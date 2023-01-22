Occasionally, it seems like some time needs to pass before certain movies get the appreciation they deserve. While this can happen to any movie in any genre, it feels like it happens quite often with science-fiction movies. After all, if these movies often look to the future and try to predict where humanity is headed, there's every chance that some could feel too ahead of their time. 1980s sci-fi movies exemplify the genre at its best, with numerous classics from the decade enduring well into the 2020s (and hopefully beyond). Of the best 80s sci-fi movies, a surprising number weren't properly enjoyed or appreciated upon release, perhaps being too ahead of their time in some ways.

At least time has been kind to the following movies, all of which were released in the 1980s yet received more attention in the years that followed. The decade as a whole was a golden age of sorts for the genre, even if the people who lived through the 80s might not have appreciated it at the time. These forward-thinking movies were all ahead of their time in a way, with a few still feeling somewhat underrated even nowadays.

13 'Dune' (1984)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Universal Pictures

David Lynch has directed numerous strange movies, and 1984's Dune might well be one of his most unusual. It was the first big-screen adaptation of the famous novel of the same name, and whether it was ultimately a successful one depends on who you ask. Most can likely agree that its attempt to squeeze the entire book into one movie was ambitious, to say the very least.

2021's adaptation of half the novel proved to be more successful, critically and financially, as well as its recent 2024 follow-up. Overall, it is a stronger duology, but the sheer bizarre nature of Lynch's version is hypnotic in its own weird way. Those who like their 1980s sci-fi strange should check it out, and despite its divisive nature, it is more than watchable and even impressive in parts.

12 'Miracle Mile' (1988)

Directed by Steve De Jarnatt

Close

Miracle Mile begins as one type of movie, and then transitions to another as it goes along. It makes for an interesting, unpredictable, and often suspenseful ride of a movie, with its premise broadly centering around two people going on a date as the world is ending, due to imminent destruction via nuclear weapons, since World War 3 has effectively just begun.

Such a strange mix of science-fiction, romantic comedy, drama, and thriller elements is inevitably only going to be a cult movie at best, but that's exactly what Miracle Mile's proven to be in the years following its 1988 release. One thing's for sure: there's no other movie with quite the same premise, and even if there was, it's unlikely it would approach that premise in quite the same way. For that, it's worth seeking out for fans of 1980s cult classic sci-fi movies.

Watch on Tubi

11 'Superman II' (1980)

Directed by Richard Lester

Image via Warner Bros.

If you believe Superman II qualifies as a work of science-fiction, it can be considered underrated (or at least not appreciated upon release) for one key reason: the theatrical version is seen as vastly inferior to a director's cut released in 2004. There were complications with its production, leading to director Richard Donner being replaced during filming and replaced by a fellow Richard, Richard Lester.

Now that viewers are able to see an improved cut of the Superman sequel - which sees the titular hero clashing with the powerful General Zod - it's frequently regarded as similar in quality to the 1978 original. It took almost a quarter of a century for that to be possible, but for Superman fans, the director's cut was surely worth the wait.

Watch on Max

10 'Spirits of the Air, Gremlins of the Clouds' (1987)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Close

Spirits of the Air, Gremlins of the Clouds was a film that didn't have a huge impact when it was first released in 1987, didn't fare much better upon a wider release in 1989, and to this day remains a film few have heard of. It depicts a different kind of post-apocalyptic outback to the more well-known one seen in the Mad Max series, and follows a brother and sister whose lives change when a lone wanderer stops by the isolated home they've been holed up in.

It was the first feature film directed by Alex Proyas, who went on to direct better-known films like The Crow, Dark City, and I, Robot. Spirits of the Air, Gremlins of the Clouds remains his most overlooked film (and one of his best), with stunning visuals and a remarkably fresh spin on an otherwise familiar sci-fi/dystopian premise. To some extent, it's still looking for its audience, and will hopefully find it one day.

Rent on Amazon

9 'Threads' (1984)

Directed by Mick Jackson