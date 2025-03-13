The 1980s introduced the world to all-ages classics like Raiders of the Lost Ark and E.T., but the decade didn’t forget about the adult audience. The '70s had started a cinematic revolution that pushed boundaries, and the '80s continued the efforts of directors like James Cameron and John Carpenter perfecting their craft.

This led to exciting films that continue to be watched nearly 50 years later without losing any of their entertainment value. From modern action classics to comedies packed with beloved stars, these are the R-rated '80s movies that were watched enough to wear out the VHS tape.

10 'Escape From New York' (1981)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

When the President of the United States (Donald Pleasence) is forced to make an emergency landing in the futuristic prison city of New York, the government calls on prisoner Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) to save the day, whether he wants to or not. With a bomb in his neck and a brief window of time to stage a rescue, Snake has to infiltrate the dangerous world of a gutted Manhattan to find the President and secure his own freedom.

The collaboration between John Carpenter and Russell created pulpy magic in the '80s, with Snake Plissken's eye patch being the perfect fit to go over Russell’s scowl. After the two teamed up for an Elvis Presley TV movie biopic, Carpenter and Russell transitioned to the big screen with Escape From New York. It’s a movie that’s campy in all the right places, with a look and sound that screams the '80s in the best possible way.