Anyone who grew up in the 1980s knew it was the perfect time to be a movie fan; few other decades were as exciting. It was a time that saw enormous summer blockbusters, thrilling horror classics, and, in general, some of the most entertaining motion pictures in cinematic history. Indeed, it was glorious, as there were countless films audiences have grown to appreciate over the years. Alas, not all of them are remembered for being high quality.

While the '80s released some truly incredible films that some even today are considered classics, there were also plenty of efforts that were, for lack of a better word, "trashy." They're often seen as cheap, campy, low-grade B-movies that aren't entirely well-made but certainly still entertaining. As one of the most thrilling decades in cinema, the '80s released many such efforts that are now seen as cult classics of bad taste. These trashy '80s flicks are still worth audiences' time, and if you haven't seen them, you should probably remedy that.

10 'Cyborg' (1989)

Directed by Albert Pyun

Action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in director Albert Pyun's 1989 dystopian sci-fi action flick Cyborg. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States after a devastating plague wipes out most of the population, rogue mercenary Gibson Rickenbacker (Van Damme) is tasked with protecting a cybernetic courier from ruthless pirates while on a dangerous mission to retrieve and bring back vital information that can help humanity find a cure.

Cyborg has everything one could expect from a fun, dumb Van Damme action film. The action is neat and the fight moves while hilariously over-the-top, exhilarating, and thrilling to watch. Even its campy performances enhance the film's entertainment value, making viewers laugh and cheer. While some say Van Damme's career took off more in the '90s, Cyborg proved he was just as fun to watch in the '80s.

9 'Hobgoblins' (1988)

Directed by Rick Sloane

Hobgoblins isn't exactly a good film; in fact, it's the worst horror movie of the 1980s. But just the fact that it's spectacularly terrible makes it all the more worthwhile to experience. In a plot that, at its core, is a ripoff of Joe Dante's Gremlins, the story follows mischievous little furry aliens as they wreak havoc on a small town by granting people their greatest wishes, only to kill them in the process.

There's no way of getting bored while watching this hilarious mess. Hobgoblins is so abysmal it should be considered a work of art. There's absolutely nothing right going on throughout the film. The plot is completely bonkers and makes almost no sense, and the acting is unapologetically atrocious. The most outstanding part is the designs and effects for the Hobgoblins, which are beyond awful. It's a trashy mess, almost too hard to look away from, but honestly worth seeing it for a good laugh or two.

8 'Maximum Overdrive' (1986)

Directed by Stephen King

From the thrilling mind of horror author Stephen King comes his directorial debut film Maximum Overdrive, released in 1986. The story amusingly follows Emilio Estevez as a man who leads a group of worried survivors trapped in a gas station, surrounded by big rig killing machines after a passing comet gives Earth's machines sentient life.

Ever wanted to see the "King of Horror" attempt to make a dark comedy? That's what audiences were surprised to get with this one, a goofy, over-the-top schlock fest that has become one of the decade's cheesiest but most entertaining films. Though not a hit with critics and a box office disappointment, Maximum Overdrive has been viewed more fondly in recent years, developing its status as a cult movie. It's an absolute joyride that delivers pure entertainment. Maximum Overdrive is fun right up to the end credits and makes the audience glad to have experienced it.

7 'Howard the Duck' (1986)

Directed by Willard Huyck