The 1980s was a pivotal decade for iconic movies such as Raging Bull, The Breakfast Club, and Blade Runner, which redefined the cinema experience for audiences of all ages. Between traveling to a galaxy far, far, away to embarking on a musical comedy road trip to save an orphanage, the 80s was a time of limitless imagination and risks that solidified filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, John Hughes, and George Lucas as some of the greatest contributors to the silver screen. Although the decade gave film fans an array of classic, memorable films, some reached a pinnacle of perfection that others failed to achieve.

Don't get us wrong, a majority of 80s films are unforgettable, but titles like The Princess Bride and Ferris Bueller's Day Off are simply flawless from beginning to end. Whether it's phenomenal performances, stunning set design, or an in-depth, alluring plot, some elements of several 1980s films check all the boxes of an all-around great film. With movies such as When Harry Met Sally... and Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, these are 10 movies from the 1980s that are perfect from start to finish.

10 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg's extraterrestrial adventure follows a young boy, Elliot (Henry Thomas), who discovers an alien, who he dubs as E.T., stranded alone in the woods. Unable to leave the creature behind, he sneaks E.T. into his home and introduces him to his brother (Robert MacNaughton) and sister (Drew Barrymore), who both promise to keep him hidden. Soon, the government becomes aware of E.T.'s presence and when the alien becomes ill due to their experiments, Elliot is determined to save his friend and get him back to his home planet before it's too late.

According to Steven Spielberg: A Biography by Joseph McBride, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was spawned from the director's own childhood experience. When his parents divorced, he coped by creating an imaginary alien friend who served as a surrogate brother and father. Speilberg has been known to pull inspiration from his own experiences, which is perhaps why this film has so much heart and raw emotion, making it a timeless classic.

9 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Director: Rob Reiner

When a boy (Fred Savage) is home sick in bed, his grandfather (Peter Falk) entertains him with a fairytale set in the make-believe kingdom of Florin. A farmhand, Wesley (Cary Elwes), sets sail overseas to seek his fortune so he can marry his true love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright). After Wesley is presumed dead, Buttercup is forcibly betrothed to the kingdom's prince, but when Wesley returns, he embarks on an adventure through dangerous obstacles to rescue her.

Based on William Goldman's 1973 novel, The Princess Bride is an essential cult classic from the 1980s that features a star-studded cast including Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, and Billy Crystal. While the film has been praised as one of the greatest love stories, it is riddled with slapstick and deadpan humor paired with several intriguing stories ranging from revenge to victory that seamlessly intertwine into a solid, captivating plot.

8 'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

Director: John Landis

When two brothers, Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) Blues, learn that their former orphanage is at risk of being closed for back taxes, they set out on a mission from God to raise money by putting on a grand musical performance. As they travel across the country to get their band back together, they must overcome several obstacles, including a relentless group of police officers to reach their destination.

Aykroyd and Belushi bring their infamous Saturday Night Live skit to the silver screen with the laugh-out-loud musical comedy, The Blues Brothers, which features several cameos by musical legends, including Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles. The movie is a toe-tapping blend of popular music and ridiculous stunts and shenanigans by one of the greatest comedy duos of all time that makes The Blues Brothers a vital film of the 1980s.

7 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Director: John Hughes

With graduation around the corner, high schooler, Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) decides to cut classes for one final day off with his friends. Between borrowing a Ferrari to performing in a street parade, Bueller goes to extreme lengths to make it an unforgettable day without getting caught by his older sister (Jennifer Grey) and his principal (Jeffrey Jones), who is hellbent on catching the notorious class-ditching teen in the act.

John Hughes' signature teen comedy, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, was the tenth highest-grossing film of 1986 and features one of Broderick's most iconic performances. Ferris Bueller's Day Off stands out from other similar films for its unwavering humor as well as Broderick's constant breaking of the fourth wall with sarcastic, cheeky comments. The film earned overall positive reviews from film critics, including Roger Ebert, who gave Ferris Bueller's Day Off three out of four stars, calling it, "one of the most innocent movies" to grace the silver screen in quite some time.

6 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Director: Irvin Kershner

After being attacked by Imperial forces on the planet, Hoth, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) manage to escape in the Millennium Falcon while Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) travels to Dagobah with R2-D2 in search of the Jedi master, Yoda. As Luke trains with Yoda and becomes stronger with the Force, his friends are soon faced with parallel danger, forcing the young Jedi one step closer to facing Darth Vader.

Star Wars: Episode V -The Empire Strikes Back is regarded as one of the greatest sequels of all time and is also one of the 1980s top-tier films. The movie became the highest-grossing film of the year and while some critics had negative views of the film featuring more dark, ominous themes than the first film, it still earned points for its visual effects, the impressive creation of the expressive, like-life Yoda, and the overall strength of the plot and performances. The Empire Strikes Back earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Score and Best Art Direction, ultimately winning for Best Sound and a Special Achievement Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

5 'When Harry Met Sally...' (1989)

Director: Rob Reiner

In 1977, college graduates, Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) drive back together from Chicago to New York, which results in an ongoing discussion about whether men and women are capable of being just friends. Fast-forward a decade later, the two end up crossing paths again and decide to put their opinions to the test and see if they can remain friends without sex becoming an issue.

When Harry Met Sally is ranked as a vital romantic comedy that doesn't hold back when it comes to themes of sex, friendship, and romance, making it a pillar of 1980s cinema. Crystal and Ryan have amazing comedic chemistry but are also incredibly endearing, adding a sense of realism to the classic rom-com that is a rare quality in other similar films. While Ryan and Crystal's interplay is the film's highlight, it also led to film critic, Roger Ebert, calling the film's director, Rob Reiner, one of the best comedy directors in Hollywood and also noted the film's solid structure that effortlessly met audiences' expectations.

4 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Director: John Hughes

Five teenagers (Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy) who are all from different walks of life are forced to serve Saturday detention together in their school library and are assigned to write an essay about who they are. Instead of working on their assignment, they pass the time listening to music and chatting, which leads to heated exchanges and admissions of secrets that make them realize they have more in common than they initially believed.

The Breakfast Club is one of John Hughes' greatest films as well as a quintessential 80s movie that explores the ups and downs of being in high school. Considering it is a time of immense personal growth and a pivotal moment in any teenager's life, The Breakfast Club does an incredible job of covering all the bases with each character bringing something unique and alluring to the table, which almost every audience can relate to in one way or another. It is one film that proves how most people have more similarities in common than differences, bringing a heartfelt quality to the iconic dramedy.

3 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Director: Ridley Scott

Harrison Ford stars as a former replicant hunter, Deckard, who is forced out of retirement by his boss (M. Emmet Walsh) and is assigned to eliminate four replicants who have escaped from their colonies and returned to Earth. Before setting out on his mission, Deckard visits the corporation responsible for creating replicants and during his time there, he meets a replicant woman, Rachael (Sean Young) who he falls in love with, ultimately complicating his task at hand.

Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller, Blade Runner, is based on Philip K. Dick's novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, and is regarded as one of the best film adaptations of the author's work. The film was essentially ahead of its time and initially, it earned mixed reviews from critics, but through the years, it has gained immense support and is considered by many to be a noteworthy cult classic of the 1980s. Blade Runner earned two Academy Award nominations, including Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects, both qualities of the film that continue to inspire filmmakers today.

2 'Scarface' (1983)

Director: Brian De Palma

When a Cuban refugee, Tony Montana (Al Pacino), arrives in the United States, he sets his sights on the pulsating drug scene of Miami, Florida, and manages to infiltrate the inner circle of a local drug kingpin. As Montana works his way up the ranks, he eventually takes over the operation, becoming one of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the country, but despite his immense success, his ever-growing drug habit and greed ultimately lead to his inevitable demise.

Brian De Palma's action-packed film, Scarface, is a modernized version of the 1932 gangster film by the same name and also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, and Robert Loggia. Considering the film's excessive use of violence and graphic content, Scarface initially earned mixed reviews from critics who many felt overshadowed the film's plot, but today, it has been reexamined and ranked as one of the greatest modern gangster films and an 80s classic carried by Pacino, who gives a showstopping performance.

1 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Robert De Niro stars as Jake LaMotta, an up-and-coming boxer from the Bronx who begins to train relentlessly for his shot at the middleweight championship. After dozens of matches and various opponents, LaMotta finally achieves his dreams of winning the title, but outside the ring he struggles to express his emotions, which soon begins to take a turbulent toll on those around him, sending him into a downward spiral.

Martin Scorsese's boxing classic, Raging Bull, is based on the real life of boxer, Jake LaMotta, and his rise to success and unfortunate fall from grace. The movie had an average run at the box office, but despite De Niro's flawless performance and artistic direction, Raging Bull was criticized for its use of graphic violence. The movie still earned eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and went on to win for Best Actor and Best Film Editing. While it wasn't an initial knockout by some metrics, Raging Bull reigns as a crucial film of the 1980s, noted for its choice of being filmed in black and white, its raw, gritty characters, and unforgettable performances by the overall cast.

