The 80s are home to some of the greatest and most beloved films of all time, greatly defined by a constant output of beautiful artistic works by the genre's greatest auteurs. However, for every amazing and groundbreaking film that graced the silver screen in the decade, there were also a handful of complete disasters that failed to meet the mark. Some of the films released in the decade are considered so low quality that they are among some of the most reviled and worst films of all time.

The rise of home video allowed for more films to be released across multiple markets, which while certainly had its massive benefits, also allowed for a number of notable disasters to be created. Looking back over 30 years since the end of the decade, it's particularly interesting to see which notorious disasters have surmounted the greatest legacies of trash in the eyes of modern film fans. This can most prominently be seen on modern film hub Letterboxd, seeing exactly which 80s films the site's users consider to be the worst of the worst.

10 'Howling IV: The Original Nightmare' (1987)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.89/5

The fourth film in The Howling franchise of werewolf horror films, Howling IV: The Original Nightmare follows the story of author Marie Adams, who travels out to the town of Drakho for some solitude after a nervous breakdown. However, her time away proves to only be more nightmarishly stressful, as she finds herself getting entangled in a mystery including the likes of demons and werewolves that wreak havoc on the town. Initially dismissing the occurrences as a part of her imagination and fractured psyche, she soon realizes the truth when she begins to investigate the origins of the town.

While the original The Howling was an exceptional twist and original take on a werewolf film, by the time the franchise had reached this fourth entry, it became blatantly apparent that it had run out of steam. The film does very little aside from regressing and repeating the plot points and structure from the first film, with a massively decreased budget, performances, and scares. While the film is somehow not the lowest-rated film in the franchise, beating out Howling: New Moon Rising, it's still a massive far cry from the genuine strengths of the original.

9 'Bolero' (1984)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.87/5

Bolero is a notorious romantic drama film that follows the story of Lida MacGillivery (played by Bo Derek), a young woman searching the world during the 1920s to find the perfect partner so that she can lose her virginity. She encounters numerous suitable bachelors on her journey, including the likes of an Arabian sheik and a Spanish bullfighter, yet stays ever diligent that she'll find her perfect future husband.

It's easy to tell from the premise alone that Bolero is a cheap and sleazy erotic drama that serves very little purpose other than banking off of the sex appeal of its leading star. Even then, the main plot is so gross and disgusting that it turns away anyone looking to get aroused by the film, with several gross and hard-to-watch sequences and plotlines that drag the entire film down. The film is one of few films to earn a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, as the film's attempted showcase of erotic action failed the mark in every conceivable way.

8 'Lords of the Deep' (1989)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.84/5

Lords of the Deep is a sci-fi thriller that takes place in a far-off future where mankind has finally started their mass exploration and expansion on the deep ocean's floors. With America itself having a state-of-the-art underwater laboratory, they began an elaborate mining operation to make the most of the resources contained at the bottom of the ocean. However, the operation and scientists at the station soon find themselves all in great peril, as they awaken the terrifying and unknown creatures that live in the darkest depths of the sea.

While underwater sci-fi thriller movies have proven themselves to be an achievable concept from films like Underwater and The Abyss, Lords of the Deep is a case where the concept's execution transforms it into a hilariously bad schlock-filled b-movie. The notable bad designs of the sea creatures themselves transform what were intended to be terrifying tension-rising sequences into awkwardly unintentional laugh riots. It's one of many films that fail on so many levels that its worth seeking out just to see how much it crumbles and fails around every corner.

7 'Gamera: Super Monster' (1980)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.82

The final film from the Showa era of Gamera, Gamera: Super Monster sees an alien spacecraft heading to Earth looking to take over the planet. However, they are soon stopped in their tracks by the powerful defender of the planet, Gamera, and are forced to launch all of Gamera's previous enemies in an attempt to take him down for good. It quickly becomes Gamera's most dangerous battle yet, as he is brought to his limits in the final test to save the planet.

While the premise for Gamera: Super Monster actually seems kind of interesting, the execution and final product paint a much greater picture as to the quality and laziness of the film. The film's plot of bringing back every previous villain is actually just an excuse to reuse the fight scenes from every previous film, transforming the film into little more than an extended clip show cash grab. The film has very little identity of its own, and audiences are better off watching any other Gamera movie than the obvious worst film in the franchise.

6 'The Garbage Pail Kids Movie' (1987)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.77

Adapted from the highly popular fad series of children's trading cards, The Garbage Pail Kids Movie sees the group of titular garbage pail kids unleashed on the world from a garbage can. While the few humans aware of their existence attempt to handle and keep them in check, their chaotic and mischievous nature soon has them unleashing their gross and vile ways on the community. It's up to one boy named Dodger, who had befriended the Garbage Pail Kids, to teach them the ways of the normal world and keep them out of trouble.

The Garbage Pail Kids Movie is the quintessential example of how not every children's property works when translated to film. While the creative gross-out character of Garbage Pail Kids works well enough as a quirky collectible card, it becomes downright reprehensible and painful when adapted to a feature-length film. Being a film derived from a dated fad of the 80s, the film has only continued to age like sour milk as the years went on, attaining a reputation as one of the worst movies ever made.

The Garbage Pail Kids Movie Release Date August 22, 1987 Director Rod Amateau Cast Phil Fondacaro , Anthony Newley , Mackenzie Astin , Katie Barberi , Ron MacLachlan , J.P. Amateau Rating PG Runtime 100

5 'Jaws 3-D' (1983)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.77

The third film in the iconic Jaws franchise, Jaws 3-D attempts to draw in viewers with its implementation of 3D visuals, following a revival in popularity for the technology in the era. The film's plot sees a group of marine biologists attempting to capture a young great white shark who has found its way into Sea World Park, creating chaos among the park's many guests. While capturing the initial great white shark proves itself to be not an issue, a much bigger nightmare approaches the crew when the shark's 35-foot mother arrives in search of its child.

3D movies by and large are looked back on as primarily gimmicks, with only the far and few standing in-between as films that require technology for the best possible experience. It's clear from the get-go that Jaws 3-D is not one of these cases, as it blatantly didn't need 3D and uses it as a blanket crutch to get audiences in seats to make up for its lackluster final product. When compared to the first two films, the visuals feel quite frankly like a joke, almost like a sad low-budget parody of a Jaws movie instead of an actual part of this once revolutionary franchise.

4 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' (1987)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.71/5

The fourth and final film featuring Christopher Reeve as Superman, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace sees the man of steel managing the dangers of a world in a hostile nuclear weapons arms race. The struggle proves to be even more difficult when the recently escaped Lex Luthor posits himself as the hero of the world, declaring war on Superman to "save the planet", lying about his radioactivity. Luthor also manages to use some of Superman's DNA to create a dangerous new villain known as Nuclear Man.

While the previous Reeve Superman films were able to live up to the glory and legendary status of the comic book hero, The Quest for Peace uses the character for nothing more than an awkward pro-environment message. Nearly every aspect of the film is a major downgrade when compared to the previous entries, from the lackluster visual effects to the poor characterization to the inclusion of the original character Nuclear Man himself. Letterboxd considers the film not only one of the worst films of the 80s but one of the worst movies DC has ever released.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace The Man of Steel crusades for nuclear disarmament and meets Lex Luthor's latest creation, Nuclear Man. Release Date July 24, 1987 Director Sidney J. Furie Cast Christopher Reeve , Gene Hackman , Jackie Cooper , Marc McClure , Jon Cryer , Margot Kidder Runtime 90 Main Genre Superhero

3 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.58/5

The final film in the Jaws franchise, Jaws: The Revenge sees Ellen Brody leaving Amity Island after another deadly shark attack tows her over the line, with her and her family now living in the Caribbean. However, it only proves to be the beginning of the family's shark problems, as a seemingly relentless and spiteful great white shark manages to follow the family to the Caribbean, looking to add to its kill count.

As if Jaws 3-D wasn't bad enough, Jaws: The Revenge managed to find an even lower bar to reach than the previous film, with the quality getting so low that it manages to become so bad it's good. On top of the already poor effects, the film manages to add on a worse story, poor performances, and a strange and confusing choice to make it a Christmas film. There hasn't been a Jaws film in over 35 years, thanks to Jaws: The Revenge seemingly having tainted the franchise's reputation forever.

Jaws: The Revenge Release Date July 17, 1987 Director Joseph Sargent Cast Lorraine Gary , Lance Guest , Mario Van Peebles , Michael Caine , Karen Young , Judith Barsi Rating PG-13 Runtime 89

2 'Leonard Part 6' (1987)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.55

Leonard Part 6 is a parody spy comedy that sees legendary espionage agent Leonard Parker (played by Bill Cosby) retiring from being an agent in order to become a restaurateur. As he attempts to get his new restaurant off the grounds, he attempts to rekindle any sort of bond and relationship with his family, as his ex-wife refuses to speak to him and his daughter is a lawless rebel. As if things aren't already difficult for Leonard, the government is asking him to come back and save the world from destruction once again.

Well before Cosby had become a controversial figure, Leonard Part 6 was considered one of the worst comedies as soon as it was released for the world to see. The film fails at the most basic level of achieving anything close to genuine laughter or an effective comedic moment, as it's nothing more than a boring slog that will put audiences to sleep before it makes them laugh. The film has only grown to be more reviled and hated on Letterboxd in recent years, following the massive controversy surrounding Cosby as a public figure.

Leonard Part 6 Release Date December 18, 1987 Director Paul Weiland Cast Bill Cosby , Tom Courtenay , Joe Don Baker , Moses Gunn , Pat Colbert , Gloria Foster Rating PG Runtime 85

1 'Going Overboard' (1989)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.45/5

Going Overboard is a comedy film that sees Adam Sandler as Shecky Moskowitz, a struggling comedian who is stuck working as a part of the crew of a cruise ship. However, Shecky soon finds himself a chance to make a break in his career when he can sub in for the cruise's comedian, who is presumed to have fallen off the ship but was in reality locked away by Shecky. He now has to find a way to work the crowd well enough and leave his impact before his treacherous ruse has been discovered.

While Sandler has been in many notoriously low-quality comedy movies throughout his long-lasting career, Going Overboard may just be his most egregious and poorly-aged comedic outing. While many other comedy movies attain terrible reputations thanks to their poorly aged jokes and crass and immature humor, Going Overboard combines these aspects with a boring and drawn-out execution. While the film only has a 97-minute runtime, the snail-like pace of the story and lack of interesting setpieces make the viewing experience feel as if an eternity has passed.

