The '80s were the heyday for science fiction films. The confluence of burgeoning effects artists and creative filmmakers and studios eager to capitalize on the sci-fi success of films like Star Wars and Alien near the end of the prior decade created a deluge of space operas, alien horrors, and all other manner of adventures. Sci-fi reached new heights during this decade, becoming a mainstay in Hollywood rather than an outlier.

Some of these '80s sci-fi movies may have been campy, while others were fun but made no sense, and plenty were or went on to become considered absolute masterpieces. Whether campy, classic, or incomprehensible, one thing that the best sci-fi films of the '80s all share is that they simply don't get old. From the theater to VHS to DVD to streaming, these ten sci-fi movies have lived long and prospered, becoming genuine institutions in cinema and within their home genre.

10 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

Image via 20th Century Studios

The success of George Lucas' Star Wars was an absolute game changer for science fiction movies. Jaws may be considered the first modern blockbuster, but Star Wars codified the rules for what major motion pictures would try to follow for the entire decade of the '80s. Negotiations between Lucas and the studio for a sequel began almost immediately, with Lucas stepping out of the director's chair to develop Raiders of the Lost Ark, itself a masterpiece. Legendary screenwriter Leigh Brackett provided the initial draft of the script, with Raiders scribe Lawrence Kasdan taking over after her passing.

The Empire Strikes Back is one of the essential movie sequels that improves upon its predecessor in almost every way, offering more emotional resonance, iconic new characters, and a massive expansion of the world. Director Irvin Kershner's work with the actors helped broaden their performances, adding more emotion and a light touch of humor, while the script delves deeper into the dark side of the force and Luke's moral ambiguity. The famous twist about Darth Vader's paternity is still considered one of the greatest in movie history and hasn't lost any of its effectiveness forty-five years later, landing like an emotional ton of bricks on every rewatch.