The '80s were truly a majestic and weird time when movies could be some of the most heartwrenching pieces of media out there or be a campy mess of action and comedy. This era was filled with neon colors, electronic dance music, and big blockbusters, which were made all the better because of their stunts. Movie stunts became popular in the silent film era, with Buster Keaton performing some of the craziest stunts to date.

The movies of the 1980s leveled up, with bigger stars and productions able to carry a film. This was a time when they truly got wild and experimented with what could and couldn't be done, pushing the envelope of death-defying stunts just for some thrill. However, that thinking gave fans some of the most impressive stunts ever done that were truly ahead of their time and still make people gasp all these decades later.

10 Motorcycle Chase in 'Never Say Never Again' (1983)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

Never Say Never Again may not be Sean Connery's best James Bond film, but the remake of Thunderball still has its entertaining moments. The film was Connery's final Bond film, which he returned to after retiring the character for years. Never Say Never Again focuses on an aging Bond who gets suspended due to an error he caused. However, after SPECTRE steals two nuclear warheads, Bond is the only spy up for the job.

James Bond movies are always sure to deliver action and thrills with some of the most impressive stunts ever done, including walking on real crocodiles in Live and Let Die. While this stunt isn't as legendary, it is still remarkable, as fans witness a motorbike traveling along city paths in a scene ahead of its time. Bond drives his bike under a moving truck, down a flight of stairs and most impressively, over a giant body of water.

9 Handcuffed Jump in 'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

Directed by Richard Donner

Lethal Weapon features two heavyweights, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, in what would become a classic buddy-cop film. The suicidal Martin Riggs and veteran sergeant Roger Murtaugh are partnered together to fight crime through a rocky relationship. The two uncover a drug trafficking ring and begin to form a bond as they continue the case. While this movie is the best of the series, the other Lethal Weapon movies are still entertaining.

The film has many memorable action scenes and stunts, but none more infamous than the building jump. Riggs shows his suicidal tendencies when confronting a businessperson on the top of a building, where he goads him into jumping. The two leap off the giant building and onto a large inflatable. While this stunt isn't incredibly impressive, Gibson himself did the long jump along with many of the other stunts in the movie.

8 Boat chase in 'Amsterdamned' (1988)

Directed by Dick Maas