every time.

Not every movie from the 1980s was an instant classic, however. In honor of some of the goofiest and silliest efforts from a decade that was full of them, this is a selection of bizarre '80s movies that have since been largely forgotten but may be worthy of a resurgence in relevance.

10 'Weird Science' (1985)

Directed by John Hughes

Image via Universal Pictures

Gary Wallace (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt Donnelly (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) are two unpopular nerds who exist on the fringe of the social hierarchy of high school. Desperate to be desired and liked, the two put their computer skills to use and create who they deem to be the perfect woman (Kelly LeBrock). While the experiment initially proves successful, their creation soon gets them into heaps of trouble.

Weird Science is the kind of classic nerd comedy that we just don't really get anymore. Writer and director John Hughes was among the most successful and influential filmmakers of the 1980s, creating genre classics such as The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Weird Science may not be one of Hughes' most fondly remembered efforts, but it's still one heck of a fun teenage fantasy movie that's worthy of a revisit.